Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


RS Feva Volvo Grand Prix Series Round 1 at Northampton Sailing Club

by Lucy Jameson & Nick Hutton-Penman today at 8:52 am 16-17 September 2017
RS Feva Grand Prix at Northampton © Lucy Jameson

The 2017/18 RS Feva Volvo Grand Prix Series started with a weekend at Northampton Sailing Club on the 16th and 17th September. A fleet of 40 boats attended with this Grand Prix also doubling up as one of the indicators for the winter training squads which include the RYA UK Junior Squad, RYA Zone Squads and the Feva Class National Squad. In addition, sailors attending all six Grand Prix events will benefit from coach support at the 2018 Europeans to be held in Weymouth.

New pairings and new faces were the order of the weekend as this is the time of year when the class sees sailors transition, pairings change and new young sailors joining. Principal Race Officer Miles Odell's briefing outlined all that the fresh faced and very enthusiastic sailors needed to know for the 6 races to follow and all set out to the race course in a light but steady breeze.

Race 1 saw sibling team William and Becky Caiger (Sevenoaks School) get off the blocks well and win, Sophie Dennis and Olivia Bracey-Davis (Hayling Island Sailing Club) were second and Tom Storey (Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club) and birthday boy Rupert Jameson (Hayling Island Sailing Club) finished 3rd.

Race 2 quickly followed, new team Alice Davis and Alastair Brown (Great Moor Sailing Club) showed the fleet how to sail the shifty conditions with a great win, they were followed home by Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara (Corinthian Otters), who had struggled in the first race, with William and Becky again up there in 3rd.

Following a course reset to allow for the shifty conditions, Race 3 started in a building breeze and it was Tom and Rupert who lead from start to finish with Ben and Abi chasing in 2nd and Alexander Ratsey (RWSC) and Issy Spurway (Bowmoor SC/ HISC) in 3rd.

The forecast for Sunday looked light and with a constant breeze the race committee decided to get a fourth race in and trigger a discard. The race started in a good breeze but this started to drop soon after the start and swung which made it a challenging race for all. However the front boats kept their concentration and finished well with the race time, those that didn't finished were whiskied. Ben And Abi held their nerve in the shifting conditions and showed the fleet a real masterclass in light wind sailing, reading the shifts and keeping their concentration from beginning to end to take the win and with it the overnight lead, Ralph Nevile and Luke Anstey (Frensham Pond) were clearly comfortable in the shifty conditions and finished 2nd with Josh Davis and Ian Ratnage (Sevenoaks School) 3rd.

Further down the fleet there was confusion as the shortened course sound and flag was misread by some as an abandonment which led to some not sailing the course and having to retire, others decided they would propel their boats by any means possible given the light conditions. There are always lessons to be learn't as this is a junior class, the following morning a full debrief of race 4 was completed by the Principal Race Officer and the Feva Class Chairman which led to voluntary retirements from very sporting sailors who realised they had either sailed the wrong course or who had not always relied solely on wind propulsion. Everyone then took to the water happy and many with a clearer understanding of flags and sounds!

Two races were the order of the day for Sunday in a light but reasonably constant breeze, race 5 had Tom and Rupert winning, a fantastic result for Caitlin Morley (Burnham Sailing Club) and Joe Blaker (Benfleet Sailing Club) in 2nd and Robbie MacDonald and Teddy Ferguson (HISC/Windermere School) in 3rd.

The final race was sailed in very light and shifty conditions with three teams in with a shout for the overall title. The race was lead from start to finish by Ben Tuttle and Jakey Wood (Hayling Island Sailing Club), who opened out a huge lead, and whilst Regatta leaders Ben and Abi and contenders William and Becky got bogged down in the fleet in the shifty conditions, Tom and Rupert sailed an excellent race finishing second and with it taking the overall win. In 3rd place finished birthday girl Alice and Alastair which ensured a great end to their very well sailed Regatta.

