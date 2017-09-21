2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year nominees announced

2017-09-21

World Sailing, the international federation for the sport, and Rolex are proud to announce a diverse lineup of nominees for the Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards 2017. The 2017 nominees feature sailors drawn from the America's Cup, Vendee Globe, Windsurfing, Offshore and Olympic Class racing, highlighting the breadth and depth of the sport.

The Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards is the most prestigious award of recognition in the dynamic sport of sailing. Since the awards' inception in 1994, the trophy has proudly accumulated the names of those who have demonstrated unparalleled, performance, endurance and accomplishment in sailing.

More than 80 nominations were received for the 2017 Award for sailors demonstrating outstanding achievement in the sport of sailing between 19 September 2016 and 31 August 2017.

The names vying for the coveted and prestigious 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards are:

Female

Marit Bouwmeester (NED)

2017 Laser Radial World Champion

2017 Laser Radial World Champion Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (BRA)

49erFX World Cup Series Champions

49erFX World Cup Series Champions Sarah-Quita Offringa (ARU)

Pro Windsurfers Association World Tour Freestyle and Slalom World Champion

Pro Windsurfers Association World Tour Freestyle and Slalom World Champion Tara Pacheco (helmed by Fernando Echavarri) (ESP)

Nacra 17 World Cup Series Champions

Male

Glenn Ashby (AUS)

America's Cup winning Skipper

America's Cup winning Skipper Peter Burling (NZL)

America's Cup winning Helmsman

America's Cup winning Helmsman Thomas Coville (FRA)

Singlehanded Round the World Record holder

Singlehanded Round the World Record holder Armel Le Cleac'h (FRA)

2016-2017 Vendée Globe winner

The male and female winners will be announced on Tuesday 7 November 2017 at the World Sailing Awards Ceremony in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Further details on the voting process will follow.

Each winner will be presented with the unique marble and silver trophy depicting the globe, crowned with five silver spinnakers representing the continents, together with a Rolex timepiece.

FEMALE NOMINEES

Marit Bouwmeester (NED) Following the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, Marit Bouwmeester (NED) continued her fine form, claiming a well-earned gold medal at the year ending World Cup Series Final in Melbourne, Australia. However, Bouwmeester was overcome with repetitive injuries, resulting in her unable to compete at major regattas throughout 2017. After months without competition, Bouwmeester made an astonishing comeback at the Laser Radial World Championships on home waters in Medemblik, the Netherlands and claimed an emphatic third world title.

Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (BRA) In the aftermath of Rio 2016, Brazil's golden girls, Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze enjoyed some deserved rest to digest the feat of their achievement. After months out of the 49erFX the pair could have been excused for being rusty as they made their comeback at the start of 2017 at Sailing's World Cup Series event in Miami, USA. They were far from it, dominating to win gold. They followed their success up with victory at the French leg of the World Cup Series in Hyères, before sealing another comprehensive gold at the World Cup Final in Santander. The only imperfection in their 2017 record was a silver medal at the 2017 World Championships.

Sarah-Quita Offringa (ARU) No one has dominated the Pro Windsurfers Association World Tour quite like Sarah-Quita Offringa. In 2008, Offringa won her first freestyle world title and in 2017, she made it ten consecutive titles in a row. The Aruban is a formidable force that is rarely beaten but her skillset is not confined to freestyle. In 2017, she won her fourth slalom world title and has now moved across to wave where she is once again a leader in the pack.

Tara Pacheco (helmed by Fernando Echavarri) (ESP) Spain's Tara Pacheco (helmed by Fernando Echávarri) have been a dominant force in the Nacra 17 in 2017. The Spanish team started the year with victory on their home waters at the Trofeo Princesa Sofia in Palma, Mallorca, Spain. They moved on to Hyères, France where they successfully defended the World Cup Series France title they won in 2016. Heading back to their home waters, Pacheco (helmed by Echavarri) claimed the World Cup Series Final title. As the Nacra 17 went fully foiling, the Spanish team made a seamless transition. They remained at the top of the fleet, sealing a silver medal at the World Championships La Grand Motte, France.

