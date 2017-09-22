One month to go: The world's toughest sailing race is back

Dongfeng Racing during the Leg Zero, Around the Island Race © Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race Dongfeng Racing during the Leg Zero, Around the Island Race © Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 4:30 pm

It's the toughest test of a team in professional sport. Winning the trophy has been an obsession for the worlds best sailors since 1973. It has been the source of countless news stories for over four decades. And more importantly, it's back...

"There's nothing like it. It gets in your blood and you can't get rid of it." Sir Peter Bake, Steinlager 2, 1989-90

The Volvo Ocean Race starts on 22 October 2017 and this edition looks like it could be the toughest yet. Seven teams are set to battle their way around the world, racing at breakneck speeds through the wildest oceans.

Make no mistake, this is a race like no other. There is no comfy hotel room to go back to at night, no hot fresh food, no shower, in fact - there isn't even a bed onboard. This is relentless, 24/7 racing.

And yet more of the world's very best sailors have signed on for the challenge than ever before, from Olympic gold medallists like Xabi Fernández and Martine Grael, to America's Cup winners Peter Burling and Blair Tuke, not to mention over a dozen previous race champions.

With exactly one month to go until the start from Alicante, Spain, we've got everything you need to follow the race and tell the epic story as it unfolds.