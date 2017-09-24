Volvo Noble Marine RS700 Nationals at Stokes Bay Sailing Club - Day 1
by Pete Purkiss today at 11:10 am
21-24 September 2017
RS700 and RS800 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Stokes Bay day 1 © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv
Race one of the RS700 Volvo Noble Marine National Championship at Stokes Bay SC got underway promptly in a gusty Force 4 Southerly breeze with strong Spring tides and an interesting wave pattern.
Jerry Wales and Pete Purkiss got the best of the start and led at the Windward mark with Richard Wadsworth and Robbie Bell close behind. Richard and Robbie powered past Pete downwind. After a shortening of course Jerry won with Richard second, Robbie third and Pete fourth.
Race two got away with Jerry and Pete going left on the first beat and Ian Nolan leading others on the more favourable right. Ian led around the Windward mark with Richard in close pursuit followed by a pack. Richard hoisted early and powered over Ian. Robbie also hoisted early but a gust took him onto the mark. Jerry had a rare swim on the gybe. Colin Dacey and James Bayliss then followed with Pete chasing. Richard won convincingly with Colin in second and Pete pulling through to third with James and Ian Nolan following.
The fleet gathered with good beer before the AGM. Alex and her gallery then served a delicious curry. We then settled down to listen to Mike Golding OBE amazing talk about his ocean racing adventures. Suddenly tricky chop conditions seemed insignificant compared with battling the Southern Ocean.
Results after Day 1:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|Pts
|1
|720
|Richard Wadsworth
|Stokes Bay SC
|2
|1
|3
|2
|1042
|Pete Purkiss
|Brightlingsea SC
|4
|3
|7
|3
|1053
|Jerry Wales
|Windsport
|1
|7
|8
|4
|944
|James Bayliss
|Queen Mary SC
|6
|4
|10
|5
|1027
|Colin Dacey
|Snettisham Beach SC
|9
|2
|11
|6
|875
|Robbie Bell
|Snettisham Beach SC
|3
|9
|12
|7
|966
|Matt Carter
|Lancing SC
|5
|8
|13
|8
|1023
|Ian Nolan
|Snettisham Beach SC
|12
|5
|17
|9
|1041
|Matt Conner
|Queen Mary SC
|15
|6
|21
|10
|970
|Simon Redfearn
|Brightlingsea SC
|8
|17
|25
|11
|808
|Spike Daniels
|Hayling Island SC
|10
|18
|28
|12
|984
|Adam Golding
|Hayling Island SC
|19
|10
|29
|13
|839
|Phillip Highfield
|Gt. Yarmouth & Gorleston
|11
|19
|30
|14
|926
|Simon Clark
|Lyme Regis SC
|17
|13
|30
|15
|859
|Peter O'nions
|Queen Mary SC
|16
|14
|30
|16
|882
|Ed Napolitano
|Snettisham Beach SC
|14
|16
|30
|17
|1022
|Ian Swann
|Hayling Island SC
|21
|11
|32
|18
|914
|Graham Blake
|Queen Mary SC
|20
|12
|32
|19
|1046
|Miles Roebuck
|Oxford SC
|13
|20
|33
|20
|991
|Theo Galyer
|Stokes Bay SC
|7
|DNC
|37
|21
|855
|David Bridle
|Brightlingsea SC
|22
|15
|37
|22
|1031
|Hamish Griffiths
|Hayling Island SC
|18
|22
|40
|23
|762
|Adrian Howe
|Oxford SC
|24
|21
|45
|24
|1035
|Roger Taylor
|Hayling Island SC
|23
|25
|48
|25
|756
|Alistair Paul
|Grafham Water SC
|25
|24
|49
|26
|982
|Roland Smith
|Queen Mary SC
|DNF
|23
|53
|27=
|1014
|Chris Chambers
|Restronguet SC
|DNC
|DNC
|60
|27=
|871
|Mark Nicholson
|Hayling Island SC
|DNC
|DNC
|60
|27=
|801
|Stephen Carr
|Brightlingsea SC
|DNC
|DNC
|60
