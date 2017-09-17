Noble Marine Supernova Travellers at Bartley Sailing Club

by Chris Hawley today at 6:55 am

The 26 sailors who took part in the Noble Marine Supernova travellers event at Bartley Sailing Club felt the full wrath of the curse of the dreaded north westerly.

Local Laser hotshot John Ling was race officer and managed to successfully set a good course to get us racing. Conditions were shifty to say the least, but at least it was sunny.

In the first race it was Tim Hand who took the early lead and never looked back, not being challenged through the whole race. Usual suspects of Mike Gibson (who eventually suffered gear failure), Cliff Milliner, Matt Biggs and Steve Hawley were joined by Bolton hero Ian Moodie (in his first trip to Bartley) at the sharp end of the competition. After a degree of jostling and plenty of position changes it was Steve who finished second followed by Ian.

Race 2 was held back to back on a slightly tweaked course. It was a carbon copy of the first race with Tim leaving the fleet for dead and not looking back. Another round of close racing behind with Chris Hawley being pipped on the line by fellow Bartley member Mike who nipped the second place.

After a break for lunch the wind decided to vanish and the decision was taken to abandon the third race.

Overall the win was clearly Tim's, with the following 6 or so boats being separated by a point or two. After the maths was done it was Ian in second, Cliff third then Steve fourth.

Despite the wind a good day of tight racing was had by all the competitors.

Thanks to Noble Marine for their on going support of the travellers circuit and to Hartley Boats for their help and support with the prizes.

Overall Results:

Pos Fleet Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 Pts 1st Standard 1130 Tim Hand Swarkestone Sailing Club 1 1 2 2nd Master 1035 Ian Moodie Bolton Sailing Club 3 7 10 3rd Standard 1190 Cliff Milliner Cotswold Sailing 6 4 10 4th Standard 1133 Steve Hawley Bartley Sailing Club 2 10 12 5th Standard 1100 Chris Hawley Bartley Sailing Club 9 3 12 6th 1066 Phil Mason Blithfiled Sailing Club 7 5 12 7th Youth 1184 Ed Higson Bartley Sailing Club 4 9 13 8th Standard 1175 Matt Biggs Blithfiled Sailing Club 5 8 13 9th Veteran 1069 Brian Smith Bowmoor Sailing Club 15 6 21 10th Veteran 1163 Chris Watts Bough Beech 10 14 24 11th Master 1131 Phil Taylor Bartley Sailing Club 14 11 25 12th Standard 1036 Colin Anderson Blithfiled Sailing Club 11 16 27 13th Veteran 1203 Steve Johnson Cotswold Sailing 8 20 28 14th Master 1127 Mike Gibson Bartley Sailing Club RET 2 29 15th 1096 Howard Eales Bartley Sailing Club 12 18 30 16th Master 649 Tony Bleasdale Girton Sailing Club 13 17 30 17th 1082 Tom Chadfield Blithfiled Sailing Club 18 13 31 18th 1099 Peter Houseley Sutton in Ashfield 24 12 36 19th Master 1068 Frank McMullen Bolton Sailing Club 22 15 37 20th Veteran 1057 Ian Casewell Cotswold Sailing 17 21 38 21st 1171 Mark Meadows Burton Sailing Club 16 23 39 22nd Veteran 1141 Robert Hills Cotswold Sailing 21 19 40 23rd 1164 Stuart Hall Silver Wings 20 22 42 24th 1025 Nick Whiles Attenborough Sailing Club 19 24 43 25th 1139 Dana Church Notts SC 23 25 48 26th 408 Dave Stephens Arden Sailing Club 25 26 51