by Liberty Ash today at 1:38 pm Stand J057, 15-24 September 2017
Sunsail launch a new Portorosa base in Sicily © Sunsail

Global sailing holiday company, Sunsail, is wowing visitors at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show. With a new base in Sicily, new Korčula and Meganisi flotillas, and updates to existing itineraries, Sunsail offers sailing adventures to suit every level of experience.

Alexis Eyre, UK Marketing Manager for Sunsail, says, "We are passionate about helping both first time and experienced sailors to find their perfect holiday. That's why all of our bareboat, flotilla, and skippered holidays, and our sailing schools are in incredible locations. From Croatia and Sicily to St Lucia and Thailand, whatever time of year that you want to get out on the water, we have a sailing destination to suit you - a Sunsail holiday offers you the freedom and flexibility to explore."

New Italian base and holiday itineraries

The new Portorosa base in Sicily, is Sunsail's fifth location in the Tyrrhenian Sea. The temperate weather and mild winds of north-east Sicily make the base a great starting point for tours of the Sicilian coast, or voyages north around the remarkable, UNESCO-protected Aeolian Islands.

The collection of dramatic islands and volcanoes that rise theatrically from the sea take their name from Aeolus, god of the winds, who tends to smile on this slice of Italy. The cruising grounds blend chic ports of call, like Panarea, with the quiet ambience of islands off the tourist track such as Salina.

With an average temperature of 28C from March to November, this is a perfect bareboat holiday for relaxed sailing in consistent winds and clear waters. The imposing volcanoes, abundant castles, and historic waterfront villages offer lots to explore, combined with clear, warm waters ideal for snorkelling and spectacular black sand beaches for relaxing. More adventurous sailors may consider plotting a one way course from Portorosa to Tropea, Palermo or Procida, or taking on the challenge of a two-week coastal and open water voyage to Malta. Prices[1] for one week start from £2646 for a three-cabin Sunsail 38 premier[2] yacht (sleeps up to eight people) excluding yacht damage waiver and fuel, departing on 2 June 2018. Flights and transfers can be booked individually.

Sunsail's Korčula flotilla in Croatia is now available to book in 2018. Following customer feedback, the popular Mljet flotilla itinerary has been given a makeover ahead of next season, with new stops adding history and intrigue to an already magical week.

The new Meganisi flotilla has updated itineraries to include exploring Paleros, as well as popular dolphin spotting in the Ionian and opportunities to explore Greek and Byzantine ruins.

Get inspired by Sunsail's 2018 holiday brochure

Visitors to TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show will be able to take away Sunsail's 2018 holiday brochure, full of new and exciting sailing holidays for every type of holidaymaker. By signing up to receive the digital brochure at www.sunsail.co.uk, travellers can get their holiday booked early and benefit from a unique brochure offer which is valid until the end of September 2017.

Sunsail launch their 2018 holiday brochure - photo © Sunsail
Please note that the brochure was printed before Hurricane Irma and customers considering booking a sailing holiday in the Caribbean should check the Sunsail website for the latest position or call the holiday planners on 033 0332 1200.

Funding the Future 2017-18

As well as offering incredible sailing holidays worldwide, Sunsail is also investing in developing future generations of UK sailors. Sunsail is delighted to announce the return of last year's hugely successful 'Funding the Future' campaign for 2017-18. The competition encourages UK sailing and yacht clubs to enter and the entries will be considered by a panel of well-known expert judges for the grand prize of a £5,000 grant from Sunsail and a live Q&A with double Olympic medallist and Volvo Ocean Race winner, Ian Walker MBE. This year, other prizes include more cash grants with one prize dedicated solely for University sailing clubs. Last year's winner, Solva Sailing Club, used the £5,000 grant it received from Sunsail to develop its facilities by building changing rooms which had previously held the club back.

Ian Walker MBE speaks during the Funding the Future 2018 launch at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show - photo © Mark Jardine / YachtsandYachting.com
Entries for Sunsail's Funding the Future 2017 will open at Sunsail's TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show from 15:00, Friday 15 September 2017 – come along to Sunsail's stand J057, head to www.sunsail.co.uk/sailing-clubs/fundingthefuture, or contact to find out more about how to enter.

Ophir Gin Official Partnership

Sunsail is delighted with its new and exciting partnership with the world's fastest growing premium gin, Opihr Gin. Launched at Lendy Cowes Week 2017, Ophir will partner with Sunsail for two years as the official Gin partner at all the key sailing events throughout the year. This includes the London Boat Shows and TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Shows as well as sponsoring the Sunsail Class at regattas such as Round the Island Race and Little Britain Challenge Cup.

Sunsail partner with Ophir Gin - photo © Sunsail
Opihr Gin was inspired by the Maritime Spice Route and the brand embodies the Spirit of Adventure. The exotic flavours are carefully sourced from countries along the ancient Spice Route, including cardamom from India, spicy cubeb berries from Indonesia and coriander from Morocco.

Simon Boulding, Sunsail Events Director, comments on the partnership, "Every time you set sail, whether it is to race at Lendy Cowes Week, to cruise the coast of England or to holiday in a far flung destination, you embark on a new adventure. We are delighted to be partnering with Ophir, a brand that embodies the adventurous spirit of Sunsail and those that sail with us."

Sunsail partner with Ophir Gin - photo © Sunsail
Sailing Schools App

Sunsail is excited to launch its first ever Sunsail Schools app, a quick, easy and fun tool for sailors around the world to use. The app includes information such as 'Rules of the Road', 'Navigation Lights', 'Day Shapes' and 'Sounds and Lights' – the ideal companion for newer sailors that are keen to take to the water. To download the app, search for Sunsail in the App Store.

www.sunsail.co.uk

