7th annual Matt Trophy to be held on 7th October

by Chris Dear today at 4:27 pm

The 7th annual Matt Trophy sailing race will be held on the 7th October 2017. This year the race will be held at the Thames Estuary Yacht Club on the 7th October 2017 in their new club house and using their newly refurbished jetty.

This annual charity race was first held in 2010 in memory of Matthew Dear, who tragically passed away in 2009. The aim of the charity is to raise awareness of the dangers of anabolic steroids and appearance and performance enhancing drugs. See www.matthewdearfoundation.co.uk for more information.

The race is completely free to enter and is a junior race for anyone 18 years or under. All clubs or individuals are welcome to enter and it has proved to be a fun and enjoyable day.

Full details can be found at www.teyc.co.uk