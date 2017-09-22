P&B Race Team Boats For Sale

Please select your home edition
by Oli Wells, P&B today at 8:30 am 22 September 2017
P&B 505 © P&B

As the summer sailing season ends, it's time for P&B to offer superb deals on their P&B race team boats. The P&B race team boats are fitted out to a championship winning standard and are available with a brand new set of P&B sails, with a high degree of flexibility on the specifications listed.

P&B can also in some cases, offer flexible payment terms to assist with the purchase. All boats leave having received the full P&B workshop treatment, to make sure they are in the best condition possible.

This year we head the list with Ian Pinnell's 505. Fully fettled, tuned, calibrated and sorted this boat is absolutely ready to race and in superb condition.

505 GBR 9190 — New March 2017 £19,375 ex.VAT

New in April 2017 it is absolutely the full spec. The boat comes with a choice of Superspars M2, or Selden Alto mast with halyard lock. A carbon boom and twin carbon spinnaker poles. A brand new set of P&B sails, full set of under/over covers, body bag, padded rudder bag and padded mast bag.

All controls are lead to hand or to the middle console with an adjustable mainsheet bridle and auto height tweakers for the trapeze wires, tack tick micro compass fitted and an extra set of rear toestraps for high wind downwind sailing.

This top spec ship is further complemented by dual ratchet blocks on the spinnaker, a Harken fit out wherever possible and an EU reg combi trailer/trolley all complemented by a carbon high aspect gybing board and 2017 high aspect rudder.

Available end of September.

P&B Solo - photo © P&B
P&B Solo - photo © P&B
Solo 5737 – P&B/JP Solo - New March 2017 £7,650

Full P&B fit out with all control lines led to the side – Inhaul, Outhaul, Cunningham (XP), Kicker, Carbon black thwart, capping and nonslip.

Harken fit out, self tacking curved traveller, de-raking system, adjustable toe straps, carbon 'nite' stick extension, U/c and flat W/max top cover. Combi trolley and trailer. Your choice of either a Selden Zeta mast or a Selden D+ and brand new P&B laminate sail cut to suit.

1st Spring championships, 3rd Nations Cup, 4th UK nationals. Sailed for 20 days, superb condition.

Available after the End of Season Championship (Mid-October)

NB: P&B also have in stock a brand new winder MK1a and a P&B/JP solo ready to be fitted out (POA).

Streaker 1977 - Boatyard at beer – New June 2017 £6,250

P&B Streaker - photo © P&B
P&B Streaker - photo © P&B
Full P&B fit out, with all control lines led to the sides (Outhaul, Cunningham, Kicker). Centre track traveller tuned and calibrated. Either SS or Selden mast. U/c and W/max top cover, combi trailer and trolley. Brand new flat or full cut P&B sail.

Available immediately.

NB: P&B also have a new Boatyard at Beer Streaker hull in stock ready to be fitted out to your specification (POA).

P&B Mirror - photo © P&B
P&B Mirror - photo © P&B
Mirror 70852 – Winder £4,500

1st UK Nationals 2017, 2nd 2017 World championships. Beautiful in blue this Mirror comes complete with Harken/Allen fit out, brand new P&B sails, combi trolley/trailer (if wanted) padded rudder bag, under cover and flat w/max top cover. Immaculately maintained, fully tuned and ready to go.

Available immediately.

Ovington F15 4056 - New April 2017 £23,500

New in April 2017 it is absolutely the full spec. Sailed for 6 months by Ian Pinnell. The fit out has absolutely everything expected of the P&B race team boat. Chute with carbon twin poles, rear mainsheet tubes fitted. Selden Alto mast and a brand new full set of P&B sails with your choice of jib or genoa. Under and over covers and trailer.

A fully tuned, calibrated and sorted boat 6 months old saving £2,000 off a new boat.

Available immediately.

Fireball 15143 – New May 2017 £12,500

Brand new May 2017 12 sailing days use only! Every conceivable extra on the boat including new mainsheet bridle system extra purchase on the mainsheet a choice of masts either Cumulus or M7 and a brand new set of P&B sails. Under over covers padded mast bad and 10 inch combi trailer. Full Harken fit out. Fully set up tuned and calibrated by Dave Wade.

Available immediately.

P&B are active sailors in all of these classes and are able to offer continued support throughout the season.

For further details or to discuss any of the boats in detail please call Oli Wells on 01604 592808 or e-mail

