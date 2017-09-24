Please select your home edition
Volvo Noble Marine RS800 Nationals at Stokes Bay Sailing Club - Day 2

by Alain Sign today at 5:03 pm 21-24 September 2017

It was another glorious day at Stokes Bay SC. Three races were scheduled. There was a small delay as the South Easterly breeze swung to South West.

The first start John Belben and Alain Sign pulled the fleet over causing a general recall. The Birthday Boy Josh obviously wanted a birthday bullet. The fleet restarted under the black flag. Chris Rashley and Billy Ozanne unknowingly were black flagged and led the race but left the race win to Andy and Allyson Jeffries. She had had her Weetabix!!

The breeze was in for the next two races. The tide was strong meaning laylines were important. Chris Rashley took a first and fourth. The top four are very close going into Saturday's racing.

RS700 and RS800 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Stokes Bay day 1 - photo © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv
RS700 and RS800 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Stokes Bay day 1 - photo © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv

Once ashore the RS800 were kept busy with their AGM, a great burger night, then the Pirate Party! Yo ho ho and a bottle of rum!

Results after Day 2:

PosSail NoFleetHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
11207GChris RashleyBilly OzanneStokes Bay SC11(BFD)147
21219GPeter BartonChris FeibuschLymington Town SC2‑42228
31220GLuke McEwenEmma McEwenRoyal Lymington YC‑6243110
4955GYJosh BelbenAlain SignStokes Bay SC‑5334515
51178GPhil WalkerJohn MatherDraycote Water SC46‑76723
61228GAndy JeffriesAllyson JeffriesEastbourne Sovereign SC(DNF)5115324
71216GElla MorlandJames MorlandWarsash SC371011‑1431
81221GJohn BoothDebbi BoothStokes Bay SC8‑24127633
91203GTim GrattonFiona HampshireTBC‑1010610935
101204GMartin OrtonIan BrooksChichester YC7‑13881235
111189GJames DateJames GreenHomeless‑15121151038
121166GRalph SingletonSophie SingletonDatchet Water SC(DNC)145141548
131110SRichard ClampettGrace ClarkStokes Bay SC138G119‑2055
141198SAlex BenfieldNick IrelandStokes Bay SC11111420‑2556
151062GYCameron MossDarrol MossLyme Regis SC12‑2113121956
161GChris CattChris MartinOxford SC1491618‑2157
171188GDaniel GoodmanDebbie ClarkDatchet Water SC‑22159161757
181043SChrist DoddBryony MeakinsRutland SC171815‑211666
191225GSteve CockerillSarah CockerillStokes Bay SC‑24G422171368
201195GPaul JenkinsColin HattonWeir Wood SC9(DSQ)BFD131171
211194GJoe JoynerWill BroomLyme Regis SC20(DNC)BFD9875
221131SBecky DiamondSophie PorteousHayling Island SC161721‑272276
237SDerek BuchananElaine BuchananOxford SC21161822‑2477
24872SAsh HolmesJames GadsbyGurnard SC1919(DSQ)231879
251196SAndy SmithChris SaundersStokes Bay SC18(DNC)17252686
261113SAlastair ShiresPenny ShiresStokes Bay SC23202526(DNC)94
271066SMarleen de JagerJody de JagerTBC(DNC)2223242998
28985SNick Van TienenLarry LawrenceStokes Bay SC252324‑282799
291182SJon PartridgeMichiel GeerlingBraassemermeer(DNC)DNC19DNF28123
301118SChris SymonsBenjaminGurnard SC(DNC)DNC20DNFDNC134
311215SStephen BrownPhilip BairstowUllswater YC(DNC)DNCBFDOCS23137
32=1201GAndrew BlundellMaddie FennerWarsash SC(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC152
32=1211SPhilip GladmanTash GladmanItchenor SC(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC152
32=855SGraham WilliamsonJeremy WilliamsonHayling Island SC(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC152
32=900GDan KilsbyBart BridgenStokes Bay SC(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC152
32=1186GHugh ShoneHannah TattersallCastle Cove SC(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC152
32=1121SJulia JuddTimothy KnappDowns SC(DNC)DNCBFDDNFDNC152
