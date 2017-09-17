RS Feva Volvo Grand Prix Series Round 1 at Northampton Sailing Club

RS Feva Grand Prix at Northampton © Lucy Jameson RS Feva Grand Prix at Northampton © Lucy Jameson

by Lucy Jameson & Nick Hutton-Penman today at 8:52 am

The 2017/18 RS Feva Volvo Grand Prix Series started with a weekend at Northampton Sailing Club on the 16th and 17th September. A fleet of 40 boats attended with this Grand Prix also doubling up as one of the indicators for the winter training squads which include the RYA UK Junior Squad, RYA Zone Squads and the Feva Class National Squad. In addition, sailors attending all six Grand Prix events will benefit from coach support at the 2018 Europeans to be held in Weymouth.

New pairings and new faces were the order of the weekend as this is the time of year when the class sees sailors transition, pairings change and new young sailors joining. Principal Race Officer Miles Odell's briefing outlined all that the fresh faced and very enthusiastic sailors needed to know for the 6 races to follow and all set out to the race course in a light but steady breeze.

Race 1 saw sibling team William and Becky Caiger (Sevenoaks School) get off the blocks well and win, Sophie Dennis and Olivia Bracey-Davis (Hayling Island Sailing Club) were second and Tom Storey (Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club) and birthday boy Rupert Jameson (Hayling Island Sailing Club) finished 3rd.

Race 2 quickly followed, new team Alice Davis and Alastair Brown (Great Moor Sailing Club) showed the fleet how to sail the shifty conditions with a great win, they were followed home by Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara (Corinthian Otters), who had struggled in the first race, with William and Becky again up there in 3rd.

Following a course reset to allow for the shifty conditions, Race 3 started in a building breeze and it was Tom and Rupert who lead from start to finish with Ben and Abi chasing in 2nd and Alexander Ratsey (RWSC) and Issy Spurway (Bowmoor SC/ HISC) in 3rd.

The forecast for Sunday looked light and with a constant breeze the race committee decided to get a fourth race in and trigger a discard. The race started in a good breeze but this started to drop soon after the start and swung which made it a challenging race for all. However the front boats kept their concentration and finished well with the race time, those that didn't finished were whiskied. Ben And Abi held their nerve in the shifting conditions and showed the fleet a real masterclass in light wind sailing, reading the shifts and keeping their concentration from beginning to end to take the win and with it the overnight lead, Ralph Nevile and Luke Anstey (Frensham Pond) were clearly comfortable in the shifty conditions and finished 2nd with Josh Davis and Ian Ratnage (Sevenoaks School) 3rd.

Further down the fleet there was confusion as the shortened course sound and flag was misread by some as an abandonment which led to some not sailing the course and having to retire, others decided they would propel their boats by any means possible given the light conditions. There are always lessons to be learn't as this is a junior class, the following morning a full debrief of race 4 was completed by the Principal Race Officer and the Feva Class Chairman which led to voluntary retirements from very sporting sailors who realised they had either sailed the wrong course or who had not always relied solely on wind propulsion. Everyone then took to the water happy and many with a clearer understanding of flags and sounds!

Two races were the order of the day for Sunday in a light but reasonably constant breeze, race 5 had Tom and Rupert winning, a fantastic result for Caitlin Morley (Burnham Sailing Club) and Joe Blaker (Benfleet Sailing Club) in 2nd and Robbie MacDonald and Teddy Ferguson (HISC/Windermere School) in 3rd.

The final race was sailed in very light and shifty conditions with three teams in with a shout for the overall title. The race was lead from start to finish by Ben Tuttle and Jakey Wood (Hayling Island Sailing Club), who opened out a huge lead, and whilst Regatta leaders Ben and Abi and contenders William and Becky got bogged down in the fleet in the shifty conditions, Tom and Rupert sailed an excellent race finishing second and with it taking the overall win. In 3rd place finished birthday girl Alice and Alastair which ensured a great end to their very well sailed Regatta.

So the top three were Tom and Rupert in 1st, Ben and Abi in 2nd and William and Becky in 3rd. The Endeavour prize went to the very young twin pairing of Rosie and Susie Sheahan who sailed a great first Regatta in very difficult conditions.

The next Feva Grand Prix is the weekend of the 30th September/1st October at Parkstone Yacht Club. The organisers are busy working to deliver a super weekend for all with sailor's supper and prize giving tea all included in the entry price! If you fancy joining us then entry is open on the RS Feva UK website.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st 6680 Tom Storey Rupert Jameson Yorkshire Dales / HISC 3 7 1 ‑10 1 2 14 2nd 4627 Ben Hutton‑Penman Abi Jayasekara Corinthian Otters 10 2 2 1 4 ‑16 19 3rd 5627 William Caiger Becky Caiger Sevenoaks School 1 3 4 7 5 ‑11 20 4th 4624 Alice davis Alastair brown Great Moor Sailing Club ‑11 1 5 9 6 3 24 5th 6200 Angus Kilpatrick Freddie Fisher HISC 6 4 7 8 ‑31 13 38 6th 6214 Robbie McDonald Teddy Ferguson HISC / Windermere School 7 6 ‑20 19 3 6 41 7th 6312 Josh Davies Ian Ratnage Sevenoaks 4 8 17 3 ‑29 10 42 8th 501 Caitlin Morley Joe Blaker Burnham Sailing Club / Benfleet Sailing 18 ‑26 8 12 2 4 44 9th 5000 Ralph Nevile Luke Anstey Frensham Pond SC 9 ‑15 15 2 11 8 45 10th 5775 Sophie Dennis Olivia Bracey‑Davis HISC 2 12 14 11 7 ‑21 46 11th 3672 Alexander Ratsey Issy Spurway RWYC / Bowmoor/HISC 12 ‑20 3 6 8 20 49 12th 3774 Ben Tuttle Jakey Wood H I S C 17 9 ‑22 4 21 1 52 13th 6323 Flo Peters Meggie Caldwell HISC 5 10 ‑18 15 14 14 58 14th 5174 Blake Tudor Brett Tudor Brightlingsea SC 19 5 11 (RET) SCP 5 64 15th 6300 Raulf Berry Ben Bradley Hayling Island Sailing Club / Hill Head 13 17 ‑19 18 12 9 69 16th 5450 Joe Slipper Tea Sirolla Silverwing/ QMSC 21 13 26 (RET) 10 12 82 17th 6037 Freddy Wood Lucy Hewitson Hayling Island Sailing Club 15 14 6 (RET) 28 24 87 18th 6264 Kevin Farrell Liam Farrell Llandudno SC 23 11 12 (RET) 17 25 88 19th 4079 Annie Hammett Emma Wells HISC 25 30 9 (RET) 9 19 92 20th 6330 Phoebe Peters Rachel Pyke HISC 20 ‑28 13 17 22 22 94 21st 6613 Ioan Thompson Oscar Thompson Tenby SC 14 ‑32 31 5 27 18 95 22nd 5625 Tom Burke Theo Stewart Coniston Sailing Club / Windermere Schoo 24 16 25 25 15 ‑27 105 23rd 5847 Julia Barnes Eloise Clapson‑McBride RTYC / LLSC 8 23 27 23 26 ‑36 107 24th 3373 Ching Wong Elinor Oleary Island Barn Reservoir Sailing Club ‑27 19 21 27 18 23 108 25th 6919 Oliver Bunce Archie Baker Rutland Sailing Club 22 27 ‑30 20 13 28 110 26th 2422 Fergus Pye Samuel Blaker Draycote Water Sailing Club /Benfleet Ya 26 21 23 13 ‑30 30 113 27th 5028 Joshua Manning Lucy Hughes Rydal penrhos / Pwhelli 28 22 16 21 ‑36 31 118 28th 6569 Nicholas Ross Libby Thompson Portchester Sailing Club / HISC ‑29 29 28 22 24 17 120 29th 4904 Katheryn Byne Phoebe Jones Draycote Water / Burnham Squiddies (OCS) 24 10 RET 32 15 121 30th 6820 Emma hutchings Eliza south Pagham / Emsworth SC 30 ‑33 24 14 25 33 126 31st 335 Ted Lane Rupert Clapham CVLSC 32 18 ‑33 28 20 29 127 32nd 105 Catriona Forrest Evie Tynan Dalgety Bay Sailing Club 31 25 29 16 33 ‑34 134 33rd 6199 Ethan Gerrell Tom Barnes QMSC/RTYC 16 34 32 (RET) 23 32 137 34th 4470 Quinn Edmonds Fin Oliver Chew Valley Lake SC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 19 7 146 35th 2383 George Sherwood Ella Lowe HISC 34 35 ‑36 26 34 26 155 36th 6819 Blake Latta Alice Smith HISC / Warsash YC 33 31 34 24 35 (RET) 157 37th 4917 Alfie Sheahan Ben Hook CVLSC 35 36 35 29 ‑37 35 170 38th 1002 Rosie Sheahan Susie Sheahan CVLSC 36 37 37 (RET) 38 RET 188 39th 4626 Tim Hire Abby Hire Royal Lymington YC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 200