Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2016 Wave
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Spinlock Safety Lines
Spinlock Safety Lines

Hansa Travellers' Trophy Series at Notts County Sailing Club

by Will Stanton today at 4:54 pm 6 September 2017
The seventh event in the 2017 Hansa Class National TT Series was at Notts County © Sarah Read

To the surprise of the Hansa sailors who regularly visit Nott's County the club had extended the clubhouse since last year's event. The welcome improvements include new cladding, a training room, and an extension to the ladies cloakroom.

More importantly though, the water was at its usual level, was free of weed, and had no evidence of blue green algae. As forecast, the wind remained a steady 10 gusting 14 mph throughout the day. Perhaps the weather was kinder to the competitors than those watching as, with the exception of a brief period when the sun shone, it was chilly under the overcast sky.

Briefing started at 10.15am and all ten boats competing were on the water in place for the 11.00am start. The Liberty boats started first followed by the 303s. As Lindsay Burns was the only one sailing a 2.3 she started with the 303s.

The Liberty racing was competitive and any one could have won. The 303 racing was also very close. Positions changed throughout the racing, and all the time Lindsay Burns in her 2.3 was snapping at their heels.

Norman Parr, representing Notts County, awarded the prizes. He handed out the glassware following a short speech. Thanks were given to all involved, both on and off the water, and it is hoped to see all the competitors again next year.

Hansa 2.3 Class results:

1st Lindsay Burns, Frensham

Hansa 303 One-Person Class results:

1st Mike Everitt, Frensham 2nd Margaret Foreman, Frensham 3rd Leslie Philip, Tideway

Hansa 303 Two-Person Class results:

1st Hugh Lansdowne and Judith Richards, Tideway 2nd Rik Hughes and John Howard, Rutland

Hansa Liberty Class results:

1st Chris Emmet, Rutland 2nd Pat Crowley, Rutland 3rd Simon Harle, Rutland 4th Ric Cassell, Rutland

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Long term legacy for sailing scheme
Cardiff Muslim Primary School children get into sailing Youngsters from a Black Minority Ethnic background will get the chance to fall in love with sailing long term thanks to the All Afloat scheme which has been running in Cardiff. Posted on 16 Sep Hansa National TT Series at Carsington
Fifteen boats take part desipite the poor forecast Gates opened at 8.30am with boats arriving soon after. Fifteen boats registered for our event despite the dismal looking weather. The lake was covered in a thick mist, obliterating the far shore with not a breath of wind. Posted on 2 Sep 10th RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta
Champions crowned at Rutland Paul Phillips (Hansa Liberty) was crowned 2017 RYA Sailability Multiclass Champion of Champions at the tenth RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta this weekend (5-6 August). Posted on 8 Aug Hansa UK Nationals at Spinnaker
Hosted by New Forest Sailability The 2017 annual championships were hosted by New Forest Sailability over three days at Spinnaker Club in west Hampshire. It is a beautiful, albeit quite small, lake surrounded on many sides by trees often giving very variable winds. Posted on 22 Jul Still time to take part
In the tenth RYA Sailbility Multiclass Regatta With just over two weeks to go until RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta returns to Rutland Sailing Club (5-6 August), organisers are reminding disabled sailors that it's not too late to sign up to compete. Posted on 20 Jul RYA Cymru Wales All Afloat
Giving more children the chance to try sailing Around 50 children from ethnic minority backgrounds in Cardiff have been given the chance to try sailing, in RYA Cymru Wales All Afloat sessions full of smiles, laughter and fun. Posted on 7 Jul Hansas at Burghfield
No where near the forecast wind strength Burghfield Sailing Club's annual Hansa Sailability Open Meeting was held on Saturday 1 July. The weather forecast was benign with 10 knots blowing from the North West. The day started dull with the wind strength no where near what was forecast. Posted on 5 Jul World Sailing Presidential Newsletter
Kim Andersen continues to keep us informed Another month has flown by, and as ever, it is my great pleasure to keep you all informed about what we at World Sailing have been working on during this period. Posted on 4 Jul Kieler Woche overall
Marrai tiebreaks his way to Laser gold On a windy final day at Kiel Week, Francesco Marrai charged past his rivals to clinch Laser gold by the smallest of margins on the final day of Kiel Week. Posted on 25 Jun Titles to German, Polish and Spanish sailors
At the Para World Sailing Championships Home nation favourite Heiko Kröger claimed the title in the 2.4 Norlin OD, Poland's Piotr Cichocki clinically snapped up gold in the Men's Hansa 303 and Spain's Violeta del Reino sailed exceptionally on the final day to seal a convincing victory. Posted on 25 Jun

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Windsurfing Round Hayling Windsurf Race for Windsurfing
Hayling Island SC- 23 Sep Notts County SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Notts County SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Bala SC 2000 Welsh Championships for 2000
Bala SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Shustoke SC Laser and Phantom Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Chipstead SC Firefly Open Meeting for Firefly
Chipstead SC- 24 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy