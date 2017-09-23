driveHG.ca J/24 World Championship at Port Credit Yacht Club - Day 4

by Christopher Howell today at 7:38 am

Light winds continued at the driveHG.ca J/24 World Championship in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, as just one race was accomplished on day four.

Tony Parker's Bangor Packet returned to the top of the leaderboard, placing eighth today, leaving him with 40 net points heading into the final day of competition on Saturday. A fourth by Rossi Milev's Clear Air moved him into second overall, five points off Parker's pace. Evan Petley-Jones' Lifted scored a 28 in Friday's lone battle, dipping him to third place with 49 points.

Parker, from Washington D.C., has remained in the top two each day of the Championship. He is the most seasoned racer on the course, sailing 1978 hull #58, a testimony to the J/24's quality and ruggedness, and the skill and consistency of the crew at this event. Parker is a five-time winner of the J/24 US East Coast Championship (which he has sailed 38 times).

Friday's race winner was Ted Bartlewski's Drivers Wanted, shadowed by Mark Laura's Baba Louie and Carter White's YouRegatta.

Sixty-three teams from Argentina, Canada, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Peru and the USA conclude racing on Saturday from Port Credit Yacht Club. Complete results may be found at yachtscoring.com/event_results_cumulative.cfm?eID=2934, and more photos are available on the J/24 Class Facebook page.