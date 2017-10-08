Ripon sailors become 'Streaker Boys', but it's all in a very good cause!

by Jennie Clark today at 12:32 pm

Back in 2015 Ripon SC member Paul Thomas-Peter received the devastating news that the skin cancer he'd been suffering from had caused multiple tumours to grow and that his condition was terminal. Paul is a fighter and wasn't going to take this news lying down, and eventually found that there was hope in the form of immunotherapy treatment available in Germany. His blog www.tryingtobeatcancer.org.uk tells of his journey from near death to now being back sailing and provides more detail for those who want to learn about the remarkable results achieved.

Fellow club members were all acutely aware that the treatment Paul was to receive had to be funded by him and his wife Helen, and during discussions at the club's annual prizegiving dinner someone jokingly said 'we should do a calendar' and the rest, as they say, is history, with the 'Streaker Boys' becoming a much talked about project at the club throughout the spring and summer of 2017.

With Social Committee members Joan Collins and Gail Jackson on the prowl for likely models a posse of sailors was assembled, together with a locally based professional photographer – Nikki Mitchell – who gave her time for free. On a sunny day in July the 'shoot' took place at the club, probably providing much amusement to the anglers who were fishing that day and certainly getting a lot of laughs from the guys involved. Nikki got busy taking shots on and off the water, individually and in groups and ending the day with over 600 digital images. These were then reviewed and sorted and a final set of 15 shots was passed to the team at Print Solutions in York, who kindly agreed to print the calendar at cost.

The calendar, printed in high gloss black and white format, is being launched at the club on 1 October and every calendar sold will raise funds for Paul's ongoing treatment. It's a great piece of teamwork and shows just what sailing clubs can achieve when they have a cause close to their hearts. Huge, huge thanks go to Bernard Clark, Peter Robinson, Andy Clark, Richard Pryke, Andy Hague, Richard Oliver, Steve Jackson, Alan Cage and of course Paul himself, for starring in this production and to Nikki, Kate and co for their help in bringing it all together and to everyone who has pre-ordered or buys a calendar. But the biggest thanks go to Joan and Gail for having the idea and making it come alive!

Calendars are available to buy via the Ripon SC website – www.ripon-sc.org.uk and cost £10 plus postage and packing.