Please select your home edition
Edition
Grapefruit 728 2
Product Feature
Illustrated Seamanship
Illustrated Seamanship

HYS One Ton Cup at the Royal Yacht Squadron - Day 2

by Louay Habib today at 7:43 am 21-24 September 2017

Two longer round the cans races produced a different dynamic to the HYS One Ton Cup on Grapefruit Graphics Race Day. After a short postponement, a southwesterly breeze arrived at midday, piping up to 15 knots and gusting up to full on planing conditions by the close.

The keys to a top performance today were sailing in clean air, calculating the best use of a Spring Tide, which turned during the action, and nailing a myriad of different sail combinations. Both of today's races were weighted and non-discardable, with Race 4 having a reaching start.

 Peter Morton's British CF40+ Girls on Film, scored a win and a second, to place one hand firmly on the One Ton Cup. Bastiaan de Voogd's Dutch Carkeek Mk3 Hitchhiker, matched Girls on Film's score line, to move up to second place for the regatta, tied on points with Stewart Whitehead's British Carkeek MkIII Rebellion. Steve Cowie's Scottish GP42 Zephyr, continues to impress, scoring two impressive results to finish the day just a point behind Rebellion. Sir Keith Mills' British Ker40+, with Alex Mills on the tiller, had a more consistent day, and move up to fifth.  

Provisional Results

  "Sailing around the cans suits the team and the boat, and that synergy gave us the opportunity to do well today. We got some good starts, we sailed in free wind and the boat handling and sail selection was right, and that is what kept us ahead of the competition. Girls on Film is so fast upwind, but at times we were quicker down wind today." - Bastiaan de Voogd, Hitchhiker.

PRO Stuart Childerley, explains the objectives for today's two round the cans races. "Today's courses were designed to test different skill sets for both the crew and the design of the boats. The breeze was still a little unstable for the first race, and so the emphasis was on boat handling. The wind had steadied down for the second race, and the emphasis was more about strategy with the tide and the wind. Especially as racing around the cans in the Solent means that land effects can come into play. For both races sail choice was also a factor."  

HYS One Ton Cup day 2 - photo © Richard Langdon / www.oceanimages.co.uk
HYS One Ton Cup day 2 - photo © Richard Langdon / www.oceanimages.co.uk

Racing at the HYS One Ton Cup concludes tomorrow, Saturday 23rd September with two Windward Leeward Race scheduled. Tune in for dynamite action via facebook with full results and more at www.fast40class.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

HYS One Ton Cup day 1
Three races on opening TT Rigging Race Day Three Windward Leeward races were fired off in quick succession by PRO Stuart Childerley and his team. Racing was held in the central and eastern Solent, with a southwesterly breeze averaging 15 knots, and gusting over 20 knots. Posted on 22 Sep HYS One Ton Cup preview
Fast40+ fleet set for Cowes From Thursday 21st September, the FAST40+ Class will compete for the prestigious HYS One Ton Cup. Created by the Cercle de la Voile de Paris in 1899, the One Ton Cup is steeped in history and reputation in the world of yacht racing. Posted on 19 Sep Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup overall
Resolute to the end, Southern Yacht Club claims the trophy The morning may have dawned with dense fog on Narragansett Bay, but by mid-afternoon the sky had cleared and the same could be said of any ambiguity regarding which was the best team at the 2017 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup. Posted on 17 Sep Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup day 4
Southern Yacht Club within one race of winning Day 4 of the 2017 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup was the sort of day when things can and do go wrong. Posted on 16 Sep Coutts Quarter Ton Cup overall
Sam Laidlaw's Aguila claims the trophy Winds ranging from 5 knots to 27 knots provided a thorough test of competitors at this year's Coutts Quarter Ton Cup. Few teams were able to maintain consistent performance across such a wide range of conditions and for most it was a high scoring series. Posted on 15 Sep Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup day 3
Change of scenery brings a change of fortune To describe the tactical approach which led Eastern Yacht Club to the low-point score of Day 3 of the 2017 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup, Ben Richardson used a word not often associated with successful big-boat sailing: reactionary. Posted on 15 Sep Coutts Quarter Ton Cup 2017 day 2
Three different race winners The second day of the Coutts Quarter Ton Cup delivered spectacular, though challenging, racing on a glorious day that saw three different race winners and six boats scoring at least one podium result. Posted on 14 Sep Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup day 2
Perseverance of long-time participants rewarded After four straight race finishes in the top three, Southern Yacht Club and Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron showed the first signs of mortality in Race 5 of the Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup Posted on 14 Sep Coutts Quarter Ton Cup 2017 day 1
High winds stop play in the Solent The opening day of the Coutts Quarter Ton Cup dawned with blue skies and a brisk 20-25 knot westerly breeze. However, with the wind forecast to increase during the morning, the fleet was held ashore while two mark laying RIBs ventured out at 1100. Posted on 14 Sep Coutts Quarter Ton Cup starts today
23 exquisitely prepared classic race boats set in Cowes A fleet of 23 exquisitely prepared classic race boats - along with some of the world's best sailors - have gathered in Cowes for the 13th edition of the revived Coutts Quarter Ton Cup. Posted on 13 Sep

Upcoming Events

Notts County SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Notts County SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Bala SC 2000 Welsh Championships for 2000
Bala SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Shustoke SC Laser and Phantom Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Chipstead SC Firefly Open Meeting for Firefly
Chipstead SC- 24 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy