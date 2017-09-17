RS Aero Autumn Regatta at Langener Waldsee, Germany

by Jorn Domres today at 8:43 pm

The German RS Aero fleet launch for the second time at Dreieich Segelclub Langen e. V.

Eleven sailors were entered and ten competed in the regatta, all in RS Aero 7s. On Friday nice sailing conditions provided good common training.

The Saturday brought only very weak and irregular wind and the regatta team could only make one start attempt. After 30 minutes, however, this race had to be cancelled because of the doldrums.

The Sunday brought only a little better wind. The wind remained constant and one race was completed and scored.

Marcus Walther (Dreieich Segelclub Langen e. V.) showed once again his strength in light wind and won at his home club.

Petra Dege (Bocholter Yacht Club e.V.) was on her first race on an Aero. She defended her advantage over Juliane Barthel (Segler-Club Dummer e. V.) well to the finish. Petra was able to take Jorn Domres (Segelverein Harlebucht) to gain second place on the finish line.

Thanks to Thomas Beneker (Weser Yacht Club Bremen e.V.) for looking after the RS Aero charter boat of the German RS Aero Class Association.

Next up for the German RS Aeros is the Bauhaus Cup at Aachen on 30th September. A German team of six then joins the RS Aerocup on Lake Garda in October where over 50 RS Aeros are set to compete this year. German RS Aero Class association training precedes the RS Aerocup over four days, 3-6th Oct, at Arco Torbole on the North shore of Garda.

Full details on each at www.rsaerosailing.org/index.asp?p=events&rg=Europe

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No. Name Club R1 1 GER 1723 Marcus Walther Dreieich Segelclub Langen e. V. 1 2 GER 2315 Petra Dege Bocholter Yacht Club e.V. 2 3 GER 1909 Jorn Domres Seglerverein Harlebucht e.V. 3 4 GER 1903 Juliane Barthel Segler‑Club Dümmer e. V. 4 5 GER 2036 Christian Lemmer SC Fischlaken e. V. Essen‑Werden 5 6 GER 2317 Thomas Beneker Weser Yacht Club Bremen e.V. 6 7 GER 1720 Holger Aix Offenbacher Ruderverein 1894 e.V 7 8 GER 1515 W.Norbert Paul Dreieich Segelclub Langen e. V. 8 10 GER 1526 Peter Henzel Dreieich Segelclub Langen e. V. DNF 10 GER 1840 Jürgen Petzold Nordwind Wassersport e.V. DNF