Please select your home edition
or
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
Details on writing and sending reports to us can be found here
Tweets
Ease into Autumn: Musto Technical Jackets
by Musto today at 5:00 pm
21 September 2017
Tweet
Protect yourself against the weather. Breathable and waterproof, these technical jackets are made to take on the outdoors. And win.
Registered Office: Musto Limited, International House, St Katharine Docks, London E1W 1UN, England
Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
|
Cookies
|
Sitemap
©2017 Musto
Related Articles
Final Days Of the Musto Sale
Don't Miss Out!
Discover the outdoors for less. But hurry! The Musto summer sale ends midnight GMT Friday 8 September.
Posted on 4 Sep
Musto announced as Official Supplier
To Dee Caffari's Turn the Tide on Plastic team
Musto are proud to be announced as the official suppliers to Turn the Tide on Plastic, skippered by British Sailor and MBE recipient Dee Caffari.
Posted on 1 Sep
Top rated Musto products
Tried, reviewed and rated by you
You wore them. You liked them. Discover Musto's top rated products. Tried, reviewed and rated by you.
Posted on 30 Aug
Ian Walker Interview
Musto ambassador, Volvo Ocean Race winner, Olympic medallist
We speak to Musto ambassador Ian Walker about his Volvo Ocean Race win, why food and clothing are so important offshore, his views on the America's Cup, his new desk job, sailing for fun, and 20 years of the John Merricks Sailing Trust.
Posted on 21 Jul
Musto launches Volvo Ocean Race collection
Company also set to save 11 tons of plastic a year
The release of the new range also marks a major milestone for the Musto business, as the brand continues to make major innovations to drive greater sustainability in its global business operations.
Posted on 14 Jul
Musto: Layer up
Come rain, come shine
Come rain. Come Shine. Musto's performance layers will keep you ready for both. Set sail in warm, showerproof and breathable layers. It's all in the preparation.
Posted on 12 Jul
The Musto summer sale is now LIVE
Enjoy up to 50% off!
Enjoy up to 50% off. The summer sale is now live. Wear the best. Be the best.
Posted on 9 Jul
The new generation of foiling sailor
We talk to Richard Mason
Richard Mason is a Musto Clothing Ambassador and one of the up-and-coming sailors in the modern foiling classes. We spoke to him after the UK Moth Nationals in Paignton about his sailing in the Moth and on the Extreme Sailing Series.
Posted on 27 Jun
Musto and the British Sailing Team
Official supplier of Apparel, Luggage, Accessories and Footwear
Musto are thrilled to announce that they are, once again, the official supplier of Apparel, Luggage, Accessories and Footwear to the British Sailing Team.
Posted on 12 Apr
A Legend Returns
Keith Musto OBE aims to become oldest ever Olympian
2017: Keith Musto, founder of industry leading sailing brand Musto, has revealed an astonishing return to sailing at the age of 81, as he is announced as part of British Sailing Team squad and is looking to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Posted on 1 Apr
Upcoming Events
Round Hayling Windsurf Race for Windsurfing
Hayling Island SC- 23 Sep
Open Meeting for RS400
Notts County SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep
Welsh Championships for 2000
Bala SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep
Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep
Open Meeting for Firefly
Chipstead SC- 24 Sep
Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep
National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep
Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep
Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct
Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy