Please select your home edition
Edition
Plas Menai 2015
Product Feature
Lennon Racewear Thermalite 2015 Top
Lennon Racewear Thermalite 2015 Top
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Roccabella wins Leg 1 of the Thousand Islands Race

by SCOR today at 10:31 am 14-24 September 2017
Roccabella wins Leg 1 of the Thousand Islands Race © SCOR

The Latvian Roccabella with Edgars Salmanis at the helm is the winner of the first leg of the Fifth Thousand Islands Race. Favourable winds accompanied sailors throughout the entire course and it turned out that the first leg was different from the previous years.

At the start in Rijeka in light wind Chilean Mardivino singled out and given the forecast at one point it seemed that for the first time Mardivino would be the boat to choose the course on the west side of the island of Cres. However, the wind soon filled Kvarner bay and less risky course would be to leave island of Cres to the right and continue through narrow straight between islands Krk and Cres was chosen by everyone.

This year's fleet is fairly balanced in performance and all sailboats throughout the course were often within just a few nautical miles. The average speeds were generally between 8 and 10 knots until Monday morning when calms in the area between Šibenik and Rogoznica put the fleet to rest and waiting for Maestral.

In past years, one of the decisive points in the regatta was to pass island of Korčula either onto starboard or through the channel between islands Hvar and Korčula. The former was the choice of entire fleet thus avoiding twisters that occurred after fleet passed island of Korčula.

And then in the end, once again, the unpredictability of Boka Kotorska Bay was revealed. The finish line in Tivat in front of Porto Montenegro first crossed Chilean Mardivino helmed by Miguel Gonzales after 52:41:19 hours of sailing hoping that this will be enough to win under corrected time. But it was not, because the Latvian Roccabella finished almost exactly 2 hours after Mardivino what was enough giving them 43:08 minutes advantage under the corrected time. The wind slowed down after that in the bay of Boka Kotorska favouring Roccabella in relation to still racing boats.

Along the real time tracking system on the web sites of the regatta, finishing times for each boat to take the lead under corrected time after first boat finished, were also posted. As long as these numbers were marked in green boats behind had chance to overtake Rocabella, but once they all turned red Roccabella's victory of the first leg was confirmed. Mardivino held second place ahead of Lithuanian Hispaniola helmed by Saulius Veselauskas taking third. Rest of the fleet crossed the finish line during the night from Tuesday September 19 to Wednesday September 20.

In multihull category Austrian Sayg I retired after breakdown near Šibenik, luckily without any severe consequence to the boat or the crew and after British Proper Job Two did not start German Proteus helmed by Werner Stoltz remained the only multihull still competing and crossing the finish line after 57:23:56 as fourth boat in real time.

Latvian Roccabella will not race the second lap and fight for title of overall winner of the Fifth Thousand Island Race will be interesting to follow.

Find out more at www.scor.hr/regate/2017e/tir.htm

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

5th Thousand Islands Race starts today
Boats from ten countries at the start in Rijeka The fifth Thousand Island Race will start at noon on Sunday 17 September in front of Rijeka to which boats from Austria, Montenegro, Checchia, Chile, Latvia, Germany, Slovakia, Slovenia and Great Britain will take part. Posted on 17 Sep Dates announced for 5th Thousand Islands Race
Rijeka - Porto Montenegro - Rijeka Sailing Club of Rijeka and Porto Montenegro Yacht Club are privileged to announce dates and invite sailors to the fifth Thousand Islands Race from 14 - 24 September 2017. Posted on 31 Dec 2016 IOM Europeans at Cres, Croatia overall
Brad Gibson crowned champion The International One Metre Europeans came to an end today. A wonderful week, full and with all kinds of weather conditions just flew away, leaving to everybody here some memorable times. Posted on 25 Nov 2012 IOM Europeans at Cres, Croatia day 5
Only one race possible as the wind dies From early on in the morning the weather did not look promising. After the fog cleared, bright sunshine made its appearance and with it came some breeze. Not for long though, since only the heats up to C got to race and then the wind died again. Posted on 24 Nov 2012 IOM Europeans at Cres, Croatia day 4
Two Brits at the top The sun disappeared behind the clouds today and so did the wind. Despite the light conditions, the race scheduled continued normally and the first set of races was completed within the first hour. Posted on 23 Nov 2012 IOM Europeans at Cres, Croatia day 3
Wind brings changes at the leaderboard The third day of the IOM Europeans 2012 started powerfully with bright sunshine and the wind averaging 16 knots. No need to delay then for the race committee that started races at 9am sharp and by 10am a full round of 5 Heats was completed. Posted on 22 Nov 2012 IOM Europeans at Cres, Croatia day 2
The game is on! With a full day scheduled, the sailors began their day early on Tuesday morning, having more than 15 races waiting ahead. The weather was tricky with gusts reaching 16 knots and many shifts due to the location of the course area. Posted on 21 Nov 2012 IOM Europeans at Cres, Croatia day 1
A long day for the 74 sailors with 15 races scheduled The skies cleared this morning here in Cres, Croatia and the 74 sailors competing prepared their boats from early on, since the first start was scheduled at 9am. A tiring day awaited them with 15 races scheduled. Posted on 20 Nov 2012 IOM Europeans at Cres, Croatia exhibition race
Over ninety competitors gather At the beautiful and picturesque town of Cres starts tomorrow the International One Meter Class European Championship. Although the weather was not ideal more than 90 competitors from all around the world have gathered here to participate. Posted on 19 Nov 2012 IOM Europeans at Cres, Croatia preview
76 radio sailing skippers gathering The International One Metre European Championship is about to begin at the beautiful island of Cres on Monday 19th. 76 radio sailing yachts from all over the world are gathering to compete. Posted on 16 Nov 2012

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Windsurfing Round Hayling Windsurf Race for Windsurfing
Hayling Island SC- 23 Sep Notts County SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Notts County SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Bala SC 2000 Welsh Championships for 2000
Bala SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Shustoke SC Laser and Phantom Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Chipstead SC Firefly Open Meeting for Firefly
Chipstead SC- 24 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy