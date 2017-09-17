Noble Marine Supernova Travellers at Bartley Sailing Club
17 September 2017
The 26 sailors who took part in the Noble Marine Supernova travellers event at Bartley Sailing Club felt the full wrath of the curse of the dreaded north westerly.
Local Laser hotshot John Ling was race officer and managed to successfully set a good course to get us racing. Conditions were shifty to say the least, but at least it was sunny.
In the first race it was Tim Hand who took the early lead and never looked back, not being challenged through the whole race. Usual suspects of Mike Gibson (who eventually suffered gear failure), Cliff Milliner, Matt Biggs and Steve Hawley were joined by Bolton hero Ian Moodie (in his first trip to Bartley) at the sharp end of the competition. After a degree of jostling and plenty of position changes it was Steve who finished second followed by Ian.
Race 2 was held back to back on a slightly tweaked course. It was a carbon copy of the first race with Tim leaving the fleet for dead and not looking back. Another round of close racing behind with Chris Hawley being pipped on the line by fellow Bartley member Mike who nipped the second place.
After a break for lunch the wind decided to vanish and the decision was taken to abandon the third race.
Overall the win was clearly Tim's, with the following 6 or so boats being separated by a point or two. After the maths was done it was Ian in second, Cliff third then Steve fourth.
Despite the wind a good day of tight racing was had by all the competitors.
Thanks to Noble Marine for their on going support of the travellers circuit and to Hartley Boats for their help and support with the prizes.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Fleet
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|Pts
|1st
|Standard
|1130
|Tim Hand
|Swarkestone Sailing Club
|1
|1
|2
|2nd
|Master
|1035
|Ian Moodie
|Bolton Sailing Club
|3
|7
|10
|3rd
|Standard
|1190
|Cliff Milliner
|Cotswold Sailing
|6
|4
|10
|4th
|Standard
|1133
|Steve Hawley
|Bartley Sailing Club
|2
|10
|12
|5th
|Standard
|1100
|Chris Hawley
|Bartley Sailing Club
|9
|3
|12
|6th
|
|1066
|Phil Mason
|Blithfiled Sailing Club
|7
|5
|12
|7th
|Youth
|1184
|Ed Higson
|Bartley Sailing Club
|4
|9
|13
|8th
|Standard
|1175
|Matt Biggs
|Blithfiled Sailing Club
|5
|8
|13
|9th
|Veteran
|1069
|Brian Smith
|Bowmoor Sailing Club
|15
|6
|21
|10th
|Veteran
|1163
|Chris Watts
|Bough Beech
|10
|14
|24
|11th
|Master
|1131
|Phil Taylor
|Bartley Sailing Club
|14
|11
|25
|12th
|Standard
|1036
|Colin Anderson
|Blithfiled Sailing Club
|11
|16
|27
|13th
|Veteran
|1203
|Steve Johnson
|Cotswold Sailing
|8
|20
|28
|14th
|Master
|1127
|Mike Gibson
|Bartley Sailing Club
|RET
|2
|29
|15th
|
|1096
|Howard Eales
|Bartley Sailing Club
|12
|18
|30
|16th
|Master
|649
|Tony Bleasdale
|Girton Sailing Club
|13
|17
|30
|17th
|
|1082
|Tom Chadfield
|Blithfiled Sailing Club
|18
|13
|31
|18th
|
|1099
|Peter Houseley
|Sutton in Ashfield
|24
|12
|36
|19th
|Master
|1068
|Frank McMullen
|Bolton Sailing Club
|22
|15
|37
|20th
|Veteran
|1057
|Ian Casewell
|Cotswold Sailing
|17
|21
|38
|21st
|
|1171
|Mark Meadows
|Burton Sailing Club
|16
|23
|39
|22nd
|Veteran
|1141
|Robert Hills
|Cotswold Sailing
|21
|19
|40
|23rd
|
|1164
|Stuart Hall
|Silver Wings
|20
|22
|42
|24th
|
|1025
|Nick Whiles
|Attenborough Sailing Club
|19
|24
|43
|25th
|
|1139
|Dana Church
|Notts SC
|23
|25
|48
|26th
|
|408
|Dave Stephens
|Arden Sailing Club
|25
|26
|51
