Please select your home edition
Edition
Fernhurst - Sept2017 - 728x90
Product Feature
Lennon Racewear Thermalite 2015 Top
Lennon Racewear Thermalite 2015 Top

Boats for sale

Solo 5713 Ovington
located in Tynemouth
Solo Sailing Dinghy No 3011
located in Emsworth

Solo Eastern and Thames Valley Series at King George Sailing Club

by Andy Baccas today at 11:08 am
Solo Eastern and Thames Valley Series at King George © Andy Baccas

Clear sunny skies and 10 knots of wind greeted the Solo fleet to King George Sailing Club for the combined Eastern / Thames Valley event.

Race one got away first time with Vince Horey rounding the windward mark first followed by Mark Maskell and Stephen Bishop. Horey fell into a hole at the gybe mark and Maskell got an overlap and lead down the second reach. The Bishop Family manged to hit one another and the mark and where involved in penalty turns of both versions between them leaving Keith Smith in 3rd. Horey passed Maskell up the next beat and lead round the final lap with Steve Ede moving through the fleet to 3rd. Horey and Maskell again fell into a hole a the gybe mark which ede made the most of and claimed an overlap. these 3 boats battled it down the last reach letting Alan Bishop sail low. Ede managed to cross the line in front of the fast finishing Bishop with Horey 3rd.

Race two and the course was extended. Mark Maskell and Steve Ede went left and looked like they would be first to the windward mark, but Horey and Jarvis Simpson sailed to a large Black cloud on the right and it was Simpson who lead at the windward mark. Alan Bishop passed Simpson on the next lap and went on to win from Ede with Horey again 3rd.

Race 3 and all to play for with Ede and Bishop on the same points so who ever beat who would win the event. Mark Maskell rounded 1st in front of Andrew Boyce with Bishop in 4th and Ede in 6th. Maskell extended his lead and look set to win until he mistake a Triangle and a sausage as two laps and sailed towards the finish line. This left Boyce in the lead with Bishop 2nd. the wind had now increased and Ede was starting to pressure Bishop and finally passed him and Boyce up the beat and went on to win the race and the meeting.

Overall Results: (top ten)

1st 5608 Steve Ede, 2pts 2nd 5723 Alan Bishop, 3pts 3rd 5730 Vince Horey, 6pts 4th 5455 Mark Maskell, 7pts 5th 5666 Andrew Boyce, 9pts 6th 5226 Keith Smith, 12pts 7th 5649 Stephen Bishop, 12pts 8th 5406 Jarvis Simpson, 13pts 9th 5180 Paul Payle, 15pts 10th 4801 Godfrey Clark, 16pts

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Salcombe YC Autumn Series Race 3
Autumn sunshine for Sunday's Cruiser Regatta Two separate weddings, both daughters of stalwart Salcombe sailors, meant that many regular club sailors were otherwise engaged on Saturday afternoon. Posted on 19 Sep Salcombe YC Autumn Series Race 2
And Salcombe Yawl September Open A small but select fleet of Salcombe Yawls gathered for the Sabre Insurance Services sponsored September Open Meeting; many of the regulars were put off by the gales forecast to arrive on Sunday. Posted on 12 Sep Scottish Solos at Helensburgh
Racing for the Ben Ledi Trophy The JPWatersports Scottish Solo Circuit moved on to Helensburgh Sailing Club on Saturday 9th September. The weather looked promising with wall-to-wall sunshine and a gentle force two blowing from the west. Posted on 11 Sep Harken Solo Inlands at Rutland overall
A great non-sailor's view of the racing Awoken today to the shout of "come on breeze" by Hopwood, who was hoping for a much improved start to the racing, being of a slightly challenging weight for this dinghy, the light breezes don't suit. Posted on 10 Sep Harken Solo Inlands at Rutland day 1
An entertaining view of the racing I've been asked to step in and write a Solo report for the Inland Championship, sponsored by Harken. Being new to this and not a sailor please accept my apologies now if the report is not quite as expected! Posted on 10 Sep Harken Solo Inlands at Rutland preview
Favourable forecast for the fleet This weekend, National Solos from across the UK will make the annual pilgrimage to Rutland Water Sailing Club to contest the Harken Inland Championship. Posted on 6 Sep Salcombe YC Autumn Series Race 1
A harbour unencumbered by hordes of visiting boats The beginning of meteorological Autumn saw the frivolity of the Bucket and Spade Series supplanted by the serious business of race one of the Salcombe Yacht Club's Autumn Series. Posted on 5 Sep Minima Regatta 2017
Full range of sailing conditions at Kingston Crews at the Minima regatta, which is sponsored by TWM solicitors, faced pretty well the full range of sailing conditions at Kingston at the weekend. Posted on 5 Sep Fun and adventure in June & July
Recognised in Henri Lloyd Report of the Month What a summer it has been so far! No less than 157 reports were nominated in June and July for the Henri Lloyd Report of the Month, but there were two clear winners of the Land Rover BAR caps. Posted on 23 Aug The Salcombe Gin SYC Regatta 2017
An increase in attendance with 160 boats racing Salcombe Yacht Club welcomed one hundred and sixty boats to its week long regatta, an increase on the previous year. Winds were generally from the southern quadrant and tides were neapy, making for most enjoyable racing. Posted on 22 Aug

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy