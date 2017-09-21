Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
JOIN THE RACE JOIN THE 2017-18 RACE MAGAZINE DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL SOUVENIR RACE MAGAZINE Check out the latest photo galleries from the Clipper 2015-16 Race
UNICEF ABOUT UNICEF

Clipper 2017-18 Race Leg 1: Liverpool to Punta del Este - Day 32

by Clipper Race today at 1:17 pm 21 September 2017

Sanya Serenity Coast is on course to take line honours for the Atlantic Trade Winds Leg 1 as it is expected to be the first boat in to Punta del Este later today. Although it has a wind hole to navigate before reaching the Finish Line, it is over 80 nautical miles in front of the second placed PSP Logistics, and over 110nM in front of third-placed GREAT Britain.

Wendy Tuck, Skipper of Sanya Serenity Coast, reports: "We are getting nearer and the crew are starting to think back on what they have achieved, well nearly achieved - still a little wind hole to get through.

"It has been a lovely day's sail - it started off under our Code 1 (lightweight spinnaker) then a clean quick change to our Code 2 (mediumweight spinnaker)."

The boats behind are now maintaining good speeds into Punta del Este and PSP Logistics Skipper Roy Taylor explains: "We left our little wind hole this morn ing and soon we were tanking along under Code 2 (mediumweight spinnaker) at 11 knots plus and pointing directly towards Uruguay. We have maintained this progress all through the day and into the night."

GREAT Britain Skipper Andy Burns is lamenting previous tactical decisions, saying: "I honestly thought our southern push would pay off but it's not looking favourable at the minute."

However, having played its joker card for this race, GREAT Britain is expected to place highly on the leader board after double points and the two bonus points from crossing the Scoring Gate in second place are taken into account

HotelPlanner.com is nipping at the heels of GREAT Britain and is currently in fourth place, closely followed by Qingdao (fifth), Garmin (sixth) and Liverpool 2018, who has re-emerged in seventh place after being in Stealth Mode. After throwing off the invisibility cloak, Lanc e Shepherd, Skipper of Liverpool 2018, said: "The plan paid off and we managed to skim past the northern wind hole to catch Garmin and HotelPlanner.com whilst the other guys heading south east were caught in their own much larger hole."

Dare To Lead has dropped position to eighth place, but is still hunting the boats in front. Skipper Dale Smyth reports: "Entering our last 24 hours at sea hopefully and it is absolutely incredible how tight it is between all of us dashing towards the finish line. It's been a fast 24 hours of sailing and the wind clocked forward enough last night to force us back under white sails which actually didn't slow us at all."

Unicef, meanwhile, is not far behind in ninth place, while Visit Seattle is in tenth. Visit Seattle Skipper Nikki Henderson remains philosophical about her team's slide down the leader board, explaining: "We wil l arrive a humble crew - fully aware that you can be in first place for a week, and in the flip of a hat right down to tenth. At the same time, this has provided a slight release from the pressure of racing, to take the time to take stock on where we are and how far we have come."

Greenings and Nasdaq, in eleventh and twelfth place respectively, have faced some difficult sailing conditions with the teams needing to concentrate in a deteriorating sea state. Greenings Relief Skipper and Deputy Rade Director Dan Smith says: "The sea state deteriorated and we made the call to wake the standby watch and drop the sail. As they got kitted up we were hit by a huge gust, the boat broached and leaned on her side. This one was unrecoverable so a quick spinnaker drop and maximum effort from the deck team got the sail below."

Although Greenings will miss out on a placing in terms of line honours, the team is still well i n the race for the overall Atlantic Trade Winds Leg 1 win, due to the redress awarded by the Race Committee for its forced diversion to Porto for a replacement Skipper.

Clipper Race Meteorologist, Simon Rowell has informed the teams that a front is moving up the coast slowly and also stretching out into the South Atlantic. He adds: "As it does so that interior low will catch on to it and move out to sea, with the next high-pressure cell popping off the mainland behind it." The fleet will need to remain vigilant as the race reaches its final stages.

To read all the Skipper reports in full, and also read the Crew Diaries for insightful views into life on board, visit the Clipper Race Team Pages.

To stay up to date with the fleet's positions keep a close eye on the Clipper Race Viewer. All positions correct at time of writing.

www.clipperroundtheworld.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 31
Wind returns for final push After a frustrating 24 hours languishing in a wind hole off the southern coast of Brazil, most of the Clipper Race fleet is on the move again. Posted on 20 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 30
Wind holes unsettle the fleet Sanya Serenity Coast has extended its lead in the closing stages of the race to Punta del Este, with the majority of the fleet caught out by wind holes. PSP Logistics and GREAT Britain have moved up to second and third respectively Posted on 19 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 29
Mixed results from Stealth Mode tactics As several teams have re-emerged from Stealth Mode, the leader board is looking a little clearer and Sanya Serenity Coast remains in the lead. More than half the teams in the fleet have now employed their 'invisibility cloaks' during Race 1. Posted on 18 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 28
Stealth Mode shakes up the fleet Three of the twelve teams, Visit Seattle, Unicef and GREAT Britain, are in Stealth Mode hiding their positions from the rest of the fleet. Posted on 17 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 27
Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint results are in… After nearly four weeks at sea and a variety of leaders, Visit Seattle tops the leader board going into the final stretch to Punta del Este. Posted on 16 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 26
Waiting on a wind angle Visit Seattle continues to lead the Clipper Race, maintaining clear water in front of Sanya Serenity Coast, in second, and Unicef in third. Now, just off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, the leaders are on the cusp of being able to re-hoist their spinnakers. Posted on 15 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 25
4000nm sailed and the fleet is back to match racing After thousands of nautical miles sailed across the Atlantic Ocean, Visit Seattle, Sanya Serenity Coast, and Unicef again hold first, second, and third position on the leader board. For some, the finish is almost in sight. Posted on 14 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 24
Testing upwind conditions during Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint Cementing a fifth day at the top of the leader board Visit Seattle has extended its lead over Sanya Serenity Coast and Unicef in second and third place respectively. Posted on 13 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 23
Female skippers lead fleet in to Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint The two female skippers continue to dominate the leader board with the teams led by Nikki Henderson and Wendy Tuck in the top two positions as they begin the first Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint of the Clipper 2017-18 Race. Posted on 12 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 22
Life on a lean as King Neptune visits the fleet Today marks a third day at the top of the leader board for Visit Seattle, which is followed closely by Sanya Serenity Coast and Unicef in second and third place respectively as teams re-acclimatise to the angled upwind tropics sailing. Posted on 11 Sep

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Windsurfing Round Hayling Windsurf Race for Windsurfing
Hayling Island SC- 23 Sep Notts County SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Notts County SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Bala SC 2000 Welsh Championships for 2000
Bala SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Shustoke SC Laser and Phantom Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Chipstead SC Firefly Open Meeting for Firefly
Chipstead SC- 24 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy