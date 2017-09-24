Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
Trident Eclipse Womens Front Zip Drysuit
Trident Eclipse Womens Front Zip Drysuit

HYS One Ton Cup at the Royal Yacht Squadron - Preview

by Louay Habib today at 9:21 am 21-24 September 2017
Fast 40 class at Lendy Cowes Week 2017 © Paul Wyeth / Lendy Cowes Week

From Thursday 21st September, the FAST40+ Class will compete for the prestigious HYS One Ton Cup. Created by the Cercle de la Voile de Paris (CVP – Paris Yacht Club) in 1899, the One Ton Cup is steeped in history and reputation in the world of yacht racing.

Winners of the Cup include many legends in the sport of sailing; Syd Fischer, Harold Cudmore, Henrik Soderlund, King Harald V of Norway, Paul Cayard, Francesco de Angelis, and Russell Coutts.

The 2017 edition of the One Ton Cup is hosted by the Royal Yacht Squadron, Cowes, and presented by Hamble Yacht Services and supported by Grapefruit Graphics, Premier Composite Technologies, TT Rigging, Diverse Yachts and North Sails. FAST40+ Class supporter Henri Lloyd will be awarding a special prize to the winner.

Twelve FAST40+ teams are entered, nine races are scheduled, with a variety of courses including; windward-leeward, and a weighted round the cans race.

Tune in for dynamite action via facebook with full results and more at www.fast40class.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup overall
Resolute to the end, Southern Yacht Club claims the trophy The morning may have dawned with dense fog on Narragansett Bay, but by mid-afternoon the sky had cleared and the same could be said of any ambiguity regarding which was the best team at the 2017 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup. Posted on 17 Sep Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup day 4
Southern Yacht Club within one race of winning Day 4 of the 2017 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup was the sort of day when things can and do go wrong. Posted on 16 Sep Coutts Quarter Ton Cup overall
Sam Laidlaw's Aguila claims the trophy Winds ranging from 5 knots to 27 knots provided a thorough test of competitors at this year's Coutts Quarter Ton Cup. Few teams were able to maintain consistent performance across such a wide range of conditions and for most it was a high scoring series. Posted on 15 Sep Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup day 3
Change of scenery brings a change of fortune To describe the tactical approach which led Eastern Yacht Club to the low-point score of Day 3 of the 2017 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup, Ben Richardson used a word not often associated with successful big-boat sailing: reactionary. Posted on 15 Sep Coutts Quarter Ton Cup 2017 day 2
Three different race winners The second day of the Coutts Quarter Ton Cup delivered spectacular, though challenging, racing on a glorious day that saw three different race winners and six boats scoring at least one podium result. Posted on 14 Sep Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup day 2
Perseverance of long-time participants rewarded After four straight race finishes in the top three, Southern Yacht Club and Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron showed the first signs of mortality in Race 5 of the Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup Posted on 14 Sep Coutts Quarter Ton Cup 2017 day 1
High winds stop play in the Solent The opening day of the Coutts Quarter Ton Cup dawned with blue skies and a brisk 20-25 knot westerly breeze. However, with the wind forecast to increase during the morning, the fleet was held ashore while two mark laying RIBs ventured out at 1100. Posted on 14 Sep Coutts Quarter Ton Cup starts today
23 exquisitely prepared classic race boats set in Cowes A fleet of 23 exquisitely prepared classic race boats - along with some of the world's best sailors - have gathered in Cowes for the 13th edition of the revived Coutts Quarter Ton Cup. Posted on 13 Sep Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup day 1
Southern and Royal Sydney blast off with strong starts Their preparations for this event couldn't have been more different. But as is often the case in sailing, there was more than one path to the top of the leader board on Day 1 of the 2017 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup. Posted on 13 Sep RORC Cherbourg Race
Lady Mariposa over the Moon Ker 46 Lady Mariposa, skippered by Daniel Hardy, has won the 2017 Cherbourg Race, after holding off a strong challenge from James Neville's HH42 Ino XXX. Posted on 4 Sep

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Windsurfing Round Hayling Windsurf Race for Windsurfing
Hayling Island SC- 23 Sep Notts County SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Notts County SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Bala SC 2000 Welsh Championships for 2000
Bala SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Shustoke SC Laser and Phantom Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Chipstead SC Firefly Open Meeting for Firefly
Chipstead SC- 24 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy