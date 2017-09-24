Please select your home edition
On Course to Win - Jim Saltonstall's Racing Tips for Sailors
Volvo Noble Marine RS700 Nationals at Stokes Bay Sailing Club - Day 1

by Pete Purkiss today at 11:10 am 21-24 September 2017
RS700 and RS800 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Stokes Bay day 1 © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv

Race one of the RS700 Volvo Noble Marine National Championship at Stokes Bay SC got underway promptly in a gusty Force 4 Southerly breeze with strong Spring tides and an interesting wave pattern.

Jerry Wales and Pete Purkiss got the best of the start and led at the Windward mark with Richard Wadsworth and Robbie Bell close behind. Richard and Robbie powered past Pete downwind. After a shortening of course Jerry won with Richard second, Robbie third and Pete fourth.

Race two got away with Jerry and Pete going left on the first beat and Ian Nolan leading others on the more favourable right. Ian led around the Windward mark with Richard in close pursuit followed by a pack. Richard hoisted early and powered over Ian. Robbie also hoisted early but a gust took him onto the mark. Jerry had a rare swim on the gybe. Colin Dacey and James Bayliss then followed with Pete chasing. Richard won convincingly with Colin in second and Pete pulling through to third with James and Ian Nolan following.

The fleet gathered with good beer before the AGM. Alex and her gallery then served a delicious curry. We then settled down to listen to Mike Golding OBE amazing talk about his ocean racing adventures. Suddenly tricky chop conditions seemed insignificant compared with battling the Southern Ocean.

Results after Day 1:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2Pts
1720Richard WadsworthStokes Bay SC213
21042Pete PurkissBrightlingsea SC437
31053Jerry WalesWindsport178
4944James BaylissQueen Mary SC6410
51027Colin DaceySnettisham Beach SC9211
6875Robbie BellSnettisham Beach SC3912
7966Matt CarterLancing SC5813
81023Ian NolanSnettisham Beach SC12517
91041Matt ConnerQueen Mary SC15621
10970Simon RedfearnBrightlingsea SC81725
11808Spike DanielsHayling Island SC101828
12984Adam GoldingHayling Island SC191029
13839Phillip HighfieldGt. Yarmouth & Gorleston111930
14926Simon ClarkLyme Regis SC171330
15859Peter O'nionsQueen Mary SC161430
16882Ed NapolitanoSnettisham Beach SC141630
171022Ian SwannHayling Island SC211132
18914Graham BlakeQueen Mary SC201232
191046Miles RoebuckOxford SC132033
20991Theo GalyerStokes Bay SC7DNC37
21855David BridleBrightlingsea SC221537
221031Hamish GriffithsHayling Island SC182240
23762Adrian HoweOxford SC242145
241035Roger TaylorHayling Island SC232548
25756Alistair PaulGrafham Water SC252449
26982Roland SmithQueen Mary SCDNF2353
27=1014Chris ChambersRestronguet SCDNCDNC60
27=871Mark NicholsonHayling Island SCDNCDNC60
27=801Stephen CarrBrightlingsea SCDNCDNC60
