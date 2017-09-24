Volvo Noble Marine RS700 Nationals at Stokes Bay Sailing Club - Day 2
by Matt Carter today at 4:36 pm
21-24 September 2017
Another great day at the RS700 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals with 10 to 12 knots, sunshine and close racing. Following a lengthy wait for the breeze to swing from East to South West and multiple gallant attempts to lay a course we were finally let go.
The first race saw a shift on the first beat allowing the boats that went right to pop out in front. Robbie Bell, Theo Galyer and Matt Carter lead around the windward mark before Jerry Wales overpowered Robbie and Theo. Close racing followed in lots of tide but Matt hung on for the win with Jerry 2nd.
The second start saw Adrian Howe on the start line without a mast following forestay failure. On the gun Jerry Wales took the lead from the beginning and was chased hard by Robbie Bell. Downwind the strong tide made laying the leeward mark difficult but the leading boats wiggled away from the fleet. The second best proved exciting with the RS700s sailing upwind through the RS800 fleet screaming downwind at a rate of knots. The leaders remained ahead for the 3 laps with Jerry Wales winning ahead of Robbie Bell in 2nd and Matt Carter 3rd.
In the final race of the day saw a great battle between Ian Nolan and Jerry Wales. The pair swapped places up and downwind followed closely by Pete Purkiss. Jerry pipped Ian to the post only to find out that he was OCS which gave Ian the win. Richard Wadsworth came in 2nd having powered through the fleet over the 3 laps followed by Pete Purkiss for 3rd.
In all another fantastic day on the water followed by the Stokes Bay Pirate Party, bar games and way too much rum... aaargh!
Results after Day 2:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Pts
|1
|1053
|Jerry Wales
|Windsport
|1
|7
|2
|1
|(OCS)
|11
|2
|720
|Richard Wadsworth
|Stokes Bay SC
|2
|1
|8
|‑10
|2
|13
|3
|966
|Matt Carter
|Lancing SC
|5
|‑8
|1
|3
|6
|15
|4
|1027
|Colin Dacey
|Snettisham Beach SC
|‑9
|2
|4
|5
|4
|15
|5
|1023
|Ian Nolan
|Snettisham Beach SC
|‑12
|5
|6
|6
|1
|18
|6
|875
|Robbie Bell
|Snettisham Beach SC
|3
|9
|5
|2
|(DNC)
|19
|7
|1042
|Pete Purkiss
|Brightlingsea SC
|4
|3
|‑9
|9
|3
|19
|8
|944
|James Bayliss
|Queen Mary SC
|6
|4
|10
|8
|(DNF)
|28
|9
|991
|Theo Galyer
|Stokes Bay SC
|7
|(DNC)
|7
|4
|10
|28
|10
|1022
|Ian Swann
|Hayling Island SC
|‑21
|11
|3
|7
|17
|38
|11
|970
|Simon Redfearn
|Brightlingsea SC
|8
|‑17
|14
|15
|7
|44
|12
|1041
|Matt Conner
|Queen Mary SC
|15
|6
|‑22
|11
|13
|45
|13
|984
|Adam Golding
|Hayling Island SC
|19
|10
|11
|12
|(DNC)
|52
|14
|839
|Phillip Highfield
|Gt. Yarmouth & Gorleston
|11
|‑19
|17
|14
|11
|53
|15
|914
|Graham Blake
|Queen Mary SC
|‑20
|12
|15
|20
|9
|56
|16
|808
|Spike Daniels
|Hayling Island SC
|10
|18
|13
|18
|‑20
|59
|17
|859
|Peter O'nions
|Queen Mary SC
|16
|14
|‑23
|17
|12
|59
|18
|926
|Simon Clark
|Lyme Regis SC
|17
|13
|12
|‑19
|18
|60
|19
|882
|Ed Napolitano
|Snettisham Beach SC
|14
|16
|25
|(DNF)
|8
|63
|20
|871
|Mark Nicholson
|Hayling Island SC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|16
|13
|5
|64
|21
|855
|David Bridle
|Brightlingsea SC
|‑22
|15
|18
|16
|15
|64
|22
|1046
|Miles Roebuck
|Oxford SC
|13
|20
|19
|‑23
|22
|74
|23
|1031
|Hamish Griffiths
|Hayling Island SC
|18
|22
|21
|‑25
|16
|77
|24
|1014
|Chris Chambers
|Restronguet SC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|20
|21
|14
|85
|25
|982
|Roland Smith
|Queen Mary SC
|(DNF)
|23
|24
|24
|19
|90
|26
|756
|Alistair Paul
|Grafham Water SC
|25
|24
|‑27
|22
|21
|92
|27
|762
|Adrian Howe
|Oxford SC
|24
|21
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|105
|28
|1035
|Roger Taylor
|Hayling Island SC
|23
|25
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|108
|29
|801
|Stephen Carr
|Brightlingsea SC
|(DNC)
|26
|26
|DNF
|DNC
|112
|Races in brackets () are discards.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|There are 10 races scheduled in this series.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|5 races have been sailed.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4 races have been counted.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
