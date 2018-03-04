St. Maarten Heineken Regatta still on for 2018!

Scarlet Oyster at the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta © Laurens Morel / Scarlet Oyster at the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta © Laurens Morel / www.saltycolours.com

by St. Maarten Heineken Regatta today at 4:22 pm

As most of you will know, hurricane Irma left behind serious damage on the island of St. Martin, and the full recovery of the infrastructure and physical environment of the island will be a long and difficult process. But the people of St. Martin and Sint Maarten are strong and dedicated, and the process of rebuilding has begun already with the sort of friendly determination for which our island is famous.

It is with that friendly determination that we will continue with preparations for the 38th edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. The regatta will go ahead, and it will be a very special edition indeed: its organisation and presentation will be a symbol of the spirit of St. Maarten.

Although high numbers of yachts have been destroyed in St. Maarten, much of the marine infrastructure is still intact, including sail lofs, riggers, and the Budget Marine store. The St. Maarten Yacht Club's main bulding remained intact, but the docks, decks and other structures are demolished and damaged.

For those looking for ways to help St. Maarten and St. Martin recover from the hurricane, we will shortly publish details of some fundraising efforts currently being coordinated, but first and foremost remember that our island's economy is entirely based on tourism. So one way to help the island and to show your support is to come visit the island, and come participate in the 38th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta 1-4 March 2018.

St. Maarten Heineken Regatta

38 years strong and it just keeps getting better. Four days of world-class racing with some of the world's most seasoned sailors, from more than 35 countries, sailing Maxis, Monohulls and Performance Multihulls to holiday-makers on chartered Bareboats and live-aboard families cruising the Caribbean. Crystal clear waters and cooling northeast trade winds give the pristine conditions for spectacular racing just off the coast of St. Maarten. And with Heineken as title sponsor, the racing days blend seamlessly into four nights of exceptional parties. This event is your bucket list must-do! Come and enjoy life in the Caribbean, come for some Serious Fun from March 1-4, 2018!

For full information on the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, including results, photos, videos, party- and band information, and much, much more, visit www.heinekenregatta.com.