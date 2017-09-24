Please select your home edition
Volvo Noble Marine RS700 Nationals at Stokes Bay Sailing Club - Day 2

by Matt Carter today at 4:36 pm 21-24 September 2017

Another great day at the RS700 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals with 10 to 12 knots, sunshine and close racing. Following a lengthy wait for the breeze to swing from East to South West and multiple gallant attempts to lay a course we were finally let go.

The first race saw a shift on the first beat allowing the boats that went right to pop out in front. Robbie Bell, Theo Galyer and Matt Carter lead around the windward mark before Jerry Wales overpowered Robbie and Theo. Close racing followed in lots of tide but Matt hung on for the win with Jerry 2nd.

RS700 and RS800 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Stokes Bay day 2 - photo © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv
RS700 and RS800 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Stokes Bay day 2 - photo © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv

The second start saw Adrian Howe on the start line without a mast following forestay failure. On the gun Jerry Wales took the lead from the beginning and was chased hard by Robbie Bell. Downwind the strong tide made laying the leeward mark difficult but the leading boats wiggled away from the fleet. The second best proved exciting with the RS700s sailing upwind through the RS800 fleet screaming downwind at a rate of knots. The leaders remained ahead for the 3 laps with Jerry Wales winning ahead of Robbie Bell in 2nd and Matt Carter 3rd.

RS700 and RS800 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Stokes Bay day 2 - photo © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv
RS700 and RS800 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Stokes Bay day 2 - photo © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv

In the final race of the day saw a great battle between Ian Nolan and Jerry Wales. The pair swapped places up and downwind followed closely by Pete Purkiss. Jerry pipped Ian to the post only to find out that he was OCS which gave Ian the win. Richard Wadsworth came in 2nd having powered through the fleet over the 3 laps followed by Pete Purkiss for 3rd.

In all another fantastic day on the water followed by the Stokes Bay Pirate Party, bar games and way too much rum... aaargh!

Results after Day 2:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
11053Jerry WalesWindsport1721(OCS)11
2720Richard WadsworthStokes Bay SC218‑10213
3966Matt CarterLancing SC5‑813615
41027Colin DaceySnettisham Beach SC‑9245415
51023Ian NolanSnettisham Beach SC‑12566118
6875Robbie BellSnettisham Beach SC3952(DNC)19
71042Pete PurkissBrightlingsea SC43‑99319
8944James BaylissQueen Mary SC64108(DNF)28
9991Theo GalyerStokes Bay SC7(DNC)741028
101022Ian SwannHayling Island SC‑2111371738
11970Simon RedfearnBrightlingsea SC8‑171415744
121041Matt ConnerQueen Mary SC156‑22111345
13984Adam GoldingHayling Island SC19101112(DNC)52
14839Phillip HighfieldGt. Yarmouth & Gorleston11‑1917141153
15914Graham BlakeQueen Mary SC‑20121520956
16808Spike DanielsHayling Island SC10181318‑2059
17859Peter O'nionsQueen Mary SC1614‑23171259
18926Simon ClarkLyme Regis SC171312‑191860
19882Ed NapolitanoSnettisham Beach SC141625(DNF)863
20871Mark NicholsonHayling Island SC(DNC)DNC1613564
21855David BridleBrightlingsea SC‑221518161564
221046Miles RoebuckOxford SC132019‑232274
231031Hamish GriffithsHayling Island SC182221‑251677
241014Chris ChambersRestronguet SC(DNC)DNC20211485
25982Roland SmithQueen Mary SC(DNF)2324241990
26756Alistair PaulGrafham Water SC2524‑27222192
27762Adrian HoweOxford SC2421(DNC)DNCDNC105
281035Roger TaylorHayling Island SC2325(DNC)DNCDNC108
29801Stephen CarrBrightlingsea SC(DNC)2626DNFDNC112
Races in brackets () are discards.         
There are 10 races scheduled in this series.         
5 races have been sailed.         
4 races have been counted.         
Related Articles

Volvo Noble Marine RS700 Nationals day 1
Racing starts at Stokes Bay Race one of the RS700 Volvo Noble Marine National Championship at Stokes Bay SC got underway promptly in a gusty Force 4 Southerly breeze with strong Spring tides and an interesting wave pattern. Posted on 22 Sep One week to Stokestock
Volvo Noble Marine RS700 and RS800 Nationals One week countdown until the fabulous Volvo Noble Marine RS700 and RS800 National Championships! Four days of racing and joy! Posted on 15 Sep RS700 Europeans at Lake Lipno
Record attendance at a spectacular venue Lake Lipno in the Czech Republic was the spectacular venue for the 2017 RS700 European Championship held between 17-20 August. This was a record breaking European event with 38 boats in attendance. Posted on 1 Sep Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week overall
Concludes in style with sunset prize giving Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017 went out in style with a final race in perfect conditions, a sunset prize giving and a blow out last night party. Posted on 13 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 6
Champagne sailing at last The sun and sea breeze made a welcome return for Brightlingsea Boat Park & Ride Family Friday at Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017 where the 141 competing boats finally got to enjoy some true champagne sailing conditions. Posted on 12 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 5
Great inclusive racing in the Parent and Child Class After the torrential downpours of and special all in handicap of Big Wednesday, it was back to the serious business of regatta series racing on day five of Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week in Brightlingsea. Posted on 11 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 4
Big Wednesday hits the spot despite torrential rain Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week Big Wednesday sponsored by AOC, Just Trays and Deltech UK proved to be an excessively damp affair with near record breaking rainfall. Posted on 10 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 3
Snakes and ladders, rain, thunder and lightning CB Rigging Tuesday at Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017 featured rain, thunder and lightning, no racing for some, paddle boarding for others and a terrific Quiz Night. Posted on 9 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 2
Mixed conditions in Brightlingsea Harbour Brightlingsea Harbour Commission Monday brings mixed conditions, family rivalry and fun partying on day two of Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017. Posted on 8 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 1
Spectacular start in classic sea breeze conditions The East Coast's leading dinghy regatta, Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week, got off to a spectacular start at Gold Sails Day on Sunday 6 August with glorious racing in classic building sea breeze conditions. Posted on 7 Aug

Upcoming Events

Brightlingsea SC RS700 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Queen Mary SC RS700 End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
