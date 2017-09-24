Please select your home edition
Noble Marine 2012 #2
Buoyancy Aid (Front Zip) Junior
Buoyancy Aid (Front Zip) Junior
Volvo Noble Marine RS800 Nationals at Stokes Bay Sailing Club - Day 1

by Luke & Emma McEwen today at 12:19 pm 21-24 September 2017
RS700 and RS800 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Stokes Bay day 1 © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv

Stokes Bay Sailing Club have put on their characteristic warm welcome to the RS800 and RS700 fleets for their Volvo Noble Marine National Championships. The galley is fully stocked up with tasty goodies and the social programme is packed with fun and frivolity.

The sixty two RS800 sailors who've turned up for the first day were greeted with a decent breeze and a slightly gnarly wave state, the SSW onshore wind kicking up a challenging standing wave pattern around the start line and leeward marks. Launching was a bit tricky for the non-locals but everyone helped each other get safely away from the shingle beach.

Race One

Phil Walker and John Mather managed to get away cleanly from the starboard biased start line hotly pursued by local rock stars Chris Rashley and Billy Vennis-Ozanne who are making a guest appearance in the class for this National Championships. Approaching what they believed to be the windward mark, Phil and John were leading but it turned out to be the spreader mark being towed away by a rib having dragged in the strong spring ebb. Chris and Billy took advantage, taking the lead which they held to the finish. Third round were Ella and James Morland but they were out-hoisted and rolled by Pete Barton and Chris Feibusch.

At the end of the second lap the shorten course flag was up on the committee boat. Boats that rounded the left hand leeward could then see that it was only the RS700s that were shortened so having passed through the finish line carried on upwind. Phil and John chose the right hand leeward, saw the others apparently finishing and gybed back for the finish, dropping behind Ella and James.

After the third and final lap, during which the spreader mark again unfortunately ended up to windward of the windward mark causing similar confusion for the competitors, Chris and Billy had a substantial lead followed by Pete and Chris, and Ella and James.

The sea state dealt a blow to several of the top contenders including Ralph and Sophie Singleton who lost their rudder at the windward mark, Andy and Allyson Jeffries who broke their boom and Joe Joyner and Will Broom who snapped their bowsprit.

Race Two

By the second race the chop had abated a little. After a general recall the fleet started cleanly off a port biased line. Once again Chris and Billy led into the windward mark from the right hand side, chased by more local rock stars Josh Belben and Alain Sign, but overstood the mark letting Pete and Chris tack below them to steal the lead. The top four boats were very close at the leeward mark. Luke & Emma McEwen tacked off in fourth place to come in to the windward mark from the right hand side second to Chris and Billy. Down the final run of the two lap race, Pete broke his tiller extension so couldn't wire. Josh and Alain took advantage to finish third behind Chris and Billy, and Luke and Emma.

RS700 and RS800 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Stokes Bay day 1 - photo © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv
So now everyone's back ashore and had a welcome mug of tea, it's time for beers and curry and an inspirational talk from Open 60 sailor Mike GoldingOBE who would probably laugh in the face of today's Solent chop after his experiences in the Southern Ocean.

Results after Day 1:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2Pts
11207Chris RashleyBilly OzanneStokes Bay SC112
21219Peter BartonChris FeibuschLymington Town SC246
31220Luke McEwenEmma McEwenRoyal Lymington YC628
4955Josh BelbenAlain SignStokes Bay SC538
51216Ella MorlandJames MorlandWarsash SC3710
61178Phil WalkerJohn MatherDraycote Water SC4610
71204Martin OrtonIan BrooksChichester YC71320
81203Tim GrattonFiona HampshireTBC101020
91110Richard ClampettGrace ClarkStokes Bay SC13821
101198Alex BenfieldNick IrelandStokes Bay SC111122
111Chris CattChris MartinOxford SC14923
121189James DateJames GreenHomeless151227
131221John BoothDebbi BoothStokes Bay SC82432
141062Cameron MossDarrol MossLyme Regis SC122133
151131Becky DiamondSophie PorteousHayling Island SC161733
161043Christ DoddBryony MeakinsRutland SC171835
171188Daniel GoodmanDebbie ClarkDatchet Water SC221537
187Derek BuchananElaine BuchananOxford SC211637
19872Ash HolmesJames GadsbyGurnard SC191938
201225Steve CockerillSarah CockerillStokes Bay SC24G440
211228Andy JeffriesAllyson JeffriesEastbourne Sovereign SCDNF541
221113Alastair ShiresPenny ShiresStokes Bay SC232043
231195Paul JenkinsColin HattonWeir Wood SC9DSQ45
24985Nick Van TienenLarry LawrenceStokes Bay SC252348
251166Ralph SingletonSophie SingletonDatchet Water SCDNC1450
261196Andy SmithChris SaundersStokes Bay SC18DNC54
271194Joe JoynerWill BroomLyme Regis SC20DNC56
281066Marleen de JagerJody de JagerTBCDNC2258
29=1211Philip GladmanTash GladmanItchenor SCDNCDNC72
29=1121Julia JuddTimothy KnappDowns SCDNCDNC72
29=900Dan KilsbyBart BridgenStokes Bay SCDNCDNC72
29=855Graham WilliamsonJeremy WilliamsonHayling Island SCDNCDNC72
29=1201Andrew BlundellMaddie FennerWarsash SCDNCDNC72
29=1186Hugh ShoneHannah TattersallCastle Cove SCDNCDNC72
29=1118Chris SymonsBenjaminGurnard SCDNCDNC72
