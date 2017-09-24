OK National Championships at Herne Bay Sailing Club - Day 3

A windless day 2 of the OK Nationals at Herne Bay © Mary Reddyhoff A windless day 2 of the OK Nationals at Herne Bay © Mary Reddyhoff

by Mary Reddyhoff today at 6:46 pm

No report for day 2 as, regrettably, there was no wind! However, we were entertained by some of our fellow competitors showing their prowess (or not as the case may be) at push-ups and pull-ups. The outcome was the yellow jacket moved from the second youngest to the youngest competitor! In bright sunshine, we sunbathed on the terrace during the day when there was plenty of time to imbibe the local Gadds and enjoy the excellent social BBQ put on by our very hospitable hosts later in the evening. The evening ended in the morning...

Competitors awoke to a notice informing them that 3 races would be held today. The fleet launched in 6 knots of wind and low tide, sailing due north to the start area. Race 5 eventually got underway under a black flag with the left side of the beat paying dividends and Terry Curtis built a colossal lead for the first lap. He was a casualty of the strong tide on the downwind leg which allowed Luke Gower to pass him and go on to win the shortened race with Terry Curtis and Andy Osman in hot pursuit, son Anthony Osman was close on his transom.

The second race of the day, Race 6, was started very soon after the conclusion of the first on a slightly smaller course to accommodate the weaker wind and strong tide. The fleet was better behaved and started under a blue peter. Once again the lefthand side paid and Kiwi Luke took another bullet with National Champion contenders Richard Burton and Terry Curtis finishing 2nd and 3rd respectively.

By the last race of the day, Race 3, the wind had veered to a more easterly direction which made the start line very interesting! The fleet quickly tacked onto port and it looked as though those heading right would reap the benefits. However as the leaders got to within 300m of the windward mark, a large windshift benefited those coming in from the left. Once again Luke Gower rounded first and led the processional course to its conclusion in more wind than we had seen for most of the day.

The event concludes tomorrow with two races planned and a number of competitors in the hunt for the Championship.