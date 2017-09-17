Please select your home edition
Noble Marine Supernova Travellers at Bartley Sailing Club

by Chris Hawley today at 6:55 am 17 September 2017

The 26 sailors who took part in the Noble Marine Supernova travellers event at Bartley Sailing Club felt the full wrath of the curse of the dreaded north westerly.

Local Laser hotshot John Ling was race officer and managed to successfully set a good course to get us racing. Conditions were shifty to say the least, but at least it was sunny.

In the first race it was Tim Hand who took the early lead and never looked back, not being challenged through the whole race. Usual suspects of Mike Gibson (who eventually suffered gear failure), Cliff Milliner, Matt Biggs and Steve Hawley were joined by Bolton hero Ian Moodie (in his first trip to Bartley) at the sharp end of the competition. After a degree of jostling and plenty of position changes it was Steve who finished second followed by Ian.

Race 2 was held back to back on a slightly tweaked course. It was a carbon copy of the first race with Tim leaving the fleet for dead and not looking back. Another round of close racing behind with Chris Hawley being pipped on the line by fellow Bartley member Mike who nipped the second place.

After a break for lunch the wind decided to vanish and the decision was taken to abandon the third race.

Overall the win was clearly Tim's, with the following 6 or so boats being separated by a point or two. After the maths was done it was Ian in second, Cliff third then Steve fourth.

Despite the wind a good day of tight racing was had by all the competitors.

Thanks to Noble Marine for their on going support of the travellers circuit and to Hartley Boats for their help and support with the prizes.

Overall Results:

PosFleetSail NoHelmClubR1R2Pts
1stStandard1130Tim HandSwarkestone Sailing Club112
2ndMaster1035Ian MoodieBolton Sailing Club3710
3rdStandard1190Cliff MillinerCotswold Sailing6410
4thStandard1133Steve HawleyBartley Sailing Club21012
5thStandard1100Chris HawleyBartley Sailing Club9312
6th 1066Phil MasonBlithfiled Sailing Club7512
7thYouth1184Ed HigsonBartley Sailing Club4913
8thStandard1175Matt BiggsBlithfiled Sailing Club5813
9thVeteran1069Brian SmithBowmoor Sailing Club15621
10thVeteran1163Chris WattsBough Beech101424
11thMaster1131Phil TaylorBartley Sailing Club141125
12thStandard1036Colin AndersonBlithfiled Sailing Club111627
13thVeteran1203Steve JohnsonCotswold Sailing82028
14thMaster1127Mike GibsonBartley Sailing ClubRET229
15th 1096Howard EalesBartley Sailing Club121830
16thMaster649Tony BleasdaleGirton Sailing Club131730
17th 1082Tom ChadfieldBlithfiled Sailing Club181331
18th 1099Peter HouseleySutton in Ashfield241236
19thMaster1068Frank McMullenBolton Sailing Club221537
20thVeteran1057Ian CasewellCotswold Sailing172138
21st 1171Mark MeadowsBurton Sailing Club162339
22ndVeteran1141Robert HillsCotswold Sailing211940
23rd 1164Stuart HallSilver Wings202242
24th 1025Nick WhilesAttenborough Sailing Club192443
25th 1139Dana ChurchNotts SC232548
26th 408Dave StephensArden Sailing Club252651
Related Articles

Supernova Inlands at Northampton
Five races on Sunday for the clash of the titans The weekend of 2/3 September saw the Supernova fleet descend on Northampton Sailing Club once again for their Inland Championship. The event was billed in advance as the clash of the titans between Cliff Milliner and Mike Gibson. Posted on 8 Sep Supernova Inlands at Northampton preview
A good turnout expected at this ever-popular venue The first weekend of September sees the Supernova Inland Championship return to the ever-popular venue of Northampton Sailing Club. Posted on 28 Aug 68th North West Norfolk Week
Fairly unique event held at multiple clubs This year saw the 68th North West Norfolk Week take place between the 5th and the 12 August. The week is fairly unique in that it comprises racing at a different venues most days at the top of the tide along the North Norfolk coast. Posted on 14 Aug Allen Hartley Boats Supernova Nationals
Lots of swimming and lobster faces! Well what an event the 2017 Allen Hartley Boats Plymouth 2017 Nationals has been. From 27 knots of base wind speed on Friday, gusting up to 35 knots, spitting rain and cloudy with just about everyone going swimming at some point. Posted on 5 Jul Supernovas at Attenborough
Noble Marine Travellers' Series event Attenborough Sailing Club in Nottinghamshire hosted a Supernova Open meeting, sponsored by Noble Marine on 10th June. Twelve boats took part in three races held in blustery and challenging conditions. Posted on 25 Jun Supernovas at Carsington
Noble Marine Travellers' Series event Twenty-seven Supernovas travelled to the Derbyshire Dales to join six local boats for the second half of a Noble Marine weekend double bill that followed the Saturday event at Swarkestone. Posted on 13 Jun Supernova Nationals Runners & Riders
Competition has never been so tough With the Supernova class growing year on year, competition to be the class national champion has never been so tough! With most of the gold fleet capable of winning races and potentially the whole event. Posted on 8 Jun Supernova Sea Championship at Exe
Wind, waves and... dolphins! Forty-four Supernovas descended on Exe Sailing Club for the 2018 Supernova Sea Championships in response to the promise of wind, waves and... dolphins! Posted on 23 May Supernovas at Hunts
Noble Marine Travellers' Series event Conditions were perfect for an exciting open as 16 sailors gathered for the Hunts Sailing Club Supernova Noble Marine travellers event. Posted on 17 May Comet, Supernova and Comet Trio Open
Intergalactic phenomenon at Sutton Bingham Sounds like some intergalactic phenomenon but no, it was three classes of sailing dinghy competing on the reservoir at Sutton Bingham just outside Yeovil last weekend. Posted on 2 May

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Windsurfing Round Hayling Windsurf Race for Windsurfing
Hayling Island SC- 23 Sep Notts County SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Notts County SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Bala SC 2000 Welsh Championships for 2000
Bala SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Shustoke SC Laser and Phantom Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Chipstead SC Firefly Open Meeting for Firefly
Chipstead SC- 24 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
