Massive saving from P&B! Up to 60% off clothing

We offer free delivery on eligible items – see terms and conditions for details.

Related Articles

P&B Race Team Boats For Sale

505, Solo, Streaker, Mirror, Flying Fifteen & Fireball deals! As the summer sailing season ends, it's time for P&B to offer superb deals on their P&B race team boats. The P&B race team boats are fitted out to a championship winning standard and are available with a brand new set of P&B sails.

Boat Show Preview and success stories from P&B

Get the deals without having to visit the Show! The team have all returned from their numerous championships over the summer season with many successes under their belts. Now it is time to begin preparation for the next series of events.

Are you getting the results you want?

Championship Success For P&B Sails What a month it has been for P&B Sails! The continuous developments made by the loft over the winter have paid dividends with our customers and race team reporting blistering performance as they compete at their events.

Are you Championship ready?

Key points to think about with P&B We've experienced the best and the worst conditions the British weather could throw at us. Your boats have probably sailed you through several events and club races already without too many glitches.

Discounted hats, glasses and rash vests

P&B enjoying the heatwave! The perfect weather has finally arrived, so we hope you're all enjoying the UK heatwave! Whilst on the water, it's important to make sure you are wearing the correct clothing to keep cool and more importantly stop you from burning!

P&B's season continues

With success in a number of classes It has been a busy time for P&B. Members of our team have been competing at events around the globe and with several success stories at events such as SMELT 2017 and the 505s at Lake Garda.

Getting the kids involved with sailing

Make sure you've got the right kit with P&B The team at P&B have great memories as young sailors from the various summer camps and kids sailing weeks we enjoyed. The sun always shone and the wind always blew but the kit was poor.

Dinghy repairer/finisher wanted at P&B

One of the UK boatbuilding sector's most stable employers P&B - manufacturers of World Championship-winning sails, spars and dinghies along with a retail shop selling quality sailing gear - is looking for a highly-motivated dinghy repairer / finisher.

The sailing season has just begun!

A busy period for the team at P&B It's been a busy period for the team at P&B with customers collecting their sails, spars and new boats from our HQ in Northampton.