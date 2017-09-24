Please select your home edition
OK Demo Boat available for the OK Nationals at Herne Bay

by Karen Robertson today at 1:29 pm 21-24 September 2017
OK Dinghy Class Association demo boat © OK Dinghy Class Association

Due to a last minute change of plans the OK class association demo boat has become available for the OK Nationals starting this week at Herne Bay running from Thursday 21st to Sunday 24th September.

This presents a last minute opportunity for sailors who do not currently sail an OK to take part in the OK Nationals and enjoy some close racing in these refined singlehanders along with the renowned hospitality of the OK fleet and Herne Bay Sailing Club. To take advantage of this opportunity please contact or for further details of the event and entry. Given the late nature of this opportunity, entries for the Saturday and Sunday only may be considered.

The OK class demo boat has been made possible with the support of Idol Composites, Fox's Yacht Sales and HD Sails.

