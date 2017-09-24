Please select your home edition
Queensland Youth Championships come to sailing nursery

by David Sygall today at 9:15 pm 22-24 September 2017

Hailey Lea began her journey sailing Sabots, but was soon captivated by the rush of windsurfing. It was a good decision. The Cootharaba Sailing Club youngster is now one of the rising stars in the Class and will represent Australia at the Youth World Championships in China in December.

However, before that, Lea will gear up for something much closer to home when she takes on challengers at the Queensland Youth Championships at Keppel Bay Sailing Club, from Friday to Sunday.

"The RS:X is a wild and fun ride that you are forever learning new things on," Lea said. "People should give it ago because it is so easy to organise. You can hit the water practically anywhere anytime and have a heap of fun."

This year the RS:X will be one of more than 10 Classes in action on the beautiful Capricorn Coast of Central Queensland. The championships are an opportunity for youth sailors to compete in a premier regatta against the best athletes in their state.

State championships serve as a pathway to the Australian Youth Championships. Lea won the national title last January, qualifying her for the Australian Sailing Youth Team.

The up-and-coming performer said she gained confidence in her younger years through the encouragement she received at her Club.

"Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club is known as a great windsurfing club in Queensland," she said. "Its relaxed and supportive attitude is great for enjoyable sailing and all ages. I've been sailing for almost six years now."

Queensland has proven fertile ground for Australian Sailing. The state produced three of Australia's Rio Olympic team, including Ashley Stoddart, Jake Lilley and dual medalist Mat Belcher.

More information on the event website.

