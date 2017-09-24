Volvo Noble Marine RS800 Nationals at Stokes Bay Sailing Club - Day 2
by Alain Sign today at 5:03 pm
21-24 September 2017
It was another glorious day at Stokes Bay SC. Three races were scheduled. There was a small delay as the South Easterly breeze swung to South West.
The first start John Belben and Alain Sign pulled the fleet over causing a general recall. The Birthday Boy Josh obviously wanted a birthday bullet. The fleet restarted under the black flag. Chris Rashley and Billy Ozanne unknowingly were black flagged and led the race but left the race win to Andy and Allyson Jeffries. She had had her Weetabix!!
The breeze was in for the next two races. The tide was strong meaning laylines were important. Chris Rashley took a first and fourth. The top four are very close going into Saturday's racing.
Once ashore the RS800 were kept busy with their AGM, a great burger night, then the Pirate Party! Yo ho ho and a bottle of rum!
Results after Day 2:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Fleet
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Pts
|1
|1207
|G
|Chris Rashley
|Billy Ozanne
|Stokes Bay SC
|1
|1
|(BFD)
|1
|4
|7
|2
|1219
|G
|Peter Barton
|Chris Feibusch
|Lymington Town SC
|2
|‑4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|3
|1220
|G
|Luke McEwen
|Emma McEwen
|Royal Lymington YC
|‑6
|2
|4
|3
|1
|10
|4
|955
|GY
|Josh Belben
|Alain Sign
|Stokes Bay SC
|‑5
|3
|3
|4
|5
|15
|5
|1178
|G
|Phil Walker
|John Mather
|Draycote Water SC
|4
|6
|‑7
|6
|7
|23
|6
|1228
|G
|Andy Jeffries
|Allyson Jeffries
|Eastbourne Sovereign SC
|(DNF)
|5
|1
|15
|3
|24
|7
|1216
|G
|Ella Morland
|James Morland
|Warsash SC
|3
|7
|10
|11
|‑14
|31
|8
|1221
|G
|John Booth
|Debbi Booth
|Stokes Bay SC
|8
|‑24
|12
|7
|6
|33
|9
|1203
|G
|Tim Gratton
|Fiona Hampshire
|TBC
|‑10
|10
|6
|10
|9
|35
|10
|1204
|G
|Martin Orton
|Ian Brooks
|Chichester YC
|7
|‑13
|8
|8
|12
|35
|11
|1189
|G
|James Date
|James Green
|Homeless
|‑15
|12
|11
|5
|10
|38
|12
|1166
|G
|Ralph Singleton
|Sophie Singleton
|Datchet Water SC
|(DNC)
|14
|5
|14
|15
|48
|13
|1110
|S
|Richard Clampett
|Grace Clark
|Stokes Bay SC
|13
|8
|G1
|19
|‑20
|55
|14
|1198
|S
|Alex Benfield
|Nick Ireland
|Stokes Bay SC
|11
|11
|14
|20
|‑25
|56
|15
|1062
|GY
|Cameron Moss
|Darrol Moss
|Lyme Regis SC
|12
|‑21
|13
|12
|19
|56
|16
|1
|G
|Chris Catt
|Chris Martin
|Oxford SC
|14
|9
|16
|18
|‑21
|57
|17
|1188
|G
|Daniel Goodman
|Debbie Clark
|Datchet Water SC
|‑22
|15
|9
|16
|17
|57
|18
|1043
|S
|Christ Dodd
|Bryony Meakins
|Rutland SC
|17
|18
|15
|‑21
|16
|66
|19
|1225
|G
|Steve Cockerill
|Sarah Cockerill
|Stokes Bay SC
|‑24
|G4
|22
|17
|13
|68
|20
|1195
|G
|Paul Jenkins
|Colin Hatton
|Weir Wood SC
|9
|(DSQ)
|BFD
|13
|11
|71
|21
|1194
|G
|Joe Joyner
|Will Broom
|Lyme Regis SC
|20
|(DNC)
|BFD
|9
|8
|75
|22
|1131
|S
|Becky Diamond
|Sophie Porteous
|Hayling Island SC
|16
|17
|21
|‑27
|22
|76
|23
|7
|S
|Derek Buchanan
|Elaine Buchanan
|Oxford SC
|21
|16
|18
|22
|‑24
|77
|24
|872
|S
|Ash Holmes
|James Gadsby
|Gurnard SC
|19
|19
|(DSQ)
|23
|18
|79
|25
|1196
|S
|Andy Smith
|Chris Saunders
|Stokes Bay SC
|18
|(DNC)
|17
|25
|26
|86
|26
|1113
|S
|Alastair Shires
|Penny Shires
|Stokes Bay SC
|23
|20
|25
|26
|(DNC)
|94
|27
|1066
|S
|Marleen de Jager
|Jody de Jager
|TBC
|(DNC)
|22
|23
|24
|29
|98
|28
|985
|S
|Nick Van Tienen
|Larry Lawrence
|Stokes Bay SC
|25
|23
|24
|‑28
|27
|99
|29
|1182
|S
|Jon Partridge
|Michiel Geerling
|Braassemermeer
|(DNC)
|DNC
|19
|DNF
|28
|123
|30
|1118
|S
|Chris Symons
|Benjamin
|Gurnard SC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|20
|DNF
|DNC
|134
|31
|1215
|S
|Stephen Brown
|Philip Bairstow
|Ullswater YC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|BFD
|OCS
|23
|137
|32=
|1201
|G
|Andrew Blundell
|Maddie Fenner
|Warsash SC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|152
|32=
|1211
|S
|Philip Gladman
|Tash Gladman
|Itchenor SC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|152
|32=
|855
|S
|Graham Williamson
|Jeremy Williamson
|Hayling Island SC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|152
|32=
|900
|G
|Dan Kilsby
|Bart Bridgen
|Stokes Bay SC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|152
|32=
|1186
|G
|Hugh Shone
|Hannah Tattersall
|Castle Cove SC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|152
|32=
|1121
|S
|Julia Judd
|Timothy Knapp
|Downs SC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|BFD
|DNF
|DNC
|152
