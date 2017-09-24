Please select your home edition
Noble Marine 2012
Volvo Noble Marine RS700 Nationals at Stokes Bay Sailing Club - Day 3

by Richard Wadsworth today at 10:40 am 21-24 September 2017

The RS700 sailors were treated to a glorious sunny day in Stokes Bay for the 3rd day of the Volvo Noble Marine championship.

With a steady southerly 8-10kts of wind, the competitors enjoyed trapezing conditions throughout the day which generated some very close and competitive action. For the first time in the competition the tidal stream became a significant factor with big gains and losses seen across the fleet depending on when you thought the tidal flow turned.

After a short delay, Race 1 started with a very heavy pin end bias. Jerry Wales and Robbie Bell tacked across the front of the fleet and began to pull away from the chasing Pete Purkiss and Richard Wadsworth. Jerry showed great speed throughout to take the win with Robbie close behind, but there was a very close battle playing out behind for third place. By the last downwind mark Ian Swann had made his way past Richard who was just ahead of Pete. Ian chose not to fly his kite on the reach to the finish line, but Richard and Pete did for most of the way before dropping and close reaching for the line. The gamble worked in Richard's favour as he crossed the line about a foot ahead of Ian, with Pete in close formation behind.

Race 2 began cleanly and by most people's calculations the tide should have been running West, both inshore and in the channel. This meant the majority of the fleet headed inshore up the first beat to avoid the stronger tide in the channel. James Bayliss had clearly done some better calculations, as he headed out into the channel up the first beat and rounded the windward mark clear ahead of the chasing pack. Despite leading valiantly some a couple of laps, James was eventually overhauled with Jerry taking his second win of the day, followed by Pete in second and Ian Swann in third place.

RS700 and RS800 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Stokes Bay day 3 - photo © Ollie Vennis-Ozanne
RS700 and RS800 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Stokes Bay day 3 - photo © Ollie Vennis-Ozanne

By Race 3 the tide was beginning to run West inshore and in the channel by the start of the race so the pack once again headed inshore up the beat. Jerry squeezed ahead Richard up the first beat, where they met Pete at the windward mark, who having started late tacked off early and headed into the channel once more. By the second lap of the race this tactic no longer worked and Pete was overtaken by Richard and Colin up the second beat when he ventured out too far from the shoreline. Jerry once again showed great skill to make it three wins for the day, with Colin taking second place and Pete overhauled Richard once more to take a well earned third place.

Results after Day 3:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
11053Jerry WalesWindsport1‑721(OCS)1117
2720Richard WadsworthStokes Bay SC / RNSA21‑8‑10234416
31042Pete PurkissBrightlingsea SC43‑9‑9352320
4875Robbie BellSnettisham Beach SC3‑952(DNC)26523
51027Colin DaceySnettisham Beach SC‑92454‑77224
6966Matt CarterLancing SC581368(DNF)‑931
71023Ian NolanSnettisham Beach SC‑125661610‑1734
81022Ian SwannHayling Island SC‑211137‑17431139
9944James BaylissQueen Mary SC64108(DNF)‑135639
10991Theo GalyerStokes Bay SC7(DNC)74101417(DNC)59
11970Simon RedfearnBrightlingsea SC8‑1714157‑2081062
12808Spike DanielsHayling Island SC10‑181318‑20129870
131041Matt ConnerQueen Mary SC156‑22111310‑191873
14839Phillip HighfieldGt. Yarmouth & Gorleston11‑19‑17141111121574
151046Miles RoebuckOxford SC132019‑23‑22913781
16926Simon ClarkLyme Regis SC171312‑19‑1816111281
17871Mark NicholsonHayling Island SC(DNC)(DNC)1613517161986
18914Graham BlakeQueen Mary SC‑201215‑20915201687
19859Peter O'nionsQueen Mary SC1614‑231712‑22151387
20855David BridleBrightlingsea SC‑2215181615‑21142098
21882Ed NapolitanoSnettisham Beach SC1416‑25(DNF)8192222101
221014Chris ChambersRestronguet SC(DNC)(DNC)202114181814105
23984Adam GoldingHayling Island SC19101112(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC112
241031Hamish GriffithsHayling Island SC182221‑251623(DNF)21121
25756Alistair PaulGrafham Water SC‑2524‑272221252124137
26982Roland SmithQueen Mary SC(DNF)232424192624(DNC)140
271035Roger TaylorHayling Island SC2325(DNC)(DNC)DNC242323148
28801Stephen CarrBrightlingsea SC(DNC)2626(DNF)DNC272525159
29762Adrian HoweOxford SC2421(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC165
