Entry now open for 2018 Hong Kong Race Week

by RHKYC Media today at 6:33 am

Under the auspices of the Hong Kong Sailing Federation and organised in conjunction with the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club, Hong Kong Race Week 2018 is now open for entry!

A constituent of the ASAF Youth World Cup, HKRW continues to grow as the premiere dinghy regatta in all of Asia. Fielding over 270 participants from 12 nations and sailed in different 12 classes, HKRW serves as a significant regatta for promising Asian sailors to hone their skills to compete at international level around the world.

Hong Kong Race Week has paved the way for the best world class racing in Hong Kong, showcasing an increasing depth of talent displayed by up and coming Hong Kong Sailors. Amongst them, Nicholas Bezy who was 3rd in the Laser Radial Youth Worlds 2017 and Duncan Gregor who placed 9th at the Optimist Worlds 2017.

Record entries are expected for the 2018 edition of Hong Kong Race Week, with heightened interest being generated from the upcoming 2017 Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship, and the 2018 29er World Championship, taking place in October and January. These high-calibre events along with the 2018 Volvo Ocean Race stopover, raising the profile and recognition of Hong Kong as a premier racing destination.

Hong Kong Race Week will be based out of Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club's Middle Island facility, with racing taking place on its world class race tracks surrounding Middle Island including Repulse Bay, Deep Water Bay, Stanley, Tai Tam and Beaufort.

Come race with the world's best at Hong Kong Race Week 2018 from 20 to 25 February. Entry is now open.

Entry Deadlines:

Early Bird Fee Entry / registration & payment by midnight (HK time) on 15 December 2017

Regular Fee Entry / registration & payment from 16 December 2017 to midnight (HK time) on 12 January 2018

Late Fee Entry / registration & payment from 13 January 2018 to midnight (HK time) on 4 February 2018

