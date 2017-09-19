Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
JOIN THE RACE JOIN THE 2017-18 RACE MAGAZINE DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL SOUVENIR RACE MAGAZINE Check out the latest photo galleries from the Clipper 2015-16 Race
UNICEF ABOUT UNICEF

Clipper 2017-18 Race Leg 1: Liverpool to Punta del Este - Day 30

by Clipper Race today at 11:46 am 19 September 2017

Sanya Serenity Coast has extended its lead in the closing stages of the race to Punta del Este, with the majority of the fleet caught out by wind holes. PSP Logistics and GREAT Britain have moved up to second and third respectively, having taken an easterly route, and are hoping to avoid the wind hole that has trapped teams to the west.

Leading Skipper, Wendy Tuck, is not resting on her laurels and explains: "Now less than 500nM (nautical miles) to go and the nerves start to get shot to pieces. It's the time in between position reports that does it. We get an update every 6 hours and it's amazing what an overactive imagination can do."

Roy Taylor, Skipper of PSP Logistics, is playing a cautious game after moving up to second place. He reports: "After a great night sail with a lovely spinnaker gybe we managed to shred our Code 3 (heavyweight spinnaker). We still have our Code 2 (mediumweight spi nnaker) and an unused Code 1 (lightweight spinnaker) but are now playing a game of protecting our assets while we see how the table looks in the morning."

Dare To Lead has moved up in to fourth position after being faced with some rather complex routing in to Punta del Este. Skipper, Dale Smyth, explained: "We are all currently dealing with transitioning a low-pressure cell that formed in this area and it is just incredible how close we are after 6,000 nautical miles."

The teams behind have been affected by wind holes and Skipper of fifth-placed Qingdao, Chris Kobusch, said: "Where the previous 24 hours were dominated by fast, intense spinnaker runs, the last few hours showed an absolute absence of wind".

HotelPlanner.com has re-emerged from Stealth Mode in sixth-position and has spent 12 of the last 24 hours in a wind hole. Skipper, Conall Morrison, says: "We have the slightest puff of wi nd from the North West now as I type that might help to get us through to the other side. We are close with Garmin, Unicef and Liverpool 2018 who have all been on the Automatic Identification System (AIS) screen in the past hour. It must be exciting watching everything on the viewer at home."

Skipper of seventh-placed Garmin, Gaëtan Thomas, is putting a brave face on and said: "Let's keep positive because, to be honest, a wind hole is the last thing a sailor wants! Again, it is going be a new start for the last bit of this leg. It will be crazy to see all of us in sight of each other in the approach of the finishing line!"

Visit Seattle and Unicef have dropped to eighth and ninth respectively after being in the podium positions yesterday after taking a westerly route. Nikki Henderson, Skipper of Visit Seattle remains optimistic saying: "We are hoping this has been a good decision, and the wind fills in over here in the west before filling in in the east and we shoot along to Uruguay before the others. Everything feels a gamble right now - so it will be interesting to see how this plays out over the next few days."

Liverpool 2018 is currently in tenth place, while the teams in eleventh and twelfth place, Greenings and Nasdaq, are gaining ground. Dan Smith, Relief Skipper for Greenings, said: "We have been keeping a good eye on the weather and hope to sail around some of the wind holes that others in the fleet have found themselves parked up in."

Clipper Race Meteorologist, Simon Rowell, reports that the low is heading southeast taking with it most of the deep cloud. After it's gone the breeze should return to the northeast for all of the teams but a next front may get to them before the finish. Tactics will come in to play all the way in to Punta del Este!

To read all the Skipper reports in full, and also read the Crew Diaries for insightful views into life on board, visit the Clipper Race Team Pages.

To stay up to date with the fleet's positions keep a close eye on the Clipper Race Viewer. All positions correct at time of writing.

www.clipperroundtheworld.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 29
Mixed results from Stealth Mode tactics As several teams have re-emerged from Stealth Mode, the leader board is looking a little clearer and Sanya Serenity Coast remains in the lead. More than half the teams in the fleet have now employed their 'invisibility cloaks' during Race 1. Posted on 18 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 28
Stealth Mode shakes up the fleet Three of the twelve teams, Visit Seattle, Unicef and GREAT Britain, are in Stealth Mode hiding their positions from the rest of the fleet. Posted on 17 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 27
Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint results are in… After nearly four weeks at sea and a variety of leaders, Visit Seattle tops the leader board going into the final stretch to Punta del Este. Posted on 16 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 26
Waiting on a wind angle Visit Seattle continues to lead the Clipper Race, maintaining clear water in front of Sanya Serenity Coast, in second, and Unicef in third. Now, just off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, the leaders are on the cusp of being able to re-hoist their spinnakers. Posted on 15 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 25
4000nm sailed and the fleet is back to match racing After thousands of nautical miles sailed across the Atlantic Ocean, Visit Seattle, Sanya Serenity Coast, and Unicef again hold first, second, and third position on the leader board. For some, the finish is almost in sight. Posted on 14 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 24
Testing upwind conditions during Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint Cementing a fifth day at the top of the leader board Visit Seattle has extended its lead over Sanya Serenity Coast and Unicef in second and third place respectively. Posted on 13 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 23
Female skippers lead fleet in to Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint The two female skippers continue to dominate the leader board with the teams led by Nikki Henderson and Wendy Tuck in the top two positions as they begin the first Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint of the Clipper 2017-18 Race. Posted on 12 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 22
Life on a lean as King Neptune visits the fleet Today marks a third day at the top of the leader board for Visit Seattle, which is followed closely by Sanya Serenity Coast and Unicef in second and third place respectively as teams re-acclimatise to the angled upwind tropics sailing. Posted on 11 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 21
Fleet enters the Southern Hemisphere Visit Seattle remains on top of the leader board for a second consecutive day, leading the Clipper Race fleet over the Equator and into the Southern Hemisphere for the first time. Posted on 10 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 20
Change at the top For the first time in 13 days, there has been a change at the top of the Atlantic Trade Winds Leg 1 Leader Board. Visit Seattle has moved into first place, followed by Unicef, and HotelPlanner.com. Posted on 9 Sep

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Windsurfing Round Hayling Windsurf Race for Windsurfing
Hayling Island SC- 23 Sep Notts County SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Notts County SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Bala SC 2000 Welsh Championships for 2000
Bala SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Shustoke SC Laser and Phantom Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Chipstead SC Firefly Open Meeting for Firefly
Chipstead SC- 24 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy