Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 2017 728x90 Superhuman
Product Feature
Raymarine T070 Race Master
Raymarine T070 Race Master

Boats for sale

J24 Jive Rogers 4261
located in Fowey
J24 headcase 4247
located in Fowey
J24 Westerly Built 1978
located in Poole

driveHG.ca J/24 World Championship at Port Credit Yacht Club - Day 2

by Christopher Howell today at 5:58 am 19-23 September 2017

To the delight of 63 teams at the driveHG.ca J/24 World Championship in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Mother Nature provided more consistent breeze and sunshine on the second day of racing.

As the conditions improved, so did the lead for Tony Parker's Bangor Packet, who notched a 5,8 on Wednesday to bring him to 22 overall points after four races. Scott Milne's Tremendous Slouch moved into second place with 48 points, and James Freedman's Miss Conduct slipped to third with 51. Look for a shake-up in the standings when five or more races have been completed, as the discard kicks in.

The competitors from Argentina, Canada, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Peru and the USA appreciated Wednesday's 8-10 knots as another two contests went in the books. Evan Petley-Jones' Lifted won race three, trailed by Freedman's Miss Conduct and Ariko Murohashi's Lull. Local Rossi Milev's Clear Air took the next victory, with Petley-Jones and David Klatt's Jaded completing the top three.

Racing continues through Saturday from Port Credit Yacht Club. Complete results may be found at yachtscoring.com/event_results_cumulative.cfm?eID=2934, and more photos are available on the J/24 Class Facebook page.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Mespil Hotel J/24 Irish Nationals at Sligo
Lough Erne YC's JP McCaldin emerges victorious Lough Erne Yacht Club's JP McCaldin emerged overall winner after a blustery three-day regatta for the Mespil Hotel J/24 Irish National Championship at Sligo Yacht Club. Posted on 21 Aug Title sponsors return for 2018 Poole Regatta
Shaping up to be one of the UK's key yacht racing events Poole Regatta 2018 is now less than a year away and is shaping up to be one of the UK's key yacht racing events once again. International Paint has confirmed that they will retain their title sponsorship for the 8th regatta in a row. Posted on 21 Jul J24 Nationals at Plymouth
Impressive return for Ian Southworth Returning to the J24 Class after winning the 2015 World Championship and taking time off from the class, Ian Southworth sailing Chris McLaughlin's "II Ricco" showed no loss of form with an impressive set of consistent results to win. Posted on 18 Jul J/24s at Kiel Week
If you've never been to Kieler Woche, you should... A fantastic venue, superb infrastructure, good and cheap food and beer, nice restaurants and hotels or cheap camping and bratwurst, plus 1,500 boats of different shapes and sizes to bring a real festival of sailing to the Baltic shores. Posted on 23 Jun Kieler Woche day 4
Seven nations celebrating victories The first 14 Kiel Week titles on the triangular courses in Kiel-Schilksee have been decided. After the decisions in the international classes, the Germans can celebrate four victories in their home country. Posted on 20 Jun Kieler Woche day 3
Weather expert on top form The coordination between the Kiel Week race organizers and the weather expert Dr. Meeno Schrader is working well. The meteorologist with a diploma had already recommended on Sunday evening to postpone the starts on Monday. Posted on 19 Jun Kieler Woche day 2
Balancing act through the weather systems Sun in Kiel-Schilksee! What was the visitors' pleasure, was causing concerns for weather experts and the race committee. Because the predicted West wind was endangered to collapse by the thermal influence of the solar radiation. Posted on 18 Jun Kieler Woche day 1
Dream start for the international classes A full program for the first day of the international classes at the Kiel Week. Head of Organisation Dirk Ramhorst could look back at an opening day after five hours, which was really random. Posted on 17 Jun J24 Southern Areas at Parkstone
Being a bank holiday weekend we knew what to expect... Being a bank holiday weekend we knew what to expect... wind and rain! We got them both, but not at the same time. Posted on 2 Jun J/24 North American Championship overall
Will Welles Three-Peat For the third consecutive year, Will Welles holds the title of J/24 North American Champion. With crew Jeff Linton, Chris Morgan, Monica Morgan and Erik Rexford, team Bogus bested 28 other J/24s at the Championship hosted by Houston Yacht Club in Texas. Posted on 29 May

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Windsurfing Round Hayling Windsurf Race for Windsurfing
Hayling Island SC- 23 Sep Notts County SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Notts County SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Bala SC 2000 Welsh Championships for 2000
Bala SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Shustoke SC Laser and Phantom Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Chipstead SC Firefly Open Meeting for Firefly
Chipstead SC- 24 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy