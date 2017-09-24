Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Completely OK by Robert Deaves
Completely OK by Robert Deaves

OK National Championships at Herne Bay Sailing Club - Day 3

by Mary Reddyhoff today at 6:46 pm 21-24 September 2017
A windless day 2 of the OK Nationals at Herne Bay © Mary Reddyhoff

No report for day 2 as, regrettably, there was no wind! However, we were entertained by some of our fellow competitors showing their prowess (or not as the case may be) at push-ups and pull-ups. The outcome was the yellow jacket moved from the second youngest to the youngest competitor! In bright sunshine, we sunbathed on the terrace during the day when there was plenty of time to imbibe the local Gadds and enjoy the excellent social BBQ put on by our very hospitable hosts later in the evening. The evening ended in the morning...

The sit-up king on the right during the OK Nationals at Herne Bay - photo © Mary Reddyhoff
The sit-up king on the right during the OK Nationals at Herne Bay - photo © Mary Reddyhoff

Competitors awoke to a notice informing them that 3 races would be held today. The fleet launched in 6 knots of wind and low tide, sailing due north to the start area. Race 5 eventually got underway under a black flag with the left side of the beat paying dividends and Terry Curtis built a colossal lead for the first lap. He was a casualty of the strong tide on the downwind leg which allowed Luke Gower to pass him and go on to win the shortened race with Terry Curtis and Andy Osman in hot pursuit, son Anthony Osman was close on his transom.

The second race of the day, Race 6, was started very soon after the conclusion of the first on a slightly smaller course to accommodate the weaker wind and strong tide. The fleet was better behaved and started under a blue peter. Once again the lefthand side paid and Kiwi Luke took another bullet with National Champion contenders Richard Burton and Terry Curtis finishing 2nd and 3rd respectively.

By the last race of the day, Race 3, the wind had veered to a more easterly direction which made the start line very interesting! The fleet quickly tacked onto port and it looked as though those heading right would reap the benefits. However as the leaders got to within 300m of the windward mark, a large windshift benefited those coming in from the left. Once again Luke Gower rounded first and led the processional course to its conclusion in more wind than we had seen for most of the day.

The event concludes tomorrow with two races planned and a number of competitors in the hunt for the Championship.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

OK Nationals at Herne Bay day 1
A blustry day favours the heavyweights It was a blustery day – in fact gusts in excess of 28 knots – much to the liking of heavy weights Richard 'Burt' Burton, Dave Bourne and Terry Curtis with the lighter Alex Scoles and Luke Gower chasing their tails. Posted on 21 Sep OK Demo Boat available
For the OK Nationals at Herne Bay Due to a last minute change of plans the OK class association demo boat has become available for the OK Nationals starting this week at Herne Bay running from Thursday 21st to Sunday 24th September. Posted on 18 Sep OKs at Brightlingsea
Rescheduled nationals date lowers the turnout The Brightlingsea Sailing Club OK Open Meeting on the weekend of 16 and 17 September was a small but perfectly formed affair with half a dozen boats competing. Posted on 17 Sep OK Nationals at Herne Bay preview
A change of date due to a local air show The International OK Dinghy British Class Association are proud to have been able to secure Herne Bay Sailing Club as their venue for the forthcoming National Championships. The championships were in doubt earlier in the season. Posted on 16 Sep OKs at Brightlingsea preview
North Sails Super Series round 4 The fourth event of the OK Dingy North Super Series is scheduled to be held at Brightlingsea Sailing Club over the weekend of 16th and 17th September following successful events at Rutland, Castle Cove and Sunderland Yacht Clubs. Posted on 13 Sep OK Northerns at Sunderland
Visitors from as far afield as Kent and Scotland A small but select band of OK sailors from as far afield as Kent and Scotland turned up at a gloriously sunny Sunderland Yacht club on the weekend of 2/3 September to take part in the OK Northern Championship. Posted on 4 Sep Queensland OK Dinghy State Championship
Some great racing at Southport Yacht Club The first Queensland OK Dinghy states in 30 years has wrapped up with some great offshore racing. Tim Davies took out the overall win leading with a 4 point margin on Southport Yacht Club's Kelvin Holdt, closely behind in third by Ben Downey. Posted on 28 Aug OKs at Sunderland preview
North Sails Super Series round 3 The third event of the OK Dingy North Super Series is scheduled to be held at Sunderland Yacht Club over the weekend of 2nd and 3rd September, following successful events at Rutland and Castle Cove Sailing Clubs. Posted on 24 Aug 60 unforgettable years!
International OK Dinghy celebrates at Burghfield The OK Dinghy Class celebrated in style at Burghfield Sailing Club on Saturday 19th August. Past and present members gathered for a superb day and evening of celebration of this classic one design boat. Posted on 23 Aug Third time for Greg Wilcox
At the top of the OK Dinghy World Ranking Greg Wilcox has returned to the top of the OK Dinghy World Ranking list for the third time since the World Ranking was created 12 years ago. He has spent more time at the top spot than any other sailor and has been in the top five for the past 7 years. Posted on 18 Aug

Upcoming Events

Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy