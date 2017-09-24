Please select your home edition
Edition
SailingClothingBargains.com 728x90
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Flying Dutchman Cover
Rain and Sun Flying Dutchman Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

M32 North America Championship at Lake Michigan, Chicago - Day 1

by M32 Series today at 7:21 am 23-24 September 2017

The first day of racing in Chicago at the M32 North America Championship saw multiple storylines unfold as battle lines were drawn throughout the leaderboard with four sets of teams separated by only two points.

The eleven-strong fleet of M32's took to Lake Michigan under blue skies with consistent 8-10 knots of breeze creating near-perfect conditions for seven races to be completed.

The close proximity of the racecourse to the city skyline combined with a mix of amateur and professional crews created the perfect blend of close, owner-driver racing in a big-city, stadium venue that thrilled sailors and spectators alike.

Following an opening win by local Chicago favourite, Convexity skippered by Don Wilson, Sally Barkow and The Magenta Project laid down a marker with three back-to-back wins.

However, two eighth-place finishes in the final two races of the day meant that their position at the top is not guaranteed going forward as Blicksem, REV, and Convexity stand within striking distance, only separated by two points.

M32 North America Championship day 1 - photo © Ian Roman / www.ianroman.com
M32 North America Championship day 1 - photo © Ian Roman / www.ianroman.com

"The racing was very up and down today", said Pieter Taselaar skipper of Blicksem Racing.

"Half of the races we had bad starts and came back and the other half we had good starts and stayed ahead. It's a pretty stacked fleet. In this fleet there are no slouches. Many boats have America's Cup sailors or gold medalists onboard."

Further down the standings, Extreeme 2 skippered by Dan Cheresh and Torrent skippered by Markus Edegran were also separated by only two points fighting for sixth place, still with a shot at the podium.

However, the youngest member of the fleet, 15-year-old Ava Wilson, racing with Convergence, set the tone back at the dock buzzing about her team's narrow one point deficit with Grave Digger Racing.

"Today we had some pretty good races but there was a lot of improvement since two weeks ago at the Chicago Regatta which was the most important thing", said Wilson. "I like racing the M32 because every time I go out it's such a fun time, they go so fast."

M32 North America Championship day 1 - photo © Ian Roman / www.ianroman.com
M32 North America Championship day 1 - photo © Ian Roman / www.ianroman.com

Convergence skipper Jennifer Wilson agreed, noting that an added benefit for many of the teams was the chance for amateurs to race alongside professionals in an exciting learning environment.

"The boats are very tricky but having Matt Cassidy and Andrew Campbell onboard was awesome", said Wilson. "The fitness level on these boats is so high and to learn from their experience added to our racing today."

Racing continues tomorrow afternoon at the final day of the M32 North America Championship. Follow all the action at M32world.com and on Facebook.

Results after Day 1:

1. The Magenta Project, Sally Barkow (USA) - 26 pts
2. REV, Rick Devos (USA) - 31 pts
3. Blicksem, Pieter Taselaar (NED) - 33 pts
4. Convexity, Don Wilson (USA) - 35 pts
5. XS Energy, Ryan Devos (USA) - 35 pts
6. Extreeme 2, Dan Cheresh (USA) - 43 pts
7. Torrent, Markus Edegran (USA) - 48 pts
8. Down Under Racing, Harry price (AUS) - 49 pts
9. Grave Digger, James Prendergast (USA) - 51 pts
10. Convergence, Jen Wilson (USA) - 52 pts
11. Red Gear Racing, Charles Tomeo (USA) - 59 pts

m32world.com/m32-na-championships

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

GAC Pindar win M32 Series Scandinavia
Back-to-back championship wins for Ian Williams Ian Williams arrived as the man to beat in Stockholm, leading the 2017 series after four events, and being chased down by a hungry Scandinavian pack led by Wallén Racing just two points behind. Posted on 19 Sep M32 Series Scandinavia at Aarhus
GAC Pindar steal series lead Returning to Aarhus as the team to beat from 2016 the British lineup, skippered by Ian Williams, showed huge growth as they climbed the podium positions through the weekend's racing to end a solid seven points clear of the chasing pack. Posted on 4 Sep M32 Series Scandinavia at Helsinki
Danes back to top spot in Scandinavia The tropical paradise of Hernesaaren Ranta delivered three days of tight racing action, just metres from the shoreline of the race village in Helsinki city centre. Posted on 15 Aug M32 Series Scandinavia at Risør
Williams steals top spot at the 11th hour After sitting in podium positions throughout this regatta following a hat-trick of wins on day one the British team GAC Pindar, skippered by Ian Williams, punched the top spot on the third and final day when it counted. Posted on 30 Jul M32 World Championship overall
Stormy final day hands title to Robertson Phil Robertson and the crew of ChinaOne Ningbo have won the M32 World Championship in Marstrand, Sweden. With rain squalls gusting up to 40 knots, principal race officer Mattias Dahlstrom was unable to hold any racing on the final day. Posted on 16 Jul M32 World Championship day 3
Mother knows best, but Fast Phil marches on regardless Phil Robertson ignored the good advice of his mother and rose from his sick bed to contest the third day of the M32 World Championship in Marstrand, Sweden. The Kiwi skipper of ChinaOne Ningbo is probably glad that he soldiered on through his illness. Posted on 15 Jul M32 World Championship day 2
ChinaOne Ningbo jumps to the top Phil Robertson turned in the most consistent four scores on day two of the M32 World Championship in Marstrand, Sweden. The Kiwi skipper of ChinaOne Ningbo finished the day with a race win after other scores of 3,5,4. Posted on 14 Jul M32 World Championship day 1
Steele and Postma duel for first day bragging rights With 15 high-speed catamarans firing out of a reaching start, day one of the M32 World Championship was a big, fun learning curve for everyone in Marstrand, Sweden. Posted on 13 Jul M32 Series Scandinavia: Gothenburg
Rookie team Wallén Racing take series lead Jonas Warrer may be in his rookie year as an M32 skipper, but he showed no signs of it in Gothenburg this weekend as he took his all Danish team to the top of the leaderboard on day two of the regatta and held the top spot through to the end. Posted on 20 Jun Miami Match Cup overall
Australia's Harry Price steals the show At times today the young Australian looked to be struggling. After leading the qualifying session during the first two regatta days, today Price had a series of losses at the end of the qualifying series, but kept his calm when it mattered. Posted on 14 Apr

Upcoming Events

Notts County SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Notts County SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Bala SC 2000 Welsh Championships for 2000
Bala SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Shustoke SC Laser and Phantom Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Chipstead SC Firefly Open Meeting for Firefly
Chipstead SC- 24 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy