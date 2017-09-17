707 Sprints Slam Event at Port Edgar Watersports

New team Jetstream chase Cacciatore at the Port Edgar Watersports Sprints Slam event © Andy Lines New team Jetstream chase Cacciatore at the Port Edgar Watersports Sprints Slam event © Andy Lines

by David Smith today at 6:21 am

Fifteen boats entered the 2017 Sprints Slamevent at Port Edgar and each year this is one of the most memorable of all the 707 events due to the combination of rapid-fire racing and the generosity of the hosts, Port Edgar Watersports.

The format allows for a large number of short 10-20 minute races each day, and this year we achieved 7 on the Saturday and 5 on the Sunday in spite of 90 degree wind changes making course setting a real challenge for the team of Margaret Tait and Paul Deponio. What a great job they did with their well-drilled crews of mark layers in moving all of the buoys quickly to cope with the conditions.

Starting in this competitive fleet is becoming a real challenge as the skill level is now such that the gap you are looking for rapidly disappears leaving nothing else but second tier options or to try a flyer away from the fleet to get clear air. Wallowing in someone else's bad wind has a nose wrinkling effect and isn't going to win you races.

Seaword were again victorious but with two fifth positions in the first day it was not going to be easy. Helm Andy Marshall however appears to be unflappable and pulled together six aces across twelve races.

It is difficult to find a way back after a poor start as the beats were short, and with only two laps per race it really is a sprint with just one or two tacks on the beat, a rapid mark rounding surrounded by other boats, whacking the kite up, down again when you seem to just be getting going, another quick beat and a dash for the line. So, this is a great format to check out if your crew has got its act together.

Saturday night was another special occasion generously sponsored by Haggis Motorhomes who had also coordinated with The Ferry Brewery to offer some great, local ales and an all-you-can-eat BBQ from the hosts. As usual it went on until the wee hours.

Sunday was even more of a challenge as little wind was forecast and shifted 180 degrees during the day, so just when you thought you had the line sorted and the best side of the beat in your head, the course was changed – with all credit to the Race Office.

Light winds certainly cause difficulties for a number of crews and Saturday's other two leading boats of More-T-Vicar and Rammie were relegated out of the podium places and replaced by Sharky and Valhalla – the instructors are doing well! Well done to these teams for working out how to do it – please let the rest of us know..

We are encouraged to see a number of new boat owners and Justin Venton and Bill Hamilton on Jetstream were no doubt delighted with his second place in one of the races – a great feeling when working up a new crew and boat to know you can do it when it all comes together.

A number of teams had also rented boats including Beaver Hunter from Burnham and Edinburgh University. This is a great way to join in any of the 707 events on the Forth, and if you would like to compare your skills in this fleet then grab one of these boats whilst you can for the events.

707 Association-owned boat Big Boys Toys was deemed the most inappropriately named boat of the event as it was sailed by an all-girl crew mainly from Glasgow University but with visiting Irish sailor Anne-Marie Kenny who flew in specially for the occasion. Having eventually tired of the banter they scrubbed out the 'Boys' bit and put on 'Girls' – thanks for duct tape.

Well done to Seaword for a set of great results in difficult conditions.

Overall Results:

Pos Boat Name R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 R12 Pts 1st Seaword 1 5 5 1 1 1 1 2 9 2 1 2 17 2nd Sharky 9 1 4 2 4 10 6 4 3 1 5 3 33 3rd Valhalla 5 2 10 6 3 3 7 16 1 5 3 4 39 4th More T Vicar 6 4 1 5 6 4 8 1 7 7 6 7 47 5th Rammie 2 6 3 4 2 8 2 5 11 10 12 8 50 6th Cacciatori 3 9 9 3 16 9 3 6 6 3 2 6 50 7th Beaver Hunter 4 3 8 10 8 2 5 7 10 4 4 5 50 8th Blue Funk 7 8 13 11 9 7 4 3 2 8 8 1 57 9th Jetstream 8 10 2 9 5 5 9 9 8 12 9 10 74 10th Malarkey 12 7 6 8 7 12 10 16 4 6 10 9 79 11th Big Boys Toys 11 11 7 7 11 6 11 8 5 9 7 16 82 12th Tiger Feet 10 12 12 13 16 16 16 10 12 11 11 11 118 13th Wild Oats 13 13 11 12 10 11 16 16 16 16 16 16 134 14th Apollo 15 14 15 15 13 14 12 16 13 14 14 13 137 15th EUSC 14 16 14 14 12 13 16 16 14 13 13 12 167