Volvo Noble Marine RS800 Nationals at Stokes Bay Sailing Club - Day 3

by Billy Vennis-Ozanne today at 10:44 am

Day three dawned with an 8-10 knot breeze from the South East and for the first time an East-going tide for the first race.

Many of the teams watched the RS700s start to assess what to do. It was surprising that there were no major collisions for the RS700s or RS800s because the start was so pin-biased. Tim Gratton and Fiona Hampshire got away cleanly from the middle of the line just above the cluster. They led from the start ahead of Andy and Allyson Jeffries. Both second and first overall had to work hard to get a counter after some poor starts. Tim and Fiona took the win with Chris Rashley and Billy Vennis-Ozanne second, and Andy and Allyson Jeffries third.

Race two the line was changed so that it was square but even with an opposing tide everyone was close. Now it was a lane hold with neither side dominant. Phil Walker and John Mather rounded first with Chris and Billy, and then Tim and Fiona behind. Some breeze from behind put Tim and Fiona and weekenders Frances Peters and Tom Partington in first and second for the next lap. However, a left shift meant Chris and Billy took the win with Tim and Fiona second.

Race three became an opposite to Garda with the shore and the left the defining features. Tim and Fiona and Team Jimmy Green (James Date and James Green) rounded first and second having held their lane all the way to the shore. Tim and Fiona showed their form to take another win with Chris and Billy second and the Jimmy Green third.

Finally the Crews' Race saw six brave helms put down the stick and race. Again it was a left hand track with a bit more breeze. John Mather and Phil Walker had a good start but couldn't find their speed. Billy and Chris won with John and Phil second and Fiona and Tim third.

Results after Day 3:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1 1207 Chris Rashley Billy Ozanne Stokes Bay SC 1 1 (BFD) 1 ‑4 2 1 2 8 2 1220 Luke McEwen Emma McEwen Royal Lymington YC ‑6 2 4 3 1 4 5 ‑9 19 3 1219 Peter Barton Chris Feibusch Lymington Town SC 2 4 2 2 2 (OCS) ‑12 7 19 4 1203 Tim Gratton Fiona Hampshire TBC ‑10 ‑10 6 10 9 1 2 1 29 5 955 Josh Belben Alain Sign Stokes Bay SC 5 3 3 4 5 11 ‑19 ‑18 31 6 1178 Phil Walker John Mather Draycote Water SC 4 6 ‑7 6 7 5 3 ‑8 31 7 1228 Andy Jeffries Allyson Jeffries Eastbourne Sovereign SC (DNF) 5 1 15 3 3 7 ‑19 34 8 1221 John Booth Debbi Booth Stokes Bay SC 8 ‑24 ‑12 7 6 6 11 3 41 9 1216 Ella Morland James Morland Warsash SC 3 7 10 ‑11 ‑14 8 9 10 47 10 1204 Martin Orton Ian Brooks Chichester YC 7 ‑13 8 8 12 ‑13 13 4 52 11 1189 James Date James Green Homeless 15 12 11 5 10 ‑17 6 (BFD) 59 12 1 Chris Catt Chris Martin Oxford SC 14 9 16 ‑18 ‑21 15 15 6 75 13 1166 Ralph Singleton Sophie Singleton Datchet Water SC (DNC) 14 5 14 15 12 16 ‑22 76 14 1195 Paul Jenkins Colin Hatton Weir Wood SC 9 (DSQ) (BFD) 13 11 18 14 11 76 15 1188 Daniel Goodman Debbie Clark Datchet Water SC ‑22 15 9 16 17 14 8 ‑21 79 16 1194 Joe Joyner Will Broom Lyme Regis SC 20 (DNC) (BFD) 9 8 10 18 16 81 17 1225 Steve Cockerill Sarah Cockerill Stokes Bay SC ‑24 G4 ‑22 17 13 22 10 5 83 18 1062 Cameron Moss Darrol Moss Lyme Regis SC 12 21 13 12 19 ‑25 ‑24 14 91 19 1043 Christ Dodd Bryony Meakins Rutland SC 17 18 15 21 16 ‑31 ‑30 12 99 20 1110 Richard Clampett Grace Clark Stokes Bay SC 13 8 (20.1/RDG1) 19 20 20 20 (DNC) 100 21 1198 Alex Benfield Nick Ireland Stokes Bay SC 11 11 14 20 25 ‑26 ‑32 25 106 22 1131 Becky Diamond Sophie Porteous Hayling Island SC 16 17 21 ‑27 22 9 ‑23 23 108 23 872 Ash Holmes James Gadsby Gurnard SC 19 19 (DSQ) 23 18 21 25 ‑28 125 24 7 Derek Buchanan Elaine Buchanan Oxford SC 21 16 18 22 24 ‑30 ‑33 27 128 25 1113 Alastair Shires Penny Shires Stokes Bay SC 23 20 25 26 (DNC) ‑29 28 15 137 26 1196 Andy Smith Chris Saunders Stokes Bay SC 18 (DNC) 17 25 26 ‑32 29 29 144 27 1132 Frances Peters Tom Partington Hayling Island SC (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 7 4 17 151 28 1066 Marleen de Jager Jody de Jager TBC (DNC) 22 23 24 29 ‑34 34 26 158 29 985 Nick Van Tienen Larry Lawrence Stokes Bay SC 25 23 24 28 27 ‑35 (DNF) 32 159 30 1215 Stephen Brown Philip Bairstow Ullswater YC (DNC) (DNC) BFD OCS 23 24 31 13 173 31 855 Graham Williamson Jeremy Williamson Hayling Island SC (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 23 22 20 188 32 1186 Hugh Shone Hannah Tattersall Castle Cove SC (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 16 26 24 189 33 900 Dan Kilsby Bart Bridgen Stokes Bay SC (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 19 17 31 190 34 1182 Jon Partridge Michiel Geerling Braassemermeer (DNC) (DNC) 19 DNF 28 33 36 33 190 35 1129 Jo Hursell Richard Pelley Stokes Bay SC (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 27 21 34 205 36 1211 Philip Gladman Tash Gladman Itchenor SC (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 28 27 30 208 37 1118 Chris Symons Benjamin Gurnard SC (DNC) (DNC) 20 DNF DNC DNC DNC DNC 225 38 913 Adrian Howe Liberty Oldham Oxford SC (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 36 35 35 229 39= 1121 Julia Judd Timothy Knapp Downs SC (DNC) (DNC) BFD DNF DNC DNC DNC DNC 246 39= 1201 Andrew Blundell Maddie Fenner Warsash SC (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 246 Races in brackets () are discards. There are 10 races scheduled in this series. 8 races have been sailed. 6 races have been counted. Race9 on 24 September 2017 has no results yet. Race10 on 24 September 2017 has no results yet. 1225 in Race2 given redress of Place at time of incident 1110 in Race3 given redress of Average of all races Results last updated on 23/09/2017 at 15:15 The meanings of the selection flags used in this series are as follows: G ‑ Gold Y ‑ Youth S ‑ Silver