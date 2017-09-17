Great turnout for Bart's Bash race at King George Sailing Club

by Charlie Shearn today at 2:31 pm

Though the forecast looked unlikely, there was a great turnout in Chingford of the King George Sailing Club membership for the annual Bart's Bash charity race to raise funds for the Andrew Simpson Foundation on Sunday 17, September 2017.

There was scarcely a puff of wind as the first sailors arrived. A few boats were pulled hopefully out from under their covers and as more sailors arrived the wind filled slightly. A mix of classes (Laser, Enterprise, Solo, Blaze and Wayfarer) and ages lined up for the start and with all underway it was clear that hunting for pockets of pressure and lifts was key on such a patchy day around the triangle-sausage course.

Close at first, the fleet was split by a lull at the windward mark on the second lap and from then on the top three dominated the field. Club Commodore Bob Ladell crossed the finish line first in his Blaze, closely followed by Vince Horey in his Solo and Leo Bridger in a Laser Standard. After handicap, Vince Horey was awarded first place, Leo Bridger second and Bob Ladell third.

"It is heart-warming to once again see such a great turnout of all ages from the King George SC membership for the annual Bart's Bash fundraiser" said Charlie Shearn, Bart's Bash organiser. "Our Club is excited to play our small part in supporting the great work of the Andrew Simpson Foundation and to keep alive the memory and enthusiasm of Andrew Simpson. I am very grateful to our membership for giving so generously."