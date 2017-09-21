Ease into Autumn: Musto Technical Jackets

Please select your home edition
Armour For The Autumn

Protect yourself against the weather. Breathable and waterproof, these technical jackets are made to take on the outdoors. And win.

Men's Jackets
BR2 Offshore Jacket
Sardinia BR1 Jacket
Essential Crew BR1 Jacket
Cartmel BR2 Jacket
Women's Jackets
Women's BR2 Offshore Jacket
Women's Sardinia BR1 Jacket
Women's Essential Crew BR1 Jacket
Women's Extremity GORE-TEX® Jacket
Final Days Of the Musto Sale
Don't Miss Out! Discover the outdoors for less. But hurry! The Musto summer sale ends midnight GMT Friday 8 September. Posted on 4 Sep Musto announced as Official Supplier
To Dee Caffari's Turn the Tide on Plastic team Musto are proud to be announced as the official suppliers to Turn the Tide on Plastic, skippered by British Sailor and MBE recipient Dee Caffari. Posted on 1 Sep Top rated Musto products
Tried, reviewed and rated by you You wore them. You liked them. Discover Musto's top rated products. Tried, reviewed and rated by you. Posted on 30 Aug Ian Walker Interview
Musto ambassador, Volvo Ocean Race winner, Olympic medallist We speak to Musto ambassador Ian Walker about his Volvo Ocean Race win, why food and clothing are so important offshore, his views on the America's Cup, his new desk job, sailing for fun, and 20 years of the John Merricks Sailing Trust. Posted on 21 Jul Musto launches Volvo Ocean Race collection
Company also set to save 11 tons of plastic a year The release of the new range also marks a major milestone for the Musto business, as the brand continues to make major innovations to drive greater sustainability in its global business operations. Posted on 14 Jul Musto: Layer up
Come rain, come shine Come rain. Come Shine. Musto's performance layers will keep you ready for both. Set sail in warm, showerproof and breathable layers. It's all in the preparation. Posted on 12 Jul The Musto summer sale is now LIVE
Enjoy up to 50% off! Enjoy up to 50% off. The summer sale is now live. Wear the best. Be the best. Posted on 9 Jul The new generation of foiling sailor
We talk to Richard Mason Richard Mason is a Musto Clothing Ambassador and one of the up-and-coming sailors in the modern foiling classes. We spoke to him after the UK Moth Nationals in Paignton about his sailing in the Moth and on the Extreme Sailing Series. Posted on 27 Jun Musto and the British Sailing Team
Official supplier of Apparel, Luggage, Accessories and Footwear Musto are thrilled to announce that they are, once again, the official supplier of Apparel, Luggage, Accessories and Footwear to the British Sailing Team. Posted on 12 Apr A Legend Returns
Keith Musto OBE aims to become oldest ever Olympian 2017: Keith Musto, founder of industry leading sailing brand Musto, has revealed an astonishing return to sailing at the age of 81, as he is announced as part of British Sailing Team squad and is looking to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Posted on 1 Apr

Hayling Island SC Windsurfing Round Hayling Windsurf Race for Windsurfing
Hayling Island SC- 23 Sep Notts County SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Notts County SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Bala SC 2000 Welsh Championships for 2000
Bala SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Shustoke SC Laser and Phantom Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Chipstead SC Firefly Open Meeting for Firefly
Chipstead SC- 24 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
