Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
Squall Jacket
Squall Jacket
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

A Transat Jacques Vabre full of promise

by Soazig Guého today at 8:44 pm 20 September 2017
13th Transat Jacques Vabre Press Conference at the Champs-Élysées © Jean-Marie Liot

The calibre of the 39 crew and 78 sailors registered for the 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre promises a high-flying competition, with a race of rare quality and depth.

From Le Havre to Salvador de Bahia in Brazil, the four classes of offshore sailing boats (Class40, Multi 50, IMOCA60 and Ultime) will compete over a 4,350-mile course full of hurdles, squalls and excitement. On Wednesday, at the Pavillon Champs-Elysées in Paris, they were all present, eager to head out to sea, boots and oilies ready to cross the start line on Sunday, November 5.

Last stop, everybody onboard! This Wednesday the great offshore racing family came together at the Pavilion Champs-Elysées for the press conference of the 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre. It was a family reunion hosted by Xavier Mitjavila, President of JDE France, and Luc Lemonnier, Mayor of Le Havre, who immediately invited the competitors and the general public to come and celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Normandy city in the grandest fashion. October 27, the opening day of the 13th edition of this Route du Café, marks the culmination of several weeks of festivities in Le Havre, which saw the birth of the maritime and commercial routes to Brazil. And it will be around the Bassin Paul Vatine in Le Havre that the atmosphere will most passionate, with ten days of festivities and a warm welcome that the competitors and the general public always greatly appreciate.

The countdown has begun

There will be a keen edge to this Transat Jacques Vabre. From the abundance of Class40 duos (17), to the IMOCA60 sailors in a hurry to get back out to sea, with some exciting marriages of crews, all with different outlooks (13 crews), to the Multi 50, where they are champing at the bit to show what the foils can do (6 crews), to the 3 Ultime competitors, for whom this racetrack is the beginning a round the world voyage. From the suits in Paris to the boots on the pontoons of Le Havre, the hunger and smiles will be evident on faces of the skippers, who have started the countdown to the Transat jacques Vabre. D - 46 before the start.

Quotes:

Xavier Mitjavila, President of JDE France: "More than ever, coffee and the Jacques Vabre brand will be at the heart of this 13th edition. When we created this race with the city of Le Havre more than 20 years now, it was to remember the history of the Route du Café. That's why the Transat Jacques Vabre will be the chance for the brand to help you discover and taste its different crus gathered from the greatest coffee-growing areas around the world. For a week, in the Race Village in Le Havre, visitors can travel the world, stop in Brazil in the region of Bahia and then in Popayan, Colombia. They will even be able to sail on board the boat, the Etoile de Molène, to discover Atiya in Honduras."

Luc Lemonnier, Mayor of Le Havre and President of CODAH: "There is already a lot of history between the Transat Jacques Vabre and Le Havre, and the start of this race is always a spectacular event. But this year it will be particularly special, for the crews as well as the spectators. The Transat will close the celebrations of the 500th anniversary of Le Havre, as a highlight that will simultaneously be a reminder of our maritime vocation."

José Alves, Secretary of Tourism, Bahia: "The fact that Salvador and Le Havre are two historic towns recognised by UNESCO as world heritage sites is a great addition to the visibility of the event. It is a real opportunity to unite our two cities. The race will once again put the Bay of All Saints on the international stage."

Cláudio Tinoco, Secretary of Tourism, Salvador: "We are conscious of the nautical potential of the Bay of All Saints, which is why we want to attract major international events such as the longest transat. We are working on our nautical tourism and we strongly believe that this will be a great moment for the city."

Maxime Sorel, V&B (Class40): "It's a new destination for us. We're going to line up at the start hoping to be among the frontrunners. In 2015, victory escaped us by an hour. Antoine (Carpentier) and I've done a lot of preparation and we competed on the circuit together this season. The boat is going fast and the improvements made are working well."

Aymeric Chappellier, Aïna Enfance & Avenir (Class40): "I know the course, having done it in the Mini 6.50, and it's a great race. Some parts are a lottery, but you have to put everything into it from the start to get in the lead group. The competition will be hot because there are several new boats and some great sailors. The Class40 is constantly renewing itself, it's always evolving."

Erwan Le Roux, FenêtréA-Mix Buffet (Multi 50): "This will be the first large-scale race for Multi 50 with foils. Beyond the competition, this Transat Jacques Vabre promises to be a great adventure. There have never been so many serious competitors. It's the race of renewal. It will be super interesting at sea and to follow from land I think. With Vincent Riou, the sharing of knowledge is of particular importance. We both have things to learn from each other."

