Product Feature
Shadow Long John
Shadow Long John
RS Aero Autumn Regatta at Langener Waldsee, Germany

by Jorn Domres today at 8:43 pm 16-17 September 2017
RS Aero Autumn Regatta at Langener Waldsee, Germany © RS Aero German Class Association

The German RS Aero fleet launch for the second time at Dreieich Segelclub Langen e. V.

Eleven sailors were entered and ten competed in the regatta, all in RS Aero 7s. On Friday nice sailing conditions provided good common training.

The Saturday brought only very weak and irregular wind and the regatta team could only make one start attempt. After 30 minutes, however, this race had to be cancelled because of the doldrums.

The Sunday brought only a little better wind. The wind remained constant and one race was completed and scored.

Marcus Walther (Dreieich Segelclub Langen e. V.) showed once again his strength in light wind and won at his home club.

Petra Dege (Bocholter Yacht Club e.V.) was on her first race on an Aero. She defended her advantage over Juliane Barthel (Segler-Club Dummer e. V.) well to the finish. Petra was able to take Jorn Domres (Segelverein Harlebucht) to gain second place on the finish line.

Thanks to Thomas Beneker (Weser Yacht Club Bremen e.V.) for looking after the RS Aero charter boat of the German RS Aero Class Association.

Next up for the German RS Aeros is the Bauhaus Cup at Aachen on 30th September. A German team of six then joins the RS Aerocup on Lake Garda in October where over 50 RS Aeros are set to compete this year. German RS Aero Class association training precedes the RS Aerocup over four days, 3-6th Oct, at Arco Torbole on the North shore of Garda.

Full details on each at www.rsaerosailing.org/index.asp?p=events&rg=Europe

Overall Results:

PosSail No.NameClubR1
1GER 1723Marcus WaltherDreieich Segelclub Langen e. V.1
2GER 2315Petra DegeBocholter Yacht Club e.V.2
3GER 1909Jorn DomresSeglerverein Harlebucht e.V. 3
4GER 1903Juliane BarthelSegler‑Club Dümmer e. V.4
5GER 2036Christian LemmerSC Fischlaken e. V. Essen‑Werden5
6GER 2317Thomas BenekerWeser Yacht Club Bremen e.V.6
7GER 1720Holger AixOffenbacher Ruderverein 1894 e.V7
8GER 1515W.Norbert PaulDreieich Segelclub Langen e. V.8
10GER 1526Peter HenzelDreieich Segelclub Langen e. V.DNF
10GER 1840Jürgen PetzoldNordwind Wassersport e.V.DNF

RS Aero Autumn Regatta at Langener Waldsee, Germany - photo © RS Aero German Class Association
RS Aero Autumn Regatta at Langener Waldsee, Germany - photo © RS Aero German Class Association
