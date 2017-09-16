Please select your home edition
Edition
Plas Menai 2015
Product Feature
Rooster Carry All (35, 60 and 90L available)
Rooster Carry All (35, 60 and 90L available)
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

GAC Pindar win M32 Series Scandinavia

by M32 Series today at 6:32 am 14-16 September 2017
M32 Series Scandinavia at Stockholm, Sweden © M32 Series

Ian Williams arrived as the man to beat in Stockholm, leading the 2017 series after four events, and being chased down by a hungry Scandinavian pack led by Wallén Racing just two points behind.

The British crew kicked off the regatta showing they were here to do the business, taking four back-to-back wins on the opening day. From that point onwards the team led the regatta, untouchable on top.

With GAC Pindar the only team not to catch a last place finish over the event, consistent results were clearly the key to success over the 16 race event. Even with some poor starts on day two, Williams and crew managed to pull it back every time as fans cheered the team picking their way up through the fleet.

GAC Pindar win the M32 Series Scandinavia - photo © M32 Series
GAC Pindar win the M32 Series Scandinavia - photo © M32 Series

Wallén Racing, skippered by Danish Olympic gold medallist Jonas Warrer, was the team leading the charge to GAC Pindar coming in to this event, just two points shy on the leaderboard. After demonstrating huge potential winning the opening regatta in Gothenburg, the Danes traded the top spot on the series leaderboard with the Brits all summer. With only two points in the title race between these teams when they arrived in Stockholm, the event win was the only way to guarantee victory. Warrer’s team struggled with their starts on the first day, ending down in fifth place after six races. The team were very open about their starting issues, the next morning saying, “We lost races in the start and just couldn't pull ourselves through the fleet after that. We had a long talk yesterday and now let’s see what we can do out on the water today.” And true to his word, Jonas Warrer came out on the second day with a race win and a podium position to take him into the final day of the championship. In the end, the performance of GAC Pindar proved too much with the Danes finishing this regatta in fourth to leave them with the silver medal position on the overall leaderboard for the season, successfully defending an attack from the Swedish charge of Essiq Racing Team who end the season in third.

M32 Series Scandinavia at Stockholm, Sweden - photo © M32 Series
M32 Series Scandinavia at Stockholm, Sweden - photo © M32 Series

Fans looking for a local to cheer for had the choice of two Swedish boats in Johnie Berntsson’s Flux Team and Nicklas Dackhammar’s Essiq Racing Team. It was the latter who produced the most dramatic performance, highlighted when scoring three back-to-back bullets on Friday.

Nicklas kept the crowds on the edge of their seats, after dominating race two from the start to lose 4 places on the final upwind after sailing into a wind hole, only to turn his fortunes around and glide back past all on the final 100m to the finish line to an eruption from crowds on the shoreline.

Conditions at this event followed the low-end wind trend which has been seen on the 2017 series, testing light wind tactics and pressuring crews on their race starts reactions. The light wind has taken nothing away from racing over the five event series, with the tight race courses in city centre locations making the drama spectacular to watch and to be part of for the sailors. The Stockholm final saw the biggest public turnout as the riverbank of Norr Mälarstrand was lined with spectators at the weekend to enjoy the dramatic high performance racing on the water and the music and entertainment put on in the race village.

M32 Series Scandinavia at Stockholm, Sweden - photo © M32 Series
M32 Series Scandinavia at Stockholm, Sweden - photo © M32 Series

As the 2017 M32 Series Scandinavia wraps up for another year, some crews will be heading to Chicago next weekend for the M32 North America Championship whilst others will be racing in the Mediterranean series which still has two events on the calendar this season. Details of the 2018 M32 Series Scandinavia will be outlined in the coming months, where GAC Pindar skipper Ian Williams has already stated he will be back to defend his title and aim for a third M32 Series Scandinavia championship.

M32 Series Scandinavia Results:

1. GAC Pindar, Ian Williams (GBR) - 68 pts
2. Wallén Racing, Jonas Warrer (DEN) - 60 pts
3. Essiq Racing Team, Nicklas Dackhammar (SWE) - 59 pts
4. Flux Team, Johnie Berntsson (SWE) - 55 pts
5. Section 16, Richard Davies (SUI) - 24 pts
6. Boys of Carbon, Chris Steele (NZL) - 18 pts
7. Neptune Racing, Sam Gilmour (AUS) - 14 pts
8. China One Ningbo, Phil Robertson (NZL) - 11 pts
9. Trifork, Michael Hestbaek (DEN) - 8 pts
10. Sailing Team NL, Pieter-Jan Postma (NED) - 8 pts

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

M32 Series Scandinavia at Aarhus
GAC Pindar steal series lead Returning to Aarhus as the team to beat from 2016 the British lineup, skippered by Ian Williams, showed huge growth as they climbed the podium positions through the weekend's racing to end a solid seven points clear of the chasing pack. Posted on 4 Sep M32 Series Scandinavia at Helsinki
Danes back to top spot in Scandinavia The tropical paradise of Hernesaaren Ranta delivered three days of tight racing action, just metres from the shoreline of the race village in Helsinki city centre. Posted on 15 Aug M32 Series Scandinavia at Risør
Williams steals top spot at the 11th hour After sitting in podium positions throughout this regatta following a hat-trick of wins on day one the British team GAC Pindar, skippered by Ian Williams, punched the top spot on the third and final day when it counted. Posted on 30 Jul M32 World Championship overall
Stormy final day hands title to Robertson Phil Robertson and the crew of ChinaOne Ningbo have won the M32 World Championship in Marstrand, Sweden. With rain squalls gusting up to 40 knots, principal race officer Mattias Dahlstrom was unable to hold any racing on the final day. Posted on 16 Jul M32 World Championship day 3
Mother knows best, but Fast Phil marches on regardless Phil Robertson ignored the good advice of his mother and rose from his sick bed to contest the third day of the M32 World Championship in Marstrand, Sweden. The Kiwi skipper of ChinaOne Ningbo is probably glad that he soldiered on through his illness. Posted on 15 Jul M32 World Championship day 2
ChinaOne Ningbo jumps to the top Phil Robertson turned in the most consistent four scores on day two of the M32 World Championship in Marstrand, Sweden. The Kiwi skipper of ChinaOne Ningbo finished the day with a race win after other scores of 3,5,4. Posted on 14 Jul M32 World Championship day 1
Steele and Postma duel for first day bragging rights With 15 high-speed catamarans firing out of a reaching start, day one of the M32 World Championship was a big, fun learning curve for everyone in Marstrand, Sweden. Posted on 13 Jul M32 Series Scandinavia: Gothenburg
Rookie team Wallén Racing take series lead Jonas Warrer may be in his rookie year as an M32 skipper, but he showed no signs of it in Gothenburg this weekend as he took his all Danish team to the top of the leaderboard on day two of the regatta and held the top spot through to the end. Posted on 20 Jun Miami Match Cup overall
Australia's Harry Price steals the show At times today the young Australian looked to be struggling. After leading the qualifying session during the first two regatta days, today Price had a series of losses at the end of the qualifying series, but kept his calm when it mattered. Posted on 14 Apr Miami Match Cup day 2
Domination from Down Under Harry Price leads his Down Under Racing team to another day at the top dropping just one in thirteen races at Miami Match Cup, positioning himself untouchable for progression to the knockout rounds tomorrow. Posted on 13 Apr

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Windsurfing Round Hayling Windsurf Race for Windsurfing
Hayling Island SC- 23 Sep Notts County SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Notts County SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Bala SC 2000 Welsh Championships for 2000
Bala SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Shustoke SC Laser and Phantom Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Chipstead SC Firefly Open Meeting for Firefly
Chipstead SC- 24 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy