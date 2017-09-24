Seldén Mast at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show 2017

The Seldén team at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show 2017 © Mark Jardine / YachtsandYachting.com

by Seldén Mast today at 1:35 pm

Seldén Mast have had a busy time at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show 2017 with enquiries from customers and supporting their distributor network. A steady stream of people have been coming to the stand asking questions about their latest hardware.

The team have hosted a number of events including an 'Ask the Expert' session about carbon spars on Tuesday, a live Q&A with Paul and Sherly Shard from Distance Shores TV on Wednesday (see below) and an 'Ask the Expert' session about sail handling with the different furling systems on Thursday.

Many of the visitors to the stand have recently acquired a boat and have been looking to upgrade their systems and feel that Seldén is the right product for them. The range expands up to the larger yachts and more people are taking note about these products.

Seldén systems which help convert their boat from a traditional spinnaker pole to a bow sprit, using the GX and CX top-down furlers, have been of particular interest to visitors. It's a aftermarket option which any yacht owner can talk to the Seldén team about.

Be sure to drop by stand J213 and talk to the team at Seldén Mast if you are visiting the TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show on the final weekend!