Fabrice Amedeo, Newrest-Brioche Pasquier (IMOCA60): "This will be my second Transat Jacques Vabre and I'll probably be on the attack more than on the previous edition, when I was in discovery mode a bit. I will wait until I've finished this race before modifying the boat. Giancarlo Pedote is at the top of his game, we're going to be a great team and give it everything."

Isabelle Joschke, Generali (IMOCA60): "This is one of the great offshore races, along with the Route du Rhum and the Vendée Globe. This racecourse means a lot to me because it's the same one I did 10 years ago on my two Mini-Transats. Brazil was my destination when I first raced across the Atlantic. I also know Le Havre. For my first race in an IMOCA, this transat is perfect."

Jean-Pierre Dick, St Michel-Virbac (IMOCA60): "I haven't won a race since 2011, so there is the desire to do well, to win this race. We have a good duo, a good boat, there are many elements that have come together to make me optimistic. We'll have to believe in ourselves all the way to the end and not make the mistakes that can end your chances. This race is important."

Sebastien Josse, Maxi Edmond de Rothschild (Ultime): "This Transat Jacques Vabre is very timely. First of all, it's a race that I like above all others because it makes it possible to sail the boats to their greatest potential, and then also, it will allow our new foiling trimaran to compete with the others. Thomas Coville and Jean-Luc Nélias know how to handle Sodebo already, so we're going to be pushing non-stop and it will be a first big challenge for Thomas Rouxel and I."

www.transatjacquesvabre.org

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Rolex World Sailor of the Year nominees
Representing the breadth and depth of the sport World Sailing, the international federation for the sport, and Rolex are proud to announce a diverse lineup of nominees for the Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards 2017. Posted today at 1:02 pm Vendee2020Vision sailors take on British Record
From Land's End to John O'Groats Four of Britain's young offshore sailing talent are on standby for an assault on the Length of Britain Challenge, from Land's End to John O'Groats. Posted on 20 Sep Mike Golding captivates visitors
At TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show 2017 A very relaxed and chatty Mike Golding captivated his audience at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show yesterday. The sailing legend took to TheYachtMarket.com Knowledge Zone to entertain visitors with tales of his past adventures. Posted on 20 Sep François Gabart ready for round the world record
Single-handed in the trimaran MACIF During a press conference this Wednesday at the Paris headquarters of the Macif Group, François Gabart and his sponsor talked about his next competitive target: to try to beat the single-handed round the world record on a multihull. Posted on 17 Sep Phil Sharp wins Class 40 2017 European Trophy
Dominating the Championship leaderboard Winner of both the Grand Prix Guyader and Normandy Channel Race, and second in the Sables-Horta and Rolex Fastnet Race, Phil Sharp and Imerys achieve victory in the European Trophy. Posted on 8 Sep National Multihull Regatta to be incorporated
At the 2018 Australian Yachting Championships Multihull racing at its finest will be viewed by a large potential new audience following the decision to incorporate the Australian Multihull National Championships into the 2018 Australian Yachting Championships next January. Posted on 2 Sep Fatigue and its effect on rope performance
Explanation by Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes, examines the effect of fatigue on the performance of rope and rigging. Ropes, like people, suffer from fatigue. Unlike people a good night's sleep does not reinvigorate them. Posted on 18 Aug Clean, emission-free sailing
We speak to Imerys skipper Phil Sharp We spoke with Imerys skipper Phil Sharp about his season so far in the Class 40, and also with Paul Strzelecki about his partnership with Henri Lloyd, and also about Phil's ambition to make his yacht 100% emission-free. Posted on 15 Aug International competitors look back
At the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race Last night crews braved the elements for a successful prizegiving for the Rolex Fastnet Race and a lively final evening of entertainment at Plymouth Yacht Haven. Posted on 12 Aug France claims Fastnet Challenge Cup
For third consecutive time For a third time running the Rolex Fastnet Race has been a story of French domination, Le Tricolor flying on this occasion from the top spot in IRC 1, 2, 3 and 4, the Class40 and IMOCA 60, the Two Handed and IRC Overall. Posted on 11 Aug

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Windsurfing Round Hayling Windsurf Race for Windsurfing
Hayling Island SC- 23 Sep Notts County SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Notts County SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Bala SC 2000 Welsh Championships for 2000
Bala SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Shustoke SC Laser and Phantom Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Chipstead SC Firefly Open Meeting for Firefly
Chipstead SC- 24 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy