Please select your home edition
Edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Product Feature
Allen A4589 - Maxi low profile car with 2 x 30mm blocks
Allen A4589 - Maxi low profile car with 2 x 30mm blocks

Ripon sailors become 'Streaker Boys', but it's all in a very good cause!

by Jennie Clark today at 12:32 pm 8 October 2017

Back in 2015 Ripon SC member Paul Thomas-Peter received the devastating news that the skin cancer he'd been suffering from had caused multiple tumours to grow and that his condition was terminal. Paul is a fighter and wasn't going to take this news lying down, and eventually found that there was hope in the form of immunotherapy treatment available in Germany. His blog www.tryingtobeatcancer.org.uk tells of his journey from near death to now being back sailing and provides more detail for those who want to learn about the remarkable results achieved.

Fellow club members were all acutely aware that the treatment Paul was to receive had to be funded by him and his wife Helen, and during discussions at the club's annual prizegiving dinner someone jokingly said 'we should do a calendar' and the rest, as they say, is history, with the 'Streaker Boys' becoming a much talked about project at the club throughout the spring and summer of 2017.

With Social Committee members Joan Collins and Gail Jackson on the prowl for likely models a posse of sailors was assembled, together with a locally based professional photographer – Nikki Mitchell – who gave her time for free. On a sunny day in July the 'shoot' took place at the club, probably providing much amusement to the anglers who were fishing that day and certainly getting a lot of laughs from the guys involved. Nikki got busy taking shots on and off the water, individually and in groups and ending the day with over 600 digital images. These were then reviewed and sorted and a final set of 15 shots was passed to the team at Print Solutions in York, who kindly agreed to print the calendar at cost.

The calendar, printed in high gloss black and white format, is being launched at the club on 1 October and every calendar sold will raise funds for Paul's ongoing treatment. It's a great piece of teamwork and shows just what sailing clubs can achieve when they have a cause close to their hearts. Huge, huge thanks go to Bernard Clark, Peter Robinson, Andy Clark, Richard Pryke, Andy Hague, Richard Oliver, Steve Jackson, Alan Cage and of course Paul himself, for starring in this production and to Nikki, Kate and co for their help in bringing it all together and to everyone who has pre-ordered or buys a calendar. But the biggest thanks go to Joan and Gail for having the idea and making it come alive!

Calendars are available to buy via the Ripon SC website – www.ripon-sc.org.uk and cost £10 plus postage and packing.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Streakers at Ripon
A big fleet of 24 boats A big fleet of 24 Streakers sailed in the Open at Ripon Sailing Club on 30 September. Posted on 3 Oct A month of madness at Ripon SC
Having just celebrated their 60th year of operation Ripon SC are busy recovering from one of the busiest periods in their sailing year, having just celebrated their 60th year of operation and hosted the final of the 'YHYSA/NEYTS' youth and junior series. Posted on 10 Jul Trident Youth Travellers at Ripon
Sparkling conclusion to the series 35 boats from ten regional clubs converged at Ripon Sailing Club for the final event in the 32nd Yorkshire & Humberside Youth Travellers Series and the 21st North East Youth Travellers Series, both of which were sponsored by TridentUK. Posted on 10 Jul RS Teras at Ripon
26 young sailors for Northern Travellers event Sunshine and a nice gentle breeze greeted the 26 excited young sailors as they arrived at Ripon SC for the annual RS Tera Open meeting. Posted on 25 May New members and a bit more BANTER
Ripon Sailing Club Push the Boat Out Ripon SC joined many other UK sailing clubs in holding a Push the Boat Out event this month. With a large team of volunteers working under the leadership of Sailing Secretary Peter Robinson, the club was ready to receive its first visitors at 9.30am. Posted on 21 May BANTER at Ripon Sailing Club
A new race training initiative A new race training initiative got underway at Ripon Sailing Club on Thursday 27 April. Posted on 28 Apr Fish, Chips and Race Hut Tips
Race management evening at Ripon Sailing Club Over 20 members of Ripon SC recently took part in an evening introducing them to the skills needed for effective race management. Led by Bernard and Jennie Clark, the evening introduced the group, many of whom are newer members of the club. Posted on 12 Apr Junior season starts at Ripon Sailing Club
On your marks, get set, GO! Ripon Sailing Club got its 2017 Junior sailing season off to a flying start on Saturday 1st April with a massive fleet of boats taking to the water to join in a Champion Club 'double up' day and the club's own 'Improvers' training. Posted on 2 Apr Ripon Sailing Club sets sail
All set for the 2017 season The clubhouse was put to good use on Saturday 11 March with the annual Fitting Out Supper attracting members to come and celebrate the start of the club's 60th anniversary year. Posted on 19 Mar Ripon Sailing Club prepares
For 60th Anniversary Year Members at Ripon SC spent Sunday 26 February getting the club ready for the start of its 60th anniversary year. This was the final working party of a series which have run since January, and saw a huge turnout. Posted on 26 Feb

Upcoming Events

Fraglia Vela Malcesine RS Aero RS Aerocup : Malcesine, Garda for RS Aero
Fraglia Vela Malcesine- 7 Oct to 10 Oct Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Open to everyone Endeavour Trophy for Open to everyone
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 13 Oct to 15 Oct Chelmarsh SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Chelmarsh SC- 14 Oct Hayling Island SC Laser Qualifier for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Middle Nene SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Middle Nene SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham [Invitation only] Endeavour Trophy sponsored by Allen Brothers for [Invitation only]
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy