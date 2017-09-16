Please select your home edition
Edition
CoastWaterSports 2014
Product Feature
Completely OK by Robert Deaves
Completely OK by Robert Deaves
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

MYA Footy National Championship at Watermead Model Boat Club

by Peter Shepherd today at 1:11 pm 16 September 2017
MYA Footy Nationals at Watermead © Peter Jackson

With a good breeze forecast from the North, a number of class Footy skippers on the entry list, and the dedicated race team from the host club ready and willing it all looked set to be a classic...

The forecast winds didn't materialise and the early light breeze swirling around the natural bowl in the area of Watermead lake where the local club sails the early races proved tricky.

The early difficulty the race team had setting a true course was equally matched by the difficulty the skippers had in coping with the ever changing conditions. After a couple of course resets it was decided to run with what we had as more often than not the changeable broken wind provided a beat and a run somewhere on the course! At least that allowed us to provide enough racing to satisfy the assembled skippers.

There was a strong representation of four skippers from Frensham Pond MYG in the South, the usual six suspects from the Midlands and one familiar face and one relatively new and welcome face from the South West. Six different clubs being represented in all. There was much to play for not only the honour of being the MYA National Footy Champion but also two skippers were toughing it out for the Champions League title and slightly further back two more were trying to win the 2017 NovIce title.

From the off John Burgoine (35, ICE) set the pace with initially two race wins and two second places in the first four races, Peter Shepherd (65, Fat Boy) finished ahead of John in two of those races, Keith Bell (95, Ibex), Peter Jackson (30, Ibex) and Doug Penman (12, Fat Boy Slim) took races five six and eight respectively, the John Burgoines' win in race seven saw him go into the lunch break one point ahead of Peter Shepherd.

Before lunch rig choice was a tricky business catching a few skippers out and on the wrong rig for the wind strength, in the afternoon the wind filled in a bit and became more consistent allowing most skippers to stay on their maximum rig size. The afternoon session saw Peter Shepherd record wins in three races although in truth the afternoon belonged to Doug Penman who scored four race wins with his Una rigged Fat Boy Slim. ultimately this wasn't quite enough to overcome the early morning scores but did move him up into fourth place, just one point behind Peter Jackson third, I predict we will see much more of Doug in 2018. Keith Bell remained consistent for fifth place, Geoff Raygada (41, Fat Boy Slim) took a win in race 11 and kept sixth place to himself. Behind him three skippers Sid Sims (05, Ice), David Wilkinson (46, Ice) and Keith Parrott (31, Ice) battled it out for seventh place in the end only two points separated the three of them.

As the day moved on the high concentration level required with these small boats in the conditions people started to make a few mistakes, with one skippers calling "starboard" on his own sail number, I think this was the cause of the tears of merriment appearing in a number of skippers eyes, or perhaps it was the chill on the Northerly wind, which ever way it was the event was once again held in a very pleasant and jovial atmosphere throughout.

By a bit of judicious sailing in trying the stay just ahead of John Burgoine for the afternoon races, Peter Shepherd retained his MYA National Champions crown along with the Footy Champions League Trophy.

A late charge from Keith Bell, saw him overtake Sid Sims for this seasons NovIce having long since shrugged off his novice status.

Thanks must go to Brian Sumner, Roger Dunklin and the rest of the Watermead MBC club members who put on another most enjoyable National event for the Footy Class.

Get your diaries out as next years event is being hosted by Frensham Pond MYG, 15th September 2018.

Overall Results:

PosMYASkipperClubDesignJibR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10R11R12R13R14R15R16Pts
1492Peter ShepherdAbington Park MYCFat Boy65271142321372113526
2317John BurgoineBirmingham MYCIce35112235132438334432
33321Peter JacksonAbington Park MYCIBEX306983212632210542341
43138Doug PenmanBideford & DistFat Boy Slim125478581316141421142
51659Keith BellAbington Park MYCIbex95424614454554255749
62501Geoff RaygadaTwo Islands RYCFat boy Slim4110510483545615676259
72986Sid SimsBirmingham MYCIce538677610109969889894
854David WilkinsonCotswold MYCICE46113351011987108796101095
92478Keith ParrottFrensham PondICE31969997671189310118696
103206Graham WhiteheadFrensham PondIce248115106971210710671079101
113100Steve HillFrensham PondSUPABUG1357101211111011981211111191211130
122317Charles SmithFrensham PondFat Boy Slim01313131212128121212121212131313155
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

IOMs at Frensham Pond
Gusts were demanding stuff for a One Metre model yacht The Frensham Pond IOM Open Event for Nick's Knots was sailed on Wednesday 13 September. The average wind was westerly and some 12mph, but the gusts were nearer 20mph, and came from various directions. This was demanding stuff for a One Metre model yacht. Posted on 15 Sep Vane 'A' Bradford Cup and Jim Rose Bowl
Non-radio model yachting racing at Fleetwood With a 6mph wind forecast from the South, a reach in either direction would be called for on each leg of the 'A' Vane sailing. This makes it awkward for the scoring, as normally a 3 points are awarded for the upwind leg and 2 points for the downwind leg. Posted on 4 Sep 2017 IOM Nationals Form Guide
72 skipper set for Datchet Water Radio Sailing Club This weekend (26th-28th August) 72 of the country's best radio sailing skippers will descend on the Queen Mother Reservoir, Slough (Datchet Water Radio Sailing Club) to battle for the International One Metre UK National Championship. Posted on 24 Aug RC Laser TT at Ardleigh
A new venue for the fleet This is a new venue for the RC Lasers. With the class being newly setup at the club, it was more a 'come and have a go' with 3 spare boats going, and 6 entrants to the TT. Posted on 23 Aug RC Lasers at Burwain Lake
One of the nicest locations in the country With fluffy white clouds, blue skies and average temperatures, what more is there to want for a descent day sailing at probably the nicest location in the country? Gentle winds to light conditions meant A rigs were the order for the day. Posted on 18 Aug RC Laser German International Championship
The first official Internationale Deutschen Meisterchaft Sprechen sie deutsch? Well I suppose it doesn't really matter that much as most Germans have mastered the English language to our assistance. Posted on 15 Aug UK (Vane) A-Class Championship at Fleetwood
A history which dates back to the late 1920's This prestigious regatta has a history which dates back to the late 1920's. This five day event brings skippers from all over the UK, with the Netherlands also represented. Posted on 6 Aug RC Lasers at Fleetwood
A well-behaved pack of skippers A watchful eye on the weather pattern leading up to this Laser contest was appearing to be a bit of a lucky dip, with every scenario thrown in. Light rain showers, unsure of wind direction, so what we were going to get was going to be anyone's guess. Posted on 25 Jul UK Marblehead Class Nationals
48 boats from 7 countries descend on Fleetwood The 2017 UK Marblehead Championship was held over for the first time in many years over 3 days on the famous to the class Fleetwood marine lake. This years event boasted a stellar entry of 48 boats from 7 countries. Posted on 12 Jul RC Laser National Championships
A busy weekend on the Lancashire coast Well what for a busy weekend on the Lancashire coast. The Fleetwood club was hosting their Marblehead Nationals with over 50 entrants registered and also the 10 Rater Nationals on Monday and Tuesday. Posted on 12 Jul

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Windsurfing Round Hayling Windsurf Race for Windsurfing
Hayling Island SC- 23 Sep Notts County SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Notts County SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Bala SC 2000 Welsh Championships for 2000
Bala SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Shustoke SC Laser and Phantom Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Chipstead SC Firefly Open Meeting for Firefly
Chipstead SC- 24 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy