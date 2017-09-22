Entry now open for the RS200 Inland and Youth Championships

by Sally Campbell today at 1:19 pm

The RS200 Inland and Youth Championship 2017 at Rutland Sailing Club has been declared open for entry.

The high-profile event is a chance for the UK's up and coming youth and junior sailors to compete against the top RS200 sailors, with the Inlands and Youth Champs racing together with one start.

Last year the championships attracted a superb entry of 50 boats, with youths ranging from regular RS200 sailors, to those 'dropping in' from most of the youth classes, including 29ers, 420's, Fevas, Toppers and Lasers. Many are expected to come back for more after the recent RS200 Nationals at Tenby, where 30% of the fleet were youths.

The coveted Hyundai Trophy will be awarded to the top youth pair, with helm and crew aged 22 or under, and there will also be a prize for the Junior Champions aged under 18.

Will and Matt Taylor triumphed in 2016, with a 3rd overall, but hopefuls are warned not to expect an easy ride; "the first youth pair at the Nationals, Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst, placed 13th, one behind the first master" said Sally Campbell, RS200 Class Secretary, "we put a lot of effort into setting up RS200 youth training squads over the past couple of years, and it was great to see this pair from the RS200 Northern Youth Development Squad triumph in Tenby".

Entry is online via www.rs200sailing.org/championships/cindex.asp?clselect=Home&eid=1426

Sailors interested in youth training this Winter should contact , or for the North of England