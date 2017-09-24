Volvo Noble Marine RS700 Nationals at Stokes Bay Sailing Club - Day 3
by Richard Wadsworth today at 10:40 am
21-24 September 2017
The RS700 sailors were treated to a glorious sunny day in Stokes Bay for the 3rd day of the Volvo Noble Marine championship.
With a steady southerly 8-10kts of wind, the competitors enjoyed trapezing conditions throughout the day which generated some very close and competitive action. For the first time in the competition the tidal stream became a significant factor with big gains and losses seen across the fleet depending on when you thought the tidal flow turned.
After a short delay, Race 1 started with a very heavy pin end bias. Jerry Wales and Robbie Bell tacked across the front of the fleet and began to pull away from the chasing Pete Purkiss and Richard Wadsworth. Jerry showed great speed throughout to take the win with Robbie close behind, but there was a very close battle playing out behind for third place. By the last downwind mark Ian Swann had made his way past Richard who was just ahead of Pete. Ian chose not to fly his kite on the reach to the finish line, but Richard and Pete did for most of the way before dropping and close reaching for the line. The gamble worked in Richard's favour as he crossed the line about a foot ahead of Ian, with Pete in close formation behind.
Race 2 began cleanly and by most people's calculations the tide should have been running West, both inshore and in the channel. This meant the majority of the fleet headed inshore up the first beat to avoid the stronger tide in the channel. James Bayliss had clearly done some better calculations, as he headed out into the channel up the first beat and rounded the windward mark clear ahead of the chasing pack. Despite leading valiantly some a couple of laps, James was eventually overhauled with Jerry taking his second win of the day, followed by Pete in second and Ian Swann in third place.
By Race 3 the tide was beginning to run West inshore and in the channel by the start of the race so the pack once again headed inshore up the beat. Jerry squeezed ahead Richard up the first beat, where they met Pete at the windward mark, who having started late tacked off early and headed into the channel once more. By the second lap of the race this tactic no longer worked and Pete was overtaken by Richard and Colin up the second beat when he ventured out too far from the shoreline. Jerry once again showed great skill to make it three wins for the day, with Colin taking second place and Pete overhauled Richard once more to take a well earned third place.
Results after Day 3:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|Pts
|1
|1053
|Jerry Wales
|Windsport
|1
|‑7
|2
|1
|(OCS)
|1
|1
|1
|7
|2
|720
|Richard Wadsworth
|Stokes Bay SC / RNSA
|2
|1
|‑8
|‑10
|2
|3
|4
|4
|16
|3
|1042
|Pete Purkiss
|Brightlingsea SC
|4
|3
|‑9
|‑9
|3
|5
|2
|3
|20
|4
|875
|Robbie Bell
|Snettisham Beach SC
|3
|‑9
|5
|2
|(DNC)
|2
|6
|5
|23
|5
|1027
|Colin Dacey
|Snettisham Beach SC
|‑9
|2
|4
|5
|4
|‑7
|7
|2
|24
|6
|966
|Matt Carter
|Lancing SC
|5
|8
|1
|3
|6
|8
|(DNF)
|‑9
|31
|7
|1023
|Ian Nolan
|Snettisham Beach SC
|‑12
|5
|6
|6
|1
|6
|10
|‑17
|34
|8
|1022
|Ian Swann
|Hayling Island SC
|‑21
|11
|3
|7
|‑17
|4
|3
|11
|39
|9
|944
|James Bayliss
|Queen Mary SC
|6
|4
|10
|8
|(DNF)
|‑13
|5
|6
|39
|10
|991
|Theo Galyer
|Stokes Bay SC
|7
|(DNC)
|7
|4
|10
|14
|17
|(DNC)
|59
|11
|970
|Simon Redfearn
|Brightlingsea SC
|8
|‑17
|14
|15
|7
|‑20
|8
|10
|62
|12
|808
|Spike Daniels
|Hayling Island SC
|10
|‑18
|13
|18
|‑20
|12
|9
|8
|70
|13
|1041
|Matt Conner
|Queen Mary SC
|15
|6
|‑22
|11
|13
|10
|‑19
|18
|73
|14
|839
|Phillip Highfield
|Gt. Yarmouth & Gorleston
|11
|‑19
|‑17
|14
|11
|11
|12
|15
|74
|15
|1046
|Miles Roebuck
|Oxford SC
|13
|20
|19
|‑23
|‑22
|9
|13
|7
|81
|16
|926
|Simon Clark
|Lyme Regis SC
|17
|13
|12
|‑19
|‑18
|16
|11
|12
|81
|17
|871
|Mark Nicholson
|Hayling Island SC
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|16
|13
|5
|17
|16
|19
|86
|18
|914
|Graham Blake
|Queen Mary SC
|‑20
|12
|15
|‑20
|9
|15
|20
|16
|87
|19
|859
|Peter O'nions
|Queen Mary SC
|16
|14
|‑23
|17
|12
|‑22
|15
|13
|87
|20
|855
|David Bridle
|Brightlingsea SC
|‑22
|15
|18
|16
|15
|‑21
|14
|20
|98
|21
|882
|Ed Napolitano
|Snettisham Beach SC
|14
|16
|‑25
|(DNF)
|8
|19
|22
|22
|101
|22
|1014
|Chris Chambers
|Restronguet SC
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|20
|21
|14
|18
|18
|14
|105
|23
|984
|Adam Golding
|Hayling Island SC
|19
|10
|11
|12
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|112
|24
|1031
|Hamish Griffiths
|Hayling Island SC
|18
|22
|21
|‑25
|16
|23
|(DNF)
|21
|121
|25
|756
|Alistair Paul
|Grafham Water SC
|‑25
|24
|‑27
|22
|21
|25
|21
|24
|137
|26
|982
|Roland Smith
|Queen Mary SC
|(DNF)
|23
|24
|24
|19
|26
|24
|(DNC)
|140
|27
|1035
|Roger Taylor
|Hayling Island SC
|23
|25
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|24
|23
|23
|148
|28
|801
|Stephen Carr
|Brightlingsea SC
|(DNC)
|26
|26
|(DNF)
|DNC
|27
|25
|25
|159
|29
|762
|Adrian Howe
|Oxford SC
|24
|21
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|165
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!