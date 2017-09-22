Please select your home edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro Hi Fit
Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro Hi Fit
One month to go: The world's toughest sailing race is back

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 4:30 pm 22 September 2017
Dongfeng Racing during the Leg Zero, Around the Island Race © Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race

It's the toughest test of a team in professional sport. Winning the trophy has been an obsession for the worlds best sailors since 1973. It has been the source of countless news stories for over four decades. And more importantly, it's back...

"There's nothing like it. It gets in your blood and you can't get rid of it." Sir Peter Bake, Steinlager 2, 1989-90

The Volvo Ocean Race starts on 22 October 2017 and this edition looks like it could be the toughest yet. Seven teams are set to battle their way around the world, racing at breakneck speeds through the wildest oceans.

Make no mistake, this is a race like no other. There is no comfy hotel room to go back to at night, no hot fresh food, no shower, in fact - there isn't even a bed onboard. This is relentless, 24/7 racing.

And yet more of the world's very best sailors have signed on for the challenge than ever before, from Olympic gold medallists like Xabi Fernández and Martine Grael, to America's Cup winners Peter Burling and Blair Tuke, not to mention over a dozen previous race champions.

With exactly one month to go until the start from Alicante, Spain, we've got everything you need to follow the race and tell the epic story as it unfolds.

Related Articles

The Harken Tech Team Story begins...
Volvo Ocean Race Lisbon Assembly Period This year Harken will be telling the untold story of our Tech Team behind the hardware of the Volvo Ocean Race boats. The good, the bad, the tough times and the great, we'll share it all with you, starting right here in Lisbon for the assembly period! Posted on 21 Sep Strömberg joins Turn the Tide on Plastic
Race winner takes up role in Deel Caffari's team Sweden's Martin Strömberg, a three-time race veteran and winner from the 2011-12 edition, is joining skipper Dee Caffari's Turn the Tide on Plastic team for the Volvo Ocean Race. Posted on 19 Sep Abby Ehler and Andrew Cape to join Team Brunel
Both 'old hands' in the Volvo Ocean Race Team Brunel adds Britain's Abby Ehler and Australian Andrew Cape to their squad for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. For Ehler it will be a reunion with Annie Lush having sailed the previous Volvo Ocean Race together with Team SCA. Posted on 14 Sep Irish Olympic hero and Kiwi offshore racer
Join Dee Caffari's team on Turn the Tide on Plastic Turn the Tide on Plastic have announced two more female sailors for their Volvo Ocean Race campaign – Irish Olympic silver medallist Annalise Murphy and New Zealand's Bianca Cook. Posted on 8 Sep Musto announced as Official Supplier
To Dee Caffari's Turn the Tide on Plastic team Musto are proud to be announced as the official suppliers to Turn the Tide on Plastic, skippered by British Sailor and MBE recipient Dee Caffari. Posted on 1 Sep Turn the Tide on Plastic expand team
Four young sailors added to Volvo Ocean Race squad Turn the Tide on Plastic have added another four young sailors to their crusading campaign in the Volvo Ocean Race – with Welsh America's Cup sailor Bleddyn Mon, fellow Briton Henry Bomby and Portuguese pair Bernardo Freitas & Frederico Pinheiro de Melo. Posted on 31 Aug Exposure Lights technical lighting partner
For two Volvo Ocean Race Teams Exposure Lights has been selected as the Technical Lighting supplier to both the Dongfeng Race Team and the recently announced Turn the Tide on Plastic campaign for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. Posted on 29 Aug Harken returns as official supplier
To the Volvo Ocean Race Harken has been named official supplier of winches, blocks, traveller systems and mast car systems for the 2017-18 edition of the Volvo Ocean Race. Posted on 24 Aug MAPFRE set the Volvo Ocean Race bar
With overall Leg Zero victory Spanish team MAPFRE completed overall Leg Zero victory in the early hours of Wednesday (16 August) and struck the first psychological blow in the build-up to the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. Posted on 16 Aug MAPFRE continue Leg Zero dominance
In opening act of final stage MAPFRE maintained their near-faultless performance in Volvo Ocean Race qualifying – and gave themselves the best possible chance of completing overall victory in the Leg Zero series. Posted on 13 Aug

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Windsurfing Round Hayling Windsurf Race for Windsurfing
Hayling Island SC- 23 Sep Notts County SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Notts County SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Bala SC 2000 Welsh Championships for 2000
Bala SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Shustoke SC Laser and Phantom Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Chipstead SC Firefly Open Meeting for Firefly
Chipstead SC- 24 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