So the top three were Tom and Rupert in 1st, Ben and Abi in 2nd and William and Becky in 3rd. The Endeavour prize went to the very young twin pairing of Rosie and Susie Sheahan who sailed a great first Regatta in very difficult conditions.

The next Feva Grand Prix is the weekend of the 30th September/1st October at Parkstone Yacht Club. The organisers are busy working to deliver a super weekend for all with sailor's supper and prize giving tea all included in the entry price! If you fancy joining us then entry is open on the RS Feva UK website.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1st6680Tom StoreyRupert JamesonYorkshire Dales / HISC371‑101214
2nd4627Ben Hutton‑PenmanAbi JayasekaraCorinthian Otters102214‑1619
3rd5627William CaigerBecky CaigerSevenoaks School13475‑1120
4th4624Alice davisAlastair brownGreat Moor Sailing Club‑111596324
5th6200Angus KilpatrickFreddie FisherHISC6478‑311338
6th6214Robbie McDonaldTeddy FergusonHISC / Windermere School76‑20193641
7th6312Josh DaviesIan RatnageSevenoaks48173‑291042
8th501Caitlin MorleyJoe BlakerBurnham Sailing Club / Benfleet Sailing18‑268122444
9th5000Ralph NevileLuke AnsteyFrensham Pond SC9‑1515211845
10th5775Sophie DennisOlivia Bracey‑DavisHISC21214117‑2146
11th3672Alexander RatseyIssy SpurwayRWYC / Bowmoor/HISC12‑203682049
12th3774Ben TuttleJakey WoodH I S C179‑22421152
13th6323Flo PetersMeggie CaldwellHISC510‑1815141458
14th5174Blake TudorBrett TudorBrightlingsea SC19511(RET)SCP564
15th6300Raulf BerryBen BradleyHayling Island Sailing Club / Hill Head1317‑191812969
16th5450Joe SlipperTea SirollaSilverwing/ QMSC211326(RET)101282
17th6037Freddy WoodLucy HewitsonHayling Island Sailing Club15146(RET)282487
18th6264Kevin FarrellLiam FarrellLlandudno SC231112(RET)172588
19th4079Annie HammettEmma WellsHISC25309(RET)91992
20th6330Phoebe PetersRachel PykeHISC20‑281317222294
21st6613Ioan ThompsonOscar ThompsonTenby SC14‑32315271895
22nd5625Tom BurkeTheo StewartConiston Sailing Club / Windermere Schoo2416252515‑27105
23rd5847Julia BarnesEloise Clapson‑McBrideRTYC / LLSC823272326‑36107
24th3373Ching WongElinor OlearyIsland Barn Reservoir Sailing Club‑271921271823108
25th6919Oliver BunceArchie BakerRutland Sailing Club2227‑30201328110
26th2422Fergus PyeSamuel BlakerDraycote Water Sailing Club /Benfleet Ya26212313‑3030113
27th5028Joshua ManningLucy HughesRydal penrhos / Pwhelli28221621‑3631118
28th6569Nicholas RossLibby ThompsonPortchester Sailing Club / HISC‑292928222417120
29th4904Katheryn BynePhoebe JonesDraycote Water / Burnham Squiddies(OCS)2410RET3215121
30th6820Emma hutchingsEliza southPagham / Emsworth SC30‑3324142533126
31st335Ted LaneRupert ClaphamCVLSC3218‑33282029127
32nd105Catriona ForrestEvie TynanDalgety Bay Sailing Club3125291633‑34134
33rd6199Ethan GerrellTom BarnesQMSC/RTYC163432(RET)2332137
34th4470Quinn EdmondsFin OliverChew Valley Lake SC(DNC)DNCDNCDNC197146
35th2383George SherwoodElla LoweHISC3435‑36263426155
36th6819Blake LattaAlice SmithHISC / Warsash YC3331342435(RET)157
37th4917Alfie SheahanBen HookCVLSC35363529‑3735170
38th1002Rosie SheahanSusie SheahanCVLSC363737(RET)38RET188
39th4626Tim HireAbby HireRoyal Lymington YC(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC200
