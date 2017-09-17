Please select your home edition
Edition
Wessex Resins - Epoxycraft 3
Product Feature
Harken T2 - 57mm
Harken T2 - 57mm

2017 Battle of the Classes

by Simon Lovesey today at 3:08 pm 17 September 2017
Joseph Drake & Craig Williamson during the 2017 Battle of the Classes © Simon Lovesey

Held on the first Sunday of TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show and open to dinghy class associations to enter two boats representing each of their boat types.

The 2017 Battle of the Classes was a great show case of the diversity of the UK sailing scene, with entrants ranging from the 9 foot RS Tera junior single hander through to the eighteen foot three person National 18 class. With ages ranging from 12 years to 80 years, nearly a third of the entries were made up of youth and junior sailors.

National 18s during the 2017 Battle of the Classes - photo © Simon Lovesey
National 18s during the 2017 Battle of the Classes - photo © Simon Lovesey

The fleet gathered at the excellent Southampton Water Activities Centre, situated on the banks of the River Itchen with sheltered launching. The experienced race management team from Royal Southampton Yacht Club, had an early reconnaissance trip out to the race course in front of the Southampton Boat Show Marina, where they found sunshine with a light and shifty northerly breeze.

First off were the young ladies in the RS Tera Sports, with 12 year old Adelicia Lavendar and 13 year old Lizzie Foster leading the charge. Over the next five minutes there was a succession of junior sailors starting, with Giles Baker (Topper 4.2), William Sunderland (RS Tera Pro) and Scott Wilkinson current Topper World Champion. Joining this group of single handers was top Comet sailor Bob Dodds.

Adelicia Lavender during the 2017 Battle of the Classes - photo © Simon Lovesey
Adelicia Lavender during the 2017 Battle of the Classes - photo © Simon Lovesey

The Byte class sent a strong four boat team, with two each of the new carbon rigs (CI and CII), including both their respective National Champions, Rik Whitehouse and Louis Saunders. The Byte team formed the bulk of the starts over the next few minutes.

Next off were the Laser Standards of Craig Williamson and Joseph Drake, fresh back from taking 2nd and 3rd places respectively at the 2017 Laser National Championships. This duo were joined by Kev and Jake O'Brien representing the 2000 Class and the RAF Sailing Association.

The faster single handers completed the next start time with Mike Lyons sailing big rig Halo and the asymmetric RS100 of Steven Lee.

The next start saw the two Ospreys get away, with Emma Stevenson and Tim Bowden, joined by National Champions Terry Curtis and Peter Greig.

The penultimate start consisted of the largest boats in the race, with the magnificent National 18s, sailed by three, with single trapeze and large spinnaker. Helms Ben Vines and Maria Richards, squeezed their boats into the small start line.

Finally 36 minutes after the RS Tera Sports had started, the B14 Skiff of Geraldine and Chris Fermor set off looking to close the deficit on the slower boats.

Geraldine and Chris Fermor during the 2017 Battle of the Classes - photo © Simon Lovesey
Geraldine and Chris Fermor during the 2017 Battle of the Classes - photo © Simon Lovesey

At the front of the race the slower boats had made good advantage of the earlier breeze and favourable tide, with the Topper World Champion Scott Wilkinson pushing for the lead, but unfortunately coming unstuck by missing out one of the marks. Louis Saunders, National Byte champion then took charge but with 15 minutes to go was overhauled by the faster Lasers of Craig Williamson and Joseph Drake and the Wayfarer of David Roberts and Michael Bryant.

Overall Results: (top three)

1st Laser, Joseph Drake
2nd Laser, Craig Williamson
3rd Wayfarer, David Roberts and Michael Bryant

Full results at Battle.SailRacer.org

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

2017 Battle of the Classes Preview
At TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show on Sunday The 2017 Battle of the Classes Pursuit Race will feature at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show on 17th September 2017. The annual pursuit race is a fantastic show case for the diversity of the UK dinghy racing scene. Posted on 16 Sep Online entry now open
For the 2017 Battle of the Classes The 2017 Battle of the Classes Pursuit Race will feature at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show on 17th September 2017. Posted on 10 Aug 2016 Battle of the Classes
At the Southampton Boat Show With a record entry of 41 boats, 14 past and present Champions competing, the 2016 Battle of Classes at the Southampton Boat Show was all set to be a classic event. Posted on 29 Sep 2016 Europes and Finns at the Battle of the Classes
Racing during the Southampton Boat Show Team Dixon were the first to arrive at SWAC followed by Team Tweedle and finally myself who rolled in at a leisurely 10:30am. After rigging, attention turned to finely tuning John Tweedle's newest addition to the family fleet – daughter Caitlin's Europe. Posted on 27 Sep 2016 All set for the 2016 Battle of the Classes
At the Southampton Boat Show on Sunday This Sunday's pursuit race, where various Dinghy Class Associations will Battle it out in front of the Southampton Boat Show crowds to find the best, is all set to be a classic event. Posted on 24 Sep 2016 2016 Battle of the Classes
Online entry is now open The 2016 Battle of the Classes Pursuit Race will feature at the Southampton Boat Show on 25th September 2016. Posted on 2 Sep 2016 Battle of the Classes 2015
Classic pursuit race, from Topper to International 14 The 2015 Battle of the Classes held at the Southampton Boat Show saw entries from 31 dinghy classes and a star studded cast, including 6 current National Champions and many top sailors, all battling it out to see who would be top. Posted on 15 Sep 2015 Battle of the Classes preview
Sunday at the Southampton Boat Show The 2015 Battle of the Classes, kindly hosted by the Royal Corinthian Yacht Club and Southampton Water Activities Centre (SWAC), will see 35 boats representing 30 Dinghy Classes, race in front of the Southampton Boat Show. Posted on 12 Sep 2015 Battle of the Classes 2015
To be held at the Southampton Boat Show The 2015 Battle of the Classes will be held at the Southampton Boat Show on Sunday 13th September. Posted on 27 Aug 2015 2014 Battle of the Classes
Bart's Bash at the PSP Southampton Boat Show Be part of a Guinness World Record attempt at the PSP Southampton Boat Show on 21st September and show your support for the Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation. Posted on 11 Sep 2014

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Windsurfing Round Hayling Windsurf Race for Windsurfing
Hayling Island SC- 23 Sep Notts County SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Notts County SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Bala SC 2000 Welsh Championships for 2000
Bala SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Shustoke SC Laser and Phantom Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Chipstead SC Firefly Open Meeting for Firefly
Chipstead SC- 24 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy