Hansa Travellers' Trophy Series at Notts County Sailing Club

The seventh event in the 2017 Hansa Class National TT Series was at Notts County © Sarah Read The seventh event in the 2017 Hansa Class National TT Series was at Notts County © Sarah Read

by Will Stanton today at 4:54 pm

To the surprise of the Hansa sailors who regularly visit Nott's County the club had extended the clubhouse since last year's event. The welcome improvements include new cladding, a training room, and an extension to the ladies cloakroom.

More importantly though, the water was at its usual level, was free of weed, and had no evidence of blue green algae. As forecast, the wind remained a steady 10 gusting 14 mph throughout the day. Perhaps the weather was kinder to the competitors than those watching as, with the exception of a brief period when the sun shone, it was chilly under the overcast sky.

Briefing started at 10.15am and all ten boats competing were on the water in place for the 11.00am start. The Liberty boats started first followed by the 303s. As Lindsay Burns was the only one sailing a 2.3 she started with the 303s.

The Liberty racing was competitive and any one could have won. The 303 racing was also very close. Positions changed throughout the racing, and all the time Lindsay Burns in her 2.3 was snapping at their heels.

Norman Parr, representing Notts County, awarded the prizes. He handed out the glassware following a short speech. Thanks were given to all involved, both on and off the water, and it is hoped to see all the competitors again next year.

Hansa 2.3 Class results:

1st Lindsay Burns, Frensham

Hansa 303 One-Person Class results:

1st Mike Everitt, Frensham 2nd Margaret Foreman, Frensham 3rd Leslie Philip, Tideway

Hansa 303 Two-Person Class results:

1st Hugh Lansdowne and Judith Richards, Tideway 2nd Rik Hughes and John Howard, Rutland

Hansa Liberty Class results:

1st Chris Emmet, Rutland 2nd Pat Crowley, Rutland 3rd Simon Harle, Rutland 4th Ric Cassell, Rutland