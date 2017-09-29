Please select your home edition
Five States to battle it out for Australia's Youth Match Racing Championship Trophy

by Ross Macdonald today at 9:38 am 26-29 September 2017
Sharp Australian Youth Match Racing Championship at the CYCA © Ross Macdonald

For the second year, the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia will host the 2017 SHARP Australian Youth Match Racing Championship with ten teams from five States set to battle it out on Sydney Harbour to be named Australia's top youth match racing team.

The championship will be contested on the stunning waters of Sydney Harbour from Tuesday 26 September to Friday 29 September, when the 2017 Australian Youth Match Racing Champion will be crowned. 2017 will be the second year that Sharp Australia have been involved as title sponsor of the youth championship.

The return of the Australian Youth Match Racing Championship to the CYCA has meant a massive boost in interest in the event with five states being represented across ten teams including crews from Darwin, NT & Southport, QLD.

Not only are teams vying for the Australian Youth Match Racing Champion title, but this year the winner will also receive an invitation to the World Sailing Grade 2 event - the 2017 Musto International Youth Match Racing Championship hosted by the CYCA in November.

Harry Price (CYCA/NSW), two-time winner and defending champion will be absent this year, paving the way for a new national champion. Representing the host club, and taking on the mantle as pre-event favourite is Tom Grimes. Twelve months ago, Tom had not competed in a match racing event and is now ranked 85th in the World.

Current Australian Women's Match Racing Champion, Clare Costanzo (RPAYC / NSW) will also be one to watch, as will James Hodgson (MYC/CYCA/QLD) who was recently named Queensland Youth Sailor of the Year. James joined the CYCA Youth Sailing Academy during his HSC year, with the intention of attending university and sailing in Sydney in 2018.

Returning to the competition after a long absence will be Darwin Sailing Club with John Lynch (NT) as skipper, while Tom Siganto from Southport Yacht Club (QLD) is the second Queensland entry this year.

Having won the Tasmanian Schools MR Championship earlier this year, Sam King received an invitation and will travel to Sydney for the event next week. Hayden Brown will take the helm for the Victorian entry from Sandringham Yacht Club. Other New South Wales teams include the Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron and Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club

The racing will commence on Tuesday 26 September, with a double round robin qualifying series and knockout series scheduled through to Friday 29 September. Live results will be posted on the CYCA website, throughout the event.

