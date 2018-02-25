Please select your home edition
Edition
Sunsail 2017 SEP 728x90
Product Feature
Wear Protection Shorts
Wear Protection Shorts
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Entry now open for 2018 Hong Kong Race Week

by RHKYC Media today at 6:33 am 20-25 February 2018

Under the auspices of the Hong Kong Sailing Federation and organised in conjunction with the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club, Hong Kong Race Week 2018 is now open for entry!

A constituent of the ASAF Youth World Cup, HKRW continues to grow as the premiere dinghy regatta in all of Asia. Fielding over 270 participants from 12 nations and sailed in different 12 classes, HKRW serves as a significant regatta for promising Asian sailors to hone their skills to compete at international level around the world.

Hong Kong Race Week has paved the way for the best world class racing in Hong Kong, showcasing an increasing depth of talent displayed by up and coming Hong Kong Sailors. Amongst them, Nicholas Bezy who was 3rd in the Laser Radial Youth Worlds 2017 and Duncan Gregor who placed 9th at the Optimist Worlds 2017.

Record entries are expected for the 2018 edition of Hong Kong Race Week, with heightened interest being generated from the upcoming 2017 Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship, and the 2018 29er World Championship, taking place in October and January. These high-calibre events along with the 2018 Volvo Ocean Race stopover, raising the profile and recognition of Hong Kong as a premier racing destination.

Hong Kong Race Week will be based out of Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club's Middle Island facility, with racing taking place on its world class race tracks surrounding Middle Island including Repulse Bay, Deep Water Bay, Stanley, Tai Tam and Beaufort.

Come race with the world's best at Hong Kong Race Week 2018 from 20 to 25 February. Entry is now open.

Entry Deadlines:

  • Early Bird Fee Entry / registration & payment by midnight (HK time) on 15 December 2017
  • Regular Fee Entry / registration & payment from 16 December 2017 to midnight (HK time) on 12 January 2018
  • Late Fee Entry / registration & payment from 13 January 2018 to midnight (HK time) on 4 February 2018
The official website is at www.hongkongraceweek.com
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Volvo China Coast Race Week preview
Followed by the Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race With less then a month to go, sailors are gearing up for the first major Big Boat event of the season; Volvo China Coast Race Week comprising the Volvo China Coast Regatta (13 to 15 October) and the Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race (starts 18 October). Posted on 17 Sep Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club Autumn Regatta overall
A challenging weekend In all, 90 boats turned out for Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club's season opening regatta. Considering the forecast of no breeze, a pleasant surprise awaited Race Officer Barry Truhol as he arrived at the race track for Day 2. Posted on 17 Sep Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup overall
Resolute to the end, Southern Yacht Club claims the trophy The morning may have dawned with dense fog on Narragansett Bay, but by mid-afternoon the sky had cleared and the same could be said of any ambiguity regarding which was the best team at the 2017 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup. Posted on 17 Sep Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club Autumn Regatta day 1
0-14 knots for the 88 boats 88 boats turned out for the first day of the Autumn Regatta with much speculation on whether the breeze would also join the fleet due to two typhoons in the region doing their best to suck the breeze out of Hong Kong. Posted on 16 Sep Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup day 4
Southern Yacht Club within one race of winning Day 4 of the 2017 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup was the sort of day when things can and do go wrong. Posted on 16 Sep Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup day 3
Change of scenery brings a change of fortune To describe the tactical approach which led Eastern Yacht Club to the low-point score of Day 3 of the 2017 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup, Ben Richardson used a word not often associated with successful big-boat sailing: reactionary. Posted on 15 Sep Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup day 2
Perseverance of long-time participants rewarded After four straight race finishes in the top three, Southern Yacht Club and Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron showed the first signs of mortality in Race 5 of the Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup Posted on 14 Sep Sailing season starts in Hong Kong
With the RHKYC Autumn Regatta this weekend The 2017 Autumn Regatta takes place on the weekend of 16 and 17 September in Victoria Harbour. Since 1889 this regatta has heralded the start of the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club's official sailing season which runs from September to May. Posted on 13 Sep Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup day 1
Southern and Royal Sydney blast off with strong starts Their preparations for this event couldn't have been more different. But as is often the case in sailing, there was more than one path to the top of the leader board on Day 1 of the 2017 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup. Posted on 13 Sep First time entry Shanghai seeks crew
For Rolex China Sea Race The third Chinese entry in the 2018 Rolex China Sea Race has been received from Hanse 575, Shanghai. Posted on 19 Aug

Upcoming Events

Notts County SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Notts County SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Bala SC 2000 Welsh Championships for 2000
Bala SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Shustoke SC Laser and Phantom Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Chipstead SC Firefly Open Meeting for Firefly
Chipstead SC- 24 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy