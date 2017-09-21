Marine Resources job updates

Composites and Mouldings Manager, Dependent on Experience, UK wide
An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Composites and Mouldings manager to join a longstanding and successful British Boatbuilder
With a heritage of building high class composite craft, this brand is known for its quality and finish,
Design Engineer/Draughtsperson - Special Projects, £28k, Midlands
Are you keen to make a career move to one of the leading british boatbuilders, fresh from scooping awards at Cannes Yacht Show?
Fairline Yachts have had a fantastic 2017 following their relaunch and it seems the sky in the limit for this
Mechanical Design Engineer/Draughtsperson, £28k, Midlands
Are you keen to make a career move to one of the leading british boatbuilders, fresh from scooping awards at Cannes Yacht Show?
Fairline Yachts have had a fantastic 2017 following their relaunch and it seems the sky in the limit for this
2D CAD Operator, £24k, South
We're seeking an experienced Autocad draughtsperson to join one of our great clients based on the central South Coast.
Known for their work with high quality onboard systems for the large yacht industry, this brand has experienced a fantastic
Charter Broker, Dependent on Experience, South West
Charter Broker, Dependent on Experience, South West

Sunseeker Charters are currently seeking a dynamic and target-driven Charter Broker to join their growing team. We offer charter packages to high-end and discerning clients on board Sunseeker Motor Yacht based around the world.
Sales Executive, £35k, East Midlands
Are you passionate about dinghy sailing and do you have a proven sales track record? Our client is a premier global dinghy brand and currently looking for a dedicated and experienced sales exec to join their dynamic team.
Reporting to the
OnBoard Operations Officer (Maternity Cover), Dependent on Experience, South
Would you like to co-ordinate a programme which has introduced over 750,000 young people to sailing and windsurfing? Would you like to co-ordinate a programme which is proven to develop character traits and life-skills and has had a profound positive effect on many young people's lives?
Product Manager, Dependent on Experience, South East
Product Manager, Dependent on Experience, South East

An exciting opportunity to join our expanding and multifaceted operations team based in London. You will be an integral member of the sailing operations team, managing the delivery of our products across Europe and Caribbean.
Recruitment Coordinator, Dependent on Experience, South East
We have an exciting opportunity for a Recruitment Coordinator working in our London head office. As a small company, you will take a leading role in the recruitment and logistics support of our seasonal staff.
Retro Fit Marine Technician, Dependent on Experience, South West
Retro Fit Marine Technician, Dependent on Experience, South West

Princess Motor Yacht sales are the World's leading distributor of Princess Motor Yachts and due to the growth of the aftersales department, we now have a vacancy for a Retro Fit Marine Technician.
Joinery Design Engineer, £30k, South
One of the UKs' foremost boatbuilders is currently looking to expand its team with the addition of a Junior Joinery Design Engineer.
With a full order book and some exciting new releases to come in 2017/18/19. the design office needs to
Marine Engineer, Dependent on Experience, South West
Marine Engineer, Dependent on Experience, South West

Marine Engineer required to fit systems to new, high quality, bespoke sailing yachts in Falmouth, Cornwall
Chartered Marine Engineer - Superyachts, £60k, UK wide
Chartered Marine Engineer - Superyachts, £60k, UK wide

The superyacht industry is currently flying, with an international new-build order book that is filled to the brim at shipyards across Europe. Customers are spending more and more on bigger and bigger boats, with management firms running the
Senior Brokers (Motoryacht) Hong Kong - **MULTIPLE CLIENTS**, Dependent on Experience, International
Senior Brokers (Motoryacht) Hong Kong - **MULTIPLE CLIENTS**, Dependent on Experience, International

The Asia Motoryacht Market is currently experiencing incredible growth and multiple market leading Asian Yacht Brokers and New Boat Sales brands are reaching out to the International Yacht Broker market through Marine Resources to recruit a
FF&E Project Manager - Superyacht, Dependent on Experience, South
Are you passionate about the world of design and thrive on running a project from start to finish? Do you have a keen eye for detail and a knowledge of the luxury market that will allow you to source only the best for your client?
One of
Membership Executive (maternity cover - 12 months), Dependent on Experience, South
Membership Executive (maternity cover – 12 months)
A membership executive is required to support our client - a large membership organisation for the leisure, superyacht and small commercial marine industry across the UK - to promote membership
Senior Marine Technician - Majorca, Dependent on Experience, Europe
Senior Marine Technician - Majorca, Dependent on Experience, Europe

As the largest distributor of Princess Motor Yachts we are growing our Aftermarket operations and currently have a vacancy for a Senior Marine Technician and a Marine Technician.
Technical Support Engineer, £30k, South
An exciting role has arisen for a skilled Field Engineer to join one of the leaders in Marine hardware solutions.
Boasting an international portfolio that includes both production-level and custom products, the brand has long been a major
Recruitment Consultant - South East, Dependent on Experience, South
Naval Architect - Production, £35k, South
Are you a Junior Naval Architect looking to make a step up in your career, joining a well established leisure marine brand that is known for being one of the best?
We're working with one of the best brands in the UK, keen to add to their
Water Sports Instructors, Dependent on Experience, International
Water Sports Instructors, Dependent on Experience, International

Are you a sailing and or watersports Instructor looking for your next overseas challenge? Aquasail is looking for capable and passionate qualified instructors to teach at their various locations using world class and state of the art boats and equipment.
Operations Supervisor - Middle East, £80k, International
Operations Supervisor - Middle East, £80k, International

A once in a lifetime opportunitY has arisen to join one of the leading powers in shipbuilding on an exciting and high profile project. With an extensive order for multiple craft, our client is seeking a skilled and experienced Operations Supervisor
Rigging Technician, Dependent on Experience, South
Rigging Technician, Dependent on Experience, South

Advanced Rigging & Hydraulics (ARH) is looking to recruit a Yacht Rigger at its Port Hamble facility. This is an important role in the UK's leading Yacht Rigging & Yachting Hydraulics business with strong long-term career prospects.
Technical Services Assistant - Overseas Travel, £18k, East Anglia
Technical Services Assistant - Overseas Travel, £18k, East Anglia

Highly successful, expanding Yacht Management & Charter company are seeking a Technical Services Assistant to join the Technical team. Based from our head office in Southend-on-Sea, you will spend most of your time overseas, providing technical support and maintenance across our fleet of managed yachts.
Yacht Management & Charter Assistant, Dependent on Experience, East Anglia
Yacht Management & Charter Assistant, Dependent on Experience, East Anglia

We are looking for a new team member who can bring enthusiasm to this role where you need to be organised, self-motivated and have a keen eye for detail. If it's variety you like, then this is the ideal opportunity for you. A predominantly administrative and customer service focused role, you will be responsible for assisting in the management of our fleet of yachts.
Purchasing & Operations Executive, £15k, East Anglia
Purchasing & Operations Executive, £15k, East Anglia

Due to continued growth, we are looking for a an experienced marine professional for this challenging role where initiative and organisational skills will be used on a daily basis. Reporting directly to the Technical Services Manager, you will oversee and manage the development of our equipment and spare parts services.
Yacht Refit Manager, Dependent on Experience, South
Yacht Refit Manager, Dependent on Experience, South

Berthon is seeking an experienced yachtsman or engineer to join our team of 12 existing yacht refit managers. A strong marine engineering knowledge will be an advantage, plus wide experience of sailing yachts and/or motor yachts up to 100 feet. The successful candidate will be organised, presentable and outgoing, with experience of dealing with wealthy yacht owners.
Business and Technical Manager - Boat Safety Scheme, £35k, South East
Business and Technical Manager - Boat Safety Scheme, £35k, South East

We have a unique and utterly rewarding career opportunity to join the Boat Safety Scheme (BSS) as a Business and Technical Manager on a permanent, full time basis. The BSS is administered through the Canal and River Trust.
Marketing Communications Assistant, £28k, South
Marketing Communications Assistant, £28k, South

A Marketing Assistant is required to join one of the world's oldest and most prestigious yachting business brands. Our client specialises in luxury marina management and waterfront development worldwide. Their Communications and Marketing
Operations Manager - Leisure Marine - South Coast, UK, £35k,
Operations Manager required to join this leisure marine company functioning in the boat sales, marina and boat storage, marine engineering services and facilities operations, starting immediately.
The role will require you to be highly experienced
Sales & Administation, £24k, South
Sales & Administation, £24k, South

Fantastic opportunity in sales, customer service and administration for a versatile and multitasking individual to become a key office team member with First Class Sailing
Manufacturing Engineer - Lacquer, Dependent on Experience, South
Manufacturing Engineer - Lacquer, Dependent on Experience, South

Sunseeker International lead the market for luxury yachting in the UK. With a longstanding heritage of building their exciting range of yachts from Poole in Dorset, the brand operate a 'Best of British' motto that has seen them become a household
GERMAN Yacht Broker Manager- Luxury Motor Yachts - Majorca, €30k,
GERMAN Yacht Broker Manager- Luxury Motor Yachts - Majorca, €30k,

Yacht Broker Manager, German Speaking, required to join a world renowned brokerage opening a new office in Majorca. This exciting opportunity requires an experienced boat sales manager with experience selling large, luxury power boats and sailing
COO - Composites, Dependent on Experience, South
A leading Composites brand is seeking a highly experienced Operational professional to join their organisation, based in the UK.
With a hugely diverse and exciting selection of projects, a fast moving and developing brand within the world
Composite Project Engineer, Dependent on Experience, South
An Experienced Project Engineer (AKA Composite Structural Design Engineer) is required for a market leading brand involved within a number of exciting Composites markets.
Following continued growth in this exciting inustry, this role is
Graduate Composites Engineer, Dependent on Experience, South
An exciting opportunity has arisen for a driven graduate seeking their first role within the Composites Sector.
With a fantastic product portfolio that includes marine, auomotive and offshore, our client is seeking a hardworking candidate
GRP Laminator Poole Dorset, £33k, South
Our client - Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England.
We are looking for a number of GRP Laminators to play a pivotal role in the production of the world’s finest
Fabricator, Dependent on Experience, South West
Our client - Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England.
We are looking for a number of Fabricators with a general fitting background for permanent roles is Poole.
Carpenter, Dependent on Experience, South
Carpenter, Dependent on Experience, South

Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. Ranging from 48 to 155 feet, all Sunseeker craft are built to an exacting standard of quality and refinement, which has elevated
Night GRP Laminator, £40k, South
Our client - Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England.
They currently have an opportunity for a GRP Laminator (Night Shift) on a permanent basis in Poole, Dorset.Click here for more information or to apply
Lead Rigger/Rigging Manager, Dependent on Experience, South
Lead Rigger/Rigging Manager, Dependent on Experience, South

**CALLING ALL RIGGERS** We are working with one of the leading Rigging Businesses on the South Coast to recruit an experienced Rigging Manager to help run a busy team as well as continue to grow this already well respected company. **EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY**
Fabricator, £19.00ph, South West
Fabricator, £19.00ph, South West

Are you an immediately Fabricator interested in apermanent role in Plymouth? If the answer is Yes, please contact Zoe Callard asap on 02380633399
Project Manager, £28k, South West
Are you experienced in design office project management within the marine sector, or have a background in project management and an interest in the marine sector? Keen to manage a busy office on highly complex tasks?
We're working with a
Business Development Manager - Up to £50,000 OTE, £50k, South
Business Development Manager - Up to £50,000 OTE, £50k, South

An exciting role for a Business Development Manager to grow the client base of this established marine coatings business servicing the Superyacht market. If you have excellent interpersonal skills and can network with the best of them this is the perfect role for you.
Design Engineer, £40k, South
A major brand within the world of marine OEM supply is currently seeking to expand its workforce with the addition of a skilled Design Engineer.
With one of the largest ranges of products aimed at catering to the wide leisure and light
Project Manager, £35k, South
Are you a meticulous planner, always ensuring that that your work runs on time and to the highest of standards?#
Due to continued growth, a diverse marine industry brand is currently looking at expanding its project management team. With
E-Commerce Executive, £20k, South West
E-Commerce Executive, £20k, South West

An experienced Product Marketing Manager is required to join an established marine distribution brand.
Sales Co-ordinator, £20k, South
Sales co-ordinator required to join a busy marina in the heart of the UK's Yachting Capital - Hamble. If you have a flair for sales and relish the challenge of earning commission through meeting targets this could be just the role for you.
The
Sales & Operations Assistant, Dependent on Experience, South
Sales & Operations Assistant, Dependent on Experience, South

Sales & Operations Assistant required to join a busy global transport logistics business.
Deck Fitter, £33k, South West
Our client - Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England.
We are currently looking for a number of Deck Fitters for an immediate start - typical duties will include:-
• Working
Mechanical Engineer, Dependent on Experience, South West
Mechanical Engineer, Dependent on Experience, South West

Are you a Mechanical Engineer interested in joing an iconic Boatbuilder in Poole? Call Zoe Callard for more details on 02380633399
Carpet Fitter, Dependent on Experience, South West
Carpet Fitter, Dependent on Experience, South West

We are looking for Immediately available Carpet Fitters to join an establised team with an iconic Boatbuilder in Poole. Please call Zoe on 02380633399 for further details.
Technical Project Manager, €45k, Europe
Are you a highly experienced Boatbuilder or Project Manager, with experience working on either high performance or Superyacht applications?
We're working with a fantastic brand based in Southern Europe that is currently seeking a skilled
Upholsterer, £33k,
Upholsterer, £33k,

Sunseeker International are renowned across the world for producing a wide range of powercraft from 52-155ft in length. As the UKs' largest Boatbuilder, they have become a huge employer within the industry, with current employee numbers at
Laminators/Finishers, £14.50ph, South
Based in the heart of the Solent, a composites specilaist is currently seeking to recruit skilled and experienced laminators and finishers to join them on long term contract (6+ months)
As a preferred supplier to a number of local brands,
Finisher, £33k,
Finisher, £33k,

Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. Ranging from 48 to 155 feet, all Sunseeker craft are built to an exacting standard of quality and refinement, which has elevated
Laminators and Finishers, £18.00ph, South
Click here for more information or to apply
A busy Composites specialist on the South Coast is looking to recruit skilled Laminators and Finishers on long term contract.
With projects including marine, automotive, defence and more, the company is experience a strong period of sustained
Senior Naval Architect - Superyacht Tenders, £60k, Europe
Click here for more information or to apply
A long established Superyacht Tender builder based in Northern Europe is seeking a Senior Naval Architect with extensive Solidworks experience!
With a brand reputation that has seen tenders supplied to some of the highest profile yachts,
Graduate Developer - HTML, WebUI, Support, Apps Dev, £28k, South East
Click here for more information or to apply
Technical IT Support Consultant with prestigious Marine Client based in the South East.
Reviewing profiles now for immediate start - client has strong pipeline of interesting IT projects for 2017 and seeks dynamic IT Developer / Support consultant to join a lean team who are hands on, enthusiastic, commited to quality and providing a high level of support to the business.
apply now for immediate review
Plug Maker, £33k, South West
Plug Maker, £33k, South West

One of our clients - Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. Ranging from 48 to 155 feet, all Sunseeker craft are built to an exacting standard of quality and refinement,