driveHG.ca J/24 World Championship at Port Credit Yacht Club - Day 2

by Christopher Howell today at 5:58 am

To the delight of 63 teams at the driveHG.ca J/24 World Championship in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Mother Nature provided more consistent breeze and sunshine on the second day of racing.

As the conditions improved, so did the lead for Tony Parker's Bangor Packet, who notched a 5,8 on Wednesday to bring him to 22 overall points after four races. Scott Milne's Tremendous Slouch moved into second place with 48 points, and James Freedman's Miss Conduct slipped to third with 51. Look for a shake-up in the standings when five or more races have been completed, as the discard kicks in.

The competitors from Argentina, Canada, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Peru and the USA appreciated Wednesday's 8-10 knots as another two contests went in the books. Evan Petley-Jones' Lifted won race three, trailed by Freedman's Miss Conduct and Ariko Murohashi's Lull. Local Rossi Milev's Clear Air took the next victory, with Petley-Jones and David Klatt's Jaded completing the top three.

Racing continues through Saturday from Port Credit Yacht Club. Complete results may be found at yachtscoring.com/event_results_cumulative.cfm?eID=2934, and more photos are available on the J/24 Class Facebook page.