Love Island winner, Amber Davies, to host very special Ladies Day

by Annabel Wildey today at 6:57 pm 15-24 September 2017

Ladies Day, in association with the Grand Café, Southampton is set to be another show-stopper at this year's TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show. Hosted by Love Island favourite, Amber Davies, ladies can enjoy the ultimate in live entertainment, dining and shopping experiences.

Boat trips on the Show's very own mini-cruise ship will be taking place every 30 minutes throughout the afternoon*. Departing from the marina, the Ocean Scene will take visitors for a cruise around the Show, allowing trippers to see the spectacular purpose-built marina, Europe's largest, from an entirely new perspective. Fully equipped with sun-decks and a bar, the trip offers an unforgettable Ladies Day experience.

For those wanting to sit back, relax and enjoy a glass of Moët & Chandon, the Show's Champagne Bar will once again play host to a very special Ladies Hour with a guest appearance from Amber Davies. Amber will be mingling with visitors and offering guests the chance to win a host of fabulous prizes in the Ladies Hour competition.

Amber will also be joined by the Inflate-a-Belles and their pop up balloon boutique during the special hour. Using the unique pop up balloon station, the Inflate-a-Belles will be adorning visitors in some brilliant balloon couture creations from extravagant headdresses and hats to fabulous fascinators. Full of fun and highly entertaining, visitors will be sure to feel the stars of the Show. Throughout the day, visitors can also find them mingling with the crowds, offering fun both on the marina and land.

The Show also provides an incredible shopping experience with British classics alongside global brands on offer with some great Show discounts available. With fantastic places to eat and drink alongside thrilling entertainment and great attractions, this year's Ladies Day is set to be a day out to remember.

For more details or to buy your tickets today, visit www.southamptonboatshow.com and check the mini cruise ship timetable at southamptonboatshow.com/Visit/Attractions/Great-For-Families/Mini-Cruise

