Eighteen teams ready to race in British Keelboat League Final

by Anisha Walkerley today at 6:21 pm 22-24 September 2017
All set for the British Keelboat League Final in Cowes © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv

The 2017 British Keelboat League, hosted by Royal Thames Yacht Club, will culminate in Cowes this weekend (22-24 September).

The second annual event will see 18 teams representing 16 clubs from all over the UK gather to fight it out to be crowned British Keelboat League Champions.

The league aims to bring keelboat racing to clubs and sailors around the country. Using boats supplied by the host clubs the costs remain low for competitors, while short course racing improves boat handling skills and gives every club a chance at a race win.

Since launching last year, the British Keelboat League has gone from strength to strength with clubs having qualified during events in Helensburgh, Burnham, Cowes and Hamble. The regional winners, host club and a number of wild card entries will battle for event honours.

All set for the British Keelboat League Final in Cowes - photo © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv
All set for the British Keelboat League Final in Cowes - photo © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv

Last year's winners from Hayling Island Sailing Club will not be defending their title leaving the field wide open. Favourites to win the coveted title include Nicole McPherson (Royal Northern and Clyde YC), Henry Arnold (Royal Thames YC), Ben Saxton (Itchenor SC) and Wouter Sonnema (Royal Ocean Racing Club).

But they will have their work cut out with other teams not wanting to settle for anything other than a podium result.

With quick umpired races lasting just 15 minutes, the short course will punish mistakes so anyone and everyone has the chance to come out on top.

Jack Fenwick, RYA Keelboat Development Manager, is excited for three days of J70 racing on the Solent.

"It has been really positive to see so many clubs from around the country engaging in Keelboat Racing this season. The British Keelboat League tests even the most experienced sailors, but also gives clubs the opportunity to try a different format of racing.

With four regional winners all taking to the start line, it will be a competitive and tight fleet with everything to play for."

Follow the racing as it happens on the British Keelboat League Facebook Group.

