Please select your home edition
Edition
Dinghy Rope AugSep2017 728x90
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro Smock
Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro Smock

Boats for sale

Sandhopper S33
located in Southend-on-Sea

7th annual Matt Trophy to be held on 7th October

by Chris Dear today at 4:27 pm 7 October 2017

The 7th annual Matt Trophy sailing race will be held on the 7th October 2017. This year the race will be held at the Thames Estuary Yacht Club on the 7th October 2017 in their new club house and using their newly refurbished jetty.

This annual charity race was first held in 2010 in memory of Matthew Dear, who tragically passed away in 2009. The aim of the charity is to raise awareness of the dangers of anabolic steroids and appearance and performance enhancing drugs. See www.matthewdearfoundation.co.uk for more information.

The race is completely free to enter and is a junior race for anyone 18 years or under. All clubs or individuals are welcome to enter and it has proved to be a fun and enjoyable day.

Full details can be found at www.teyc.co.uk

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

The Matt Trophy 2013
Sailed in stunning conditions in Southend 2013 was the fourth year of the Matt Trophy. This year the race was sponsored by Summercare. This is a junior race for under 18's held in memory of Matthew Dear to help promote sailing and to raise awareness of the dangers of anabolic steroids. Posted on 17 Jul 2013 The Matt Trophy 2013 preview
To be held on 6th July at Alexandra Yacht Club he Matthew Dear Foundation was formed to raise awareness of the dangers of anabolic steroids after we tragically lost our son Matthew. Posted on 25 Jun 2013 Matt Trophy at Southend On Sea
Part of the fleet arrives on the back of a lorry 21 boats from 5 different clubs competed for the Matt Dear Trophy hosted by the Alexandra YC on the Thames Estuary at Southend on Sea. The fleet ranged from 29ers a Spitfire, Dart 16s through to Lasers, Picos and Toppers. Posted on 9 Jul 2012 Matt Trophy at Southend On Sea preview
Racing in memory of Matt Dear on Saturday The Matt Trophy 2012 takes place at Alexandra Yacht Club on Saturday starting at 14.30. Competitors are required to get there an hour before for the safety briefing. Posted on 6 Jul 2012 Dart nationals at Thames Estuary
Fleet returns to South Essex The Dart 16 Nationals returned to South Essex this year as Thames Estuary Yacht Club hosted the event on Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th of September. Posted on 28 Sep 2011 Dart 16 nationals at Thames Estuary
12 teams race earlier in the month 12 Dart 16s entered this years 2010 Nationals hosted by Thames Estuary Yacht Club and kindly sponsored by Windsports International Ltd. The event was held over two days Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th October with a fantastic Indian summer weekend. Posted on 28 Oct 2010 Matt Dear Memorial Trophy
Teenager remembered in youth race Organised and sponsored by the parents of 17-year old Matt, who died of steroid drug abuse whilst trying to get into the Marines, the yacht race for cadets of 17 and under was attended by members of several clubs. Posted on 22 Jul 2010 Enterprise Eastern Championships
Old ‘Essex Girl still has a few surprises The above Saturday saw some red faces at the Alexandra Yacht Club. At the grand old age of 137, its a good 30 years since the ‘Alex, as the Club is familiarly known to its members, hosted an Enterprise Open. Posted on 9 Jul 2010 Toppers at Thames Estuary
Good turnout despite conditions On Saturday 11th, TEYC was the host for the latest round of the Topper Travellers Eastern Open Series. Despite the dubious weather conditions, the races attracted entrants from as far away as Suffolk and Buckinghamshire. Posted on 14 Jun 2005 RS600s at Southend
3rd Fat Face event Thames Estuary Yacht club hosted the 3rd Fat Face Circuit event for 2004 with a warm welcome to all competitors on a sunny Saturday morning with the smell of sausages cooking on the barbeque and plenty of beach crew support from the club cadets. Posted on 21 Apr 2004

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Windsurfing Round Hayling Windsurf Race for Windsurfing
Hayling Island SC- 23 Sep Notts County SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Notts County SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Bala SC 2000 Welsh Championships for 2000
Bala SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Shustoke SC Laser and Phantom Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Chipstead SC Firefly Open Meeting for Firefly
Chipstead SC- 24 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy