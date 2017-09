The Southampton Boat Show is in full swing and the first weekend has flown by. Head over to The Marine Super Store (stand number F006) to use OLAS testing pod. Sync up you mobile device and trial run the OLAS system.

OLAS tags and 4 packs will have a 10% discount for the duration of the Southampton Boat Show. For a chance to win an OLAS tag visit Pantaenius Sail and Motor Yacht Insurance.

To see how OLAS works simply download the app and walk up to the OLAS pod where you can sync a tag and run through the man overboard screens.

Pantaenius can be found at stand number E010. Exposure Lights support 'The Ocean Brothers'

Jude and Greg as team, Ocean Brothers, will set off in January 2018 to cross the Atlantic Ocean, to raise money for the British Skin Foundation. The brothers late father and stepfather passed away in August 2015 when Jude was age 16 after an arduous 16 year long battle with skin cancer. One year following his death the brothers made a decision to cross the second largest ocean in the world to raise vital funds for skin cancer research.

Visit stand A010 to check out the rowing boat that will become their home for 3 months and donate for a chance to win an Exposure X2 or an iPad.

For more information on the brothers and their cause click here Connect with the team...



