Noble Marine 2012 #2
Volvo Noble Marine RS800 Nationals at Stokes Bay Sailing Club - Day 3

by Billy Vennis-Ozanne today at 10:44 am 21-24 September 2017

Day three dawned with an 8-10 knot breeze from the South East and for the first time an East-going tide for the first race.

Many of the teams watched the RS700s start to assess what to do. It was surprising that there were no major collisions for the RS700s or RS800s because the start was so pin-biased. Tim Gratton and Fiona Hampshire got away cleanly from the middle of the line just above the cluster. They led from the start ahead of Andy and Allyson Jeffries. Both second and first overall had to work hard to get a counter after some poor starts. Tim and Fiona took the win with Chris Rashley and Billy Vennis-Ozanne second, and Andy and Allyson Jeffries third.

RS700 and RS800 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Stokes Bay day 3 - photo © Ollie Vennis-Ozanne
RS700 and RS800 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Stokes Bay day 3 - photo © Ollie Vennis-Ozanne

Race two the line was changed so that it was square but even with an opposing tide everyone was close. Now it was a lane hold with neither side dominant. Phil Walker and John Mather rounded first with Chris and Billy, and then Tim and Fiona behind. Some breeze from behind put Tim and Fiona and weekenders Frances Peters and Tom Partington in first and second for the next lap. However, a left shift meant Chris and Billy took the win with Tim and Fiona second.

RS700 and RS800 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Stokes Bay day 3 - photo © Ollie Vennis-Ozanne
RS700 and RS800 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Stokes Bay day 3 - photo © Ollie Vennis-Ozanne

Race three became an opposite to Garda with the shore and the left the defining features. Tim and Fiona and Team Jimmy Green (James Date and James Green) rounded first and second having held their lane all the way to the shore. Tim and Fiona showed their form to take another win with Chris and Billy second and the Jimmy Green third.

Finally the Crews' Race saw six brave helms put down the stick and race. Again it was a left hand track with a bit more breeze. John Mather and Phil Walker had a good start but couldn't find their speed. Billy and Chris won with John and Phil second and Fiona and Tim third.

Results after Day 3:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
11207Chris RashleyBilly OzanneStokes Bay SC11(BFD)1‑42128
21220Luke McEwenEmma McEwenRoyal Lymington YC‑6243145‑919
31219Peter BartonChris FeibuschLymington Town SC24222(OCS)‑12719
41203Tim GrattonFiona HampshireTBC‑10‑10610912129
5955Josh BelbenAlain SignStokes Bay SC5334511‑19‑1831
61178Phil WalkerJohn MatherDraycote Water SC46‑76753‑831
71228Andy JeffriesAllyson JeffriesEastbourne Sovereign SC(DNF)5115337‑1934
81221John BoothDebbi BoothStokes Bay SC8‑24‑1276611341
91216Ella MorlandJames MorlandWarsash SC3710‑11‑14891047
101204Martin OrtonIan BrooksChichester YC7‑138812‑1313452
111189James DateJames GreenHomeless151211510‑176(BFD)59
121Chris CattChris MartinOxford SC14916‑18‑211515675
131166Ralph SingletonSophie SingletonDatchet Water SC(DNC)14514151216‑2276
141195Paul JenkinsColin HattonWeir Wood SC9(DSQ)(BFD)131118141176
151188Daniel GoodmanDebbie ClarkDatchet Water SC‑221591617148‑2179
161194Joe JoynerWill BroomLyme Regis SC20(DNC)(BFD)9810181681
171225Steve CockerillSarah CockerillStokes Bay SC‑24G4‑2217132210583
181062Cameron MossDarrol MossLyme Regis SC1221131219‑25‑241491
191043Christ DoddBryony MeakinsRutland SC1718152116‑31‑301299
201110Richard ClampettGrace ClarkStokes Bay SC138(20.1/RDG1)19202020(DNC)100
211198Alex BenfieldNick IrelandStokes Bay SC1111142025‑26‑3225106
221131Becky DiamondSophie PorteousHayling Island SC161721‑27229‑2323108
23872Ash HolmesJames GadsbyGurnard SC1919(DSQ)23182125‑28125
247Derek BuchananElaine BuchananOxford SC2116182224‑30‑3327128
251113Alastair ShiresPenny ShiresStokes Bay SC23202526(DNC)‑292815137
261196Andy SmithChris SaundersStokes Bay SC18(DNC)172526‑322929144
271132Frances PetersTom PartingtonHayling Island SC(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC7417151
281066Marleen de JagerJody de JagerTBC(DNC)22232429‑343426158
29985Nick Van TienenLarry LawrenceStokes Bay SC2523242827‑35(DNF)32159
301215Stephen BrownPhilip BairstowUllswater YC(DNC)(DNC)BFDOCS23243113173
31855Graham WilliamsonJeremy WilliamsonHayling Island SC(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC232220188
321186Hugh ShoneHannah TattersallCastle Cove SC(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC162624189
33900Dan KilsbyBart BridgenStokes Bay SC(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC191731190
341182Jon PartridgeMichiel GeerlingBraassemermeer(DNC)(DNC)19DNF28333633190
351129Jo HursellRichard PelleyStokes Bay SC(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC272134205
361211Philip GladmanTash GladmanItchenor SC(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC282730208
371118Chris SymonsBenjaminGurnard SC(DNC)(DNC)20DNFDNCDNCDNCDNC225
38913Adrian HoweLiberty OldhamOxford SC(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC363535229
39=1121Julia JuddTimothy KnappDowns SC(DNC)(DNC)BFDDNFDNCDNCDNCDNC246
39=1201Andrew BlundellMaddie FennerWarsash SC(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC246
Races in brackets () are discards.             
There are 10 races scheduled in this series.             
8 races have been sailed.             
6 races have been counted.             
Race9 on 24 September 2017 has no results yet.             
Race10 on 24 September 2017 has no results yet.             
1225 in Race2 given redress of Place at time of incident             
1110 in Race3 given redress of Average of all races             
Results last updated on 23/09/2017 at 15:15             
The meanings of the selection flags used in this series are as follows:             
G ‑ Gold             
Y ‑ Youth             
S ‑ Silver             
