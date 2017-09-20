Please select your home edition
Edition
YY.com app (top)

RYA seeks approval of new Articles of Association

by Loretta Spridgeon today at 12:05 pm 20 September 2017
RYA © RYA

Changes proposed to ensure Sports Governance Code compliance

Since the RYA Board was formed in 2011 the sporting landscape has changed dramatically. All organisations seeking public funding for sport and physical activity must now meet new gold standards of governance, considered to be among the most advanced in the world.

The new Code for Sports Governance sets out the levels of transparency, accountability and financial integrity that are required from those who ask for Government and National Lottery funding. It seeks to ensure high governance standards because of the significant public investment being made.

Special resolution

To meet the requirements of the Code, an extensive review by the RYA Board and Council has resulted in a number of proposed constitutional changes and a special resolution on the agenda of the AGM (24 November 2017) which seeks the Members' approval of new Articles of Association. These changes are consistent with what is happening in other funded sports' governing bodies in the UK.

RYA Council has already approved the Articles and has also approved a revised set of Board Regulations, which sets out in detail how the Board will operate and how directors will be recruited and appointed. The revised Board Regulations will become operational if and when the proposed new Articles of Association are approved by the Members.

In addition to the changes to the way directors of the Board are recruited and appointed, the requirement to consult with members and stakeholders will be enshrined in the Articles. The RYA already engages with members and stakeholders on multiple levels: nationally, regionally, by boating discipline, and by expertise. The intention is to build on this to create a first class engagement strategy.

What will change?

Essentially the role of the RYA Council will change and Council will no longer appoint directors. The role of the Board as the ultimate decision making body will be clarified.

Following the changes and a transition period the Board will ordinarily comprise 9 directors:

  • Three "Nominated Directors" will be appointed by the Members
  • Three "Independent Directors" will be appointed by the Board
  • The Chairman will be appointed by the Board
  • The CEO will be a director by virtue of his/her office
  • The Finance Director will be a director by virtue of his/her office
The Board has taken the opportunity to update the provisions relating to the number of members required to convene a general meeting and to simplify the voting process so that each individual Member will have one vote and each organisation Member will have one vote per £100 of affiliation fee.

Engaging with members

Jeanette Hopkins, RYA Director of External Affairs, said: "One of the significant drivers for the proposed changes is the need to comply with the Sports Governance Code. Funding from UK Sport and Sport England contributes considerably to our performance pathways as well as our Sailability programmes and a large part of our vital sport development activity.

"For many years we have been embracing good corporate governance with open recruitment for Directors, based on competency, and our Association already meets the majority of the Code. The new Articles will see minor adjustments to our governance, in line with the direction we were already committed to.

"At the same time these changes provide the impetus and motivation to improve upon our existing members and stake holder engagement strategy and thereby increase our relevance and value to members, affiliates and stakeholders.

"The RYA continues to recognise the very large contribution made by Members on a voluntary basis to the Association. This will not change. We will remain a membership organisation that strives to maintain and promote safe and responsible recreational boating."

For more information on the upcoming changes, visit http://www.rya.org.uk/about-us/governance/constitution/Pages/constitution.aspx.

Related Articles

RYA launch new Powerability scheme
Helping disabled boaters to gain certification Today at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show, the RYA unveiled their brand new Powerability scheme which will help disabled boaters to gain RYA recognised powerboat training and certification. Posted on 15 Sep RYA seeks government assurances on red diesel
HMRC set to defend rights of recreational boaters The RYA has today welcomed assurances from Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) that the department will strive to defend the UK stance on red diesel as the Committee on Excise Duties and Indirect Tax Expert Group. Posted on 12 Sep What's on from the RYA
At the YachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show If you're visiting the YachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show this year (15-24 September) make sure you pay a visit to the RYA (Stand B032). Posted on 31 Aug Distress Flare Disposal Service
Launched by Ramora UK Ramora UK, a leading Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) company, are aiming to establish a compliant and sustainable, long term solution for the removal and disposal of out of date distress flares through a crowd funding campaign. Posted on 31 Aug September is double gift month
With RYA Refer a Friend Throughout September the RYA is giving members the chance to take home not one but two special gifts when they sign up their friends and family to RYA membership. Posted on 30 Aug Have you claimed your free ticket?
RYA members go free to Southampton Boat Show Since launching in June, nearly 3,000 RYA members have already taken advantage of the exclusive FREE ticket offer to the 2017 Yachtmarket.com Southampton Boat Show, and there is still time for you to claim your FREE ticket. Posted on 11 Aug RYA issues Red Diesel update
As situation develops in Belgium In response to red diesel fines that occurred in Belgium at the end of June and earlier this month, the RYA has been in communication with the relevant UK and European authorities, with a view to encouraging them to find a solution to the discrepancy. Posted on 2 Aug Even more great savings for RYA members
Time Inc join RYA member reward partner programme Publishers, Time Inc, are the latest organisation to come on board as RYA Member Reward Partners offering exclusive offers and discounts to the RYA's 109,000 plus members. Posted on 30 Jul Simply Hammocks latest to join
As an RYA Member Reward Partner The RYA is delighted to introduce Simply Hammocks as the latest organisation to come on board as an RYA Member Reward Partner, joining over 70 existing reward partners offering exclusive discounts and offers to the RYA's 109,000 plus members. Posted on 1 Jul Exclusive discounts for RYA members
From new member reward partners Dryrobe The RYA is delighted to welcome dryrobe as a new RYA member reward partner offering exclusive discounts for RYA members. Posted on 30 Jun

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Windsurfing Round Hayling Windsurf Race for Windsurfing
Hayling Island SC- 23 Sep Notts County SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Notts County SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Bala SC 2000 Welsh Championships for 2000
Bala SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Shustoke SC Laser and Phantom Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Chipstead SC Firefly Open Meeting for Firefly
Chipstead SC- 24 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy