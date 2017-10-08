Blaze Inlands and Moth Open at Bala Sailing Club - Preview

The Blaze Inlands are set for Bala © John Hunter The Blaze Inlands are set for Bala © John Hunter

by John Hunter today at 12:14 pm

In two weeks time, over the weekend of 7th & 8th October, the Blaze fleet return to Bala Sailing Club for their Inlands and will be joined by Moths for their open. Let the battles begin!

Back in 2015, in a close contest, Mike Lyons just managed to take the Blaze Championship from Eden Hyland. Will Eden be our new champion in 2017? Will Jonathon Saunders be competing again and providing us with an up-front and brilliant sailing report? Will we see a new Hartley Blaze on the water?

Last year's Moth Open appears to have been dominated by local Bala sailor Christian Grube, then just back from Rio. Will he be defending his title this year? The Moths will be joined by the new foiling Waszps.

Both events offer the prospect of some interesting sailing. Book your place now online to get your discounted entry fee.