MALE NOMINEES

Glenn Ashby (AUS) The inspiration behind Emirates Team New Zealand's, Glenn Ashby worked relentlessly for four years to inspire and build a team to achieve success at the 35th America's Cup. A formidable sailor, Ashby was not only at the forefront of the sailing team but drove the design team forward, taking innovative calculated risks that culminated in a winning design. Emirates Team New Zealand dominated the America's Cup defenders, ORACLE TEAM USA, to take the Auld Mug back to New Zealand.

Peter Burling (NZL) At the helm of Emirates Team New Zealand, Peter Burling (NZL) was the coolest, the calmest and most collected man in all of Bermuda during the 35th America's Cup. With the weight of an expectant nation on his shoulders, Burling never once looked deterred throughout the Challenger Series and America's Cup Match. Even a dramatic capsize, that could have jeopardised the whole campaign, didn't put him off his stride. Facing off against ORACLE TEAM USA and the bullish Jimmy Spithill, Burling was never fazed and with a hard-working team, spearheaded a 7-1 victory.

Thomas Coville (FRA) Thomas Coville's pursuit of the singlehanded round the world record became an obsession. The record had eluded Coville on his previous attempts but at the end of 2016, a rare window of opportunity arose for Coville where he was able to combine his expertise with favourable weather systems. Setting off on 6 November 2016, Coville pushed his 102ft trimaran Sodebo Ultim to the limit and on Christmas Day, 49 days 3 hours 4 minutes and 28 seconds later, Coville had not only set a new record, he had completely obliterated the previous record by eight days.

Armel Le Cleac'h (FRA) Known as the Jackal due to his ability to overwhelm his opponent and never give an inch, Armel Le Cleac'h demonstrated these attributes in abundance on his way to winning the 2016-2017 Vendée Globe. With Alex Thomson in pursuit, Le Cleac'h used his Jackal-like instinct to keep the British racer at bay. It may have seemed close to observers but it was never in any doubt to Le Cleac'h, sailing across the finish line in Les Sables d'Olonne in a record 74d 3h 35m and 46s.

Previous recipients of the Rolex World Sailor of the Year Award include:

2016 Santiago Lange (ARG), Hannah Mills & Saskia Clark (GBR).

2015 Peter Burling & Blair Tuke (NZL), Sarah Ayton (GBR)

2014 James Spithill (AUS), Martine Grael & Kahena Kunze (BRA)

2013 Mat Belcher (AUS), Jo Aleh & Polly Powrie (NZL)

2012 Ben Ainslie (GBR), Lijia Xu (CHN)

2011 Iker MartÍnez & Xabier Fernández (ESP), Anna Tunnicliffe (USA)

2010 Tom Slingsby (AUS), Blanca Manchón (ESP)

2009 Torben Grael (BRA), Anna Tunnicliffe (USA)

2008 Ben Ainslie (GBR), Alessandra Sensini (ITA)

2007 Ed Baird (USA), Claire Leroy (FRA)

2006 Mike Sanderson (NZL), Paige Railey (USA)

2005 Fernando Echávarri & Antón Paz (ESP), Ellen MacArthur (GBR)

2004 Robert Scheidt (BRA), Sofia Bekatorou & Emilia Tsoulfa (GRE)

2003 Russell Coutts (SUI), Siren Sundby (NOR)

2002 Ben Ainslie (GBR), Sofia Bekatorou & Emilia Tsoulfa (GRE)

2001 Robert Scheidt (BRA), Ellen MacArthur (GBR)

2000 Mark Reynolds & Magnus Liljedahl (USA), Shirley Robertson (GBR)

1999 Mateusz Kusznierewicz (POL), Margriet Matthijse (NED)

1998 Ben Ainslie (GBR), Carolijn Brouwer (NED)

1997 Pete Goss (GBR), Ruslana Taran & Elena Pakholchik (UKR)

1996 Jochen Schümann (GER), Lai Shan Lee (HKG)

1995 Russell Coutts (NZL), Isabelle Autissier (FRA)

1994 Peter Blake (NZL) & Robin Knox-Johnston (GBR), Theresa Zabell (ESP)