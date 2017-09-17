Please select your home edition
Edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Product Feature
Trident Gunwhale Hung Laser Trolley
Trident Gunwhale Hung Laser Trolley
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton

Last minute Bart's Bash at Lymington Town Sailing Club

by Nick Simmons today at 7:01 am 17 September 2017

With the Lymington Scow 'National' Championship being held at LTSC on the 17th September, normal Sunday club racing was cancelled. Although nothing had formally been organised in the Western Solent this year, it was also the weekend of Bart's Bash and this provided a good opportunity for those keen, to still get out on the water.

Over coffee and bacon sandwiches a course was agreed between the boats who had either not realised club racing was cancelled and just turned up or had been summoned to the club the night before by a secret squirrel email. In the end 15 boats turned out, all very keen to avoid a Sunday of domestic chores.

Steve Homewood kindly agreed to lay a start line for us and off we went. With a light North to North East breeze and a strong ebbing tide the prior agreed 'backwards P' course was somewhat poor, but it did have a half reasonable beat given the conditions. 2 laps resulted in a 40min race for most. Just long enough to earn lunch and a few beers back at the club. Most importantly though the jobs around the house had been delayed to another weekend.

Once some 'manual' handicaps had been applied the F18 Cat helmed by Dougal Harris took the win. The F18 was so far ahead on the water they must have won. Followed in 2nd by Richard Russell and Sylvia Weger's Tasar, who looked like they were close enough to the RS400 of Matt Thomas and Steve Nicholas to have beaten them on handicap. Leaving Matt and Steve to take 3rd as the rest of us were too far away...

By the time the club closed on Sunday evening £80 had been deposited in 'Bart's Pot', not bad considering 12hrs earlier we would not be joining in.

Sail on Bart!

www.bartsbash.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Bart's Bash Race at Dalgety Bay
Raising funds and having FUN! Twenty-five boats lined up for the Annual Dalgety Bay Bart's Bash event on 17th September to raise funds for the Andrew Simpson Foundation which exists to promote sailing amongst young people all over the world. Posted on 18 Sep The Star shines brightly
At the end of the Bart's Bash rainbow The fourth year of the world's largest sailing event, Bart's Bash, got off to a terrific start in New Zealand at the Whangaruru SC in Oakura Bay, New Zealand as sailing and yacht clubs around the world were gearing up to run their own Bart's Bash races. Posted on 17 Sep Bart's Bash at Weymouth
Local sailing clubs unite for charity race On Saturday 16th September 2017, local sailing clubs from Weymouth and Portland will once again unite to take part in Bart's Bash, the fourth global sailing event staged in memory of sailor, Andrew 'Bart' Simpson. Posted on 14 Sep Lymington Town SC Sunday Late Points 4
Squeezing in some racing before the wind built Sunday dawned bright and sunny with light winds but an ominous forecast for big breeze and rain by lunch time. The race team hoped to squeeze in two quick races before the conditions deteriorated. Posted on 10 Sep Bart's Bash 2017
Raising funds for victims of Hurricane Irma The Andrew Simpson Foundation & Bart's Bash (16-17th September) unite in this time of crisis to provide aid for rebuilding grassroots sailing programmes & communities affected by Hurricane Irma. Posted on 9 Sep Merlin Rockets at Lymington
Silver Tiller Series continues Arriving at Lymington on the Saturday morning, the Merlin and Scorpion sailors were blessed with superb sailing conditions once the sea breeze kicked in. Posted on 6 Sep Scorpions at Lymington
Sailing alongside the Merlin Rockets Lymington Town Sailing Club were the hosts of the Silver Scorpion open held on the 2nd and 3rd September alongside the Merlin Rockets. Posted on 6 Sep Bart's Bash - The Countdown Begins
Less than two weeks to go! The countdown has begun. There are now less than two weeks to go until the big Bart's Bash weekend (16th - 17th September) kicks off once again. Now is the time to prepare and get ready for this epic event. Posted on 4 Sep LTSC Solent Circuit 2017 preview
Racing starts on 15th October Lymington Town Sailing Club is preparing to welcome visiting yachts once again for the LTSC Solent Circuit 2017. Posted on 31 Aug Lymington Town Sailing Club Bath Race
Belmore Bolt out to defend their title The annual Lymington Town Sailing Club Bath Race took place on Sunday afternoon during the club's open day. Posted on 28 Aug

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Windsurfing Round Hayling Windsurf Race for Windsurfing
Hayling Island SC- 23 Sep Notts County SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Notts County SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Bala SC 2000 Welsh Championships for 2000
Bala SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Shustoke SC Laser and Phantom Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Chipstead SC Firefly Open Meeting for Firefly
Chipstead SC- 24 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy