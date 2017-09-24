Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden

Seldén Mast at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show 2017

by Seldén Mast today at 1:35 pm Stand J213, 15-24 September 2017
The Seldén team at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show 2017 © Mark Jardine / YachtsandYachting.com

Seldén Mast have had a busy time at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show 2017 with enquiries from customers and supporting their distributor network. A steady stream of people have been coming to the stand asking questions about their latest hardware.

The team have hosted a number of events including an 'Ask the Expert' session about carbon spars on Tuesday, a live Q&A with Paul and Sherly Shard from Distance Shores TV on Wednesday (see below) and an 'Ask the Expert' session about sail handling with the different furling systems on Thursday.

Many of the visitors to the stand have recently acquired a boat and have been looking to upgrade their systems and feel that Seldén is the right product for them. The range expands up to the larger yachts and more people are taking note about these products.

Seldén systems which help convert their boat from a traditional spinnaker pole to a bow sprit, using the GX and CX top-down furlers, have been of particular interest to visitors. It's a aftermarket option which any yacht owner can talk to the Seldén team about.

Be sure to drop by stand J213 and talk to the team at Seldén Mast if you are visiting the TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show on the final weekend!

The Seldén team at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show 2017 - photo © Mark Jardine / YachtsandYachting.com
The Seldén team at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show 2017 - photo © Mark Jardine / YachtsandYachting.com

Related Articles

Less than one month to go
Until the Rolex Middle Sea Race With a month to go, the 2017 Rolex Middle Sea Race entry list continues to build steadily. Currently numbering 90 yachts from 27 countries, the Royal Malta Yacht Club is confident of welcoming another impressive fleet to the island state of Malta. Posted today at 10:43 am UBS Jersey Regatta 2017
Racing runs without a hitch The nineteenth edition of the combined clubs' Jersey Regatta, sponsored for the fifth year running by UBS AG, Jersey's leading provider of wealth management solutions in the Channel Islands, was held over 15th to 17th September. Posted today at 7:14 am Salcombe YC Autumn Series Race 3
Autumn sunshine for Sunday's Cruiser Regatta Two separate weddings, both daughters of stalwart Salcombe sailors, meant that many regular club sailors were otherwise engaged on Saturday afternoon. Posted on 19 Sep CYCA's Blue Water Pointscore is back for Race 2
92-nautical mile offshore challenge out of Sydney Harbour Saturday morning will see a fleet of 23 yachts line up on Sydney Harbour for the start of Race 2 of the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia's Blue Water Pointscore (BWPS), the Flinders Islet Race. Posted on 14 Sep JOG Cowes – Not Poole – Cowes Races
A wise decision to keep racing in the Solent Due to the weather forecast for Sunday morning suggesting (that setting a start line for the return leg of the JOG Cowes to Poole and Poole to Cowes races would be extremely difficult, racing was kept in the Solent over the weekend. Posted on 12 Sep Royal Southern YC September Regatta
Including the Contessa 26 Nationals The Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series came to a conclusion with the September Regatta, incorporating the Contessa 26 National Championship. Posted on 11 Sep Hempel Weymouth Regatta 2017
Including the IRC Spinlock Southern Championships Last weekend, yachts from along the South Coast enjoyed a hotly contested IRC Spinlock Southern Championships as part of the 2017 Hempel Weymouth Yacht Regatta. Posted on 9 Sep Seldén Mast Job Opportunity
Technical Account Manager Seldén Mast Ltd is part of the Seldén Group, the world's largest spar manufacturer. Seldén Mast design, develop and manufacture aluminium and carbon fibre masts, booms and poles for boats from 8ft up to 82ft. Posted on 7 Sep Milford Marina Weekend Regatta
Sailors of all abilities enjoy the racing Sailors of all abilities enjoyed the Milford Marina Weekend Regatta during the recent bank holiday break, organised by Pembrokeshire Cruiser Racing Club. Posted on 7 Sep New XPS Aluminium Alloy
Introduced by Seldén for their dinghy spars Seldén Masts Ltd is delighted to announce the introduction of their new XPS (Xtra Proof Strength) aluminium alloy. Posted on 6 Sep

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Windsurfing Round Hayling Windsurf Race for Windsurfing
Hayling Island SC- 23 Sep Notts County SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Notts County SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Bala SC 2000 Welsh Championships for 2000
Bala SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Shustoke SC Laser and Phantom Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Chipstead SC Firefly Open Meeting for Firefly
Chipstead SC- 24 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy