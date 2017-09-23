Last Chance for Boat Show Discount at Ocean Elements!
by Ocean Elements today at 12:30 pm
23 September 2017
Book now while offer lasts!
Offer ends 26th September
Save 10% on all 2018 Beach Club Holidays!
Summer may be coming to an end but you can still look forward to that beach holiday you have always dreamt of!
We are giving you an amazing 10% discount on all of our 2018 holidays! You can use this discount to book any of our Beach Club holidays that include a huge range of fantastic activities to try!
Use the discount code:
'SIBS10'
When you book online or over the phone with one of our sales experts
So why wait? Book your Ocean Elements holiday now and give your family a Summer Holiday to look forward too.
Save 10% on all 2018 Yacht Charter Holidays!
Spend a week cruising the beautiful coast line of Greece on one of our fantastic Yachts next summer. All of our Yachts are fully equipped with everything you need for a week at sea.
Use the discount code:
'SIBS10'
When you book online or over the phone with one of our sales experts
Book now to receive a 10% discount and a FREE stand up paddle board to take on your yacht.
Come and see us at the Southampton Boat Show!
From the 15th to the 24th of September we will be at the Southampton Boat Show talking about our fantastic beach club holidays!
Come down and see us at stand number J044 in the Ocean Hall and ask our experts more about our Beach Club holidays.
