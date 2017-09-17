Please select your home edition
Bembridge Sailing Club September Keelboat Racing

by Mike Samuelson today at 8:46 am 16-17 September 2017

After a week of breezy conditions, Saturday certainly could have done with a few more knots. However, the four Redwings did get two races completed, even if the three One-Designs only one.

A beat from Garland to Drum and then back to a laid leeward mark twice round looked feasible in the gentle F2 Northerly, however it soon became apparent that it was a bit optimistic, so for the second round the windward mark was changed to Nainby. Joe Robertson in Red Gauntlet II and Nick Wakefield in Bizarre had the best start and continued on starboard towards the St Helens shore, while Andrew Eddy in Plover and Robin Ebsworth in Quintessence tacked early on to port. Red Gauntlet II was the first to round Drum with Quintessence, Bizarre and Plover not far behind. The run to the leeward mark was painfully slow but quite testing with the back three vying for second place. On the final beat Bizarre found the illusive zyphers and although unable to get ahead of Red Gauntlet II came in second ahead of Plover and Quintessence.

All were keen for a second race, so the course was reduced to two and a half times round between Nainby & Garland with the finish at Old Church. Quintessence made the best start but was soon overhauled by Bizarre who appeared to be pointing considerably higher in the light and shifty breeze. Having been just ahead coming up to finish the first round, Bizarre was relegated to second when Red Gauntlet II rounded Garland rather better. With the tide dropping fast and the forecast of an NE'erly getting up overnight, the course was shortened to ensure that boats could get back to their harbour moorings. Joe in Red Gauntlet II increased his lead and crossed the finish line a minute and a half ahead of Nick in Bizarre with Andrew in Plover and Robin in Quintessence literally seconds behind.

September racing for the Bembridge keelboat fleet - photo © Mike Samuelson
September racing for the Bembridge keelboat fleet - photo © Mike Samuelson

All three One-Designs went in towards the St Helens shore after the start of their first race. James Palmer with Andrew crewing in No 3 kept going longer than either Hugh Doherty in No 8 and Robin Joy in No 10 which paid off in spades and saw him reach Drum a long way ahead with Hugh in second. Having rounded the inflatable leeward mark still well ahead, James was able to finish before the breeze died and left Hugh and Robin tantalizingly close but not close enough and it took them another quarter of an hour to cover the final 50m or so.

With the breeze then returning it was decided to go for another race, however half way through the start sequence, it veered to the North East and then died again, so the race was abandoned just before the start. No 3 & No 10 took a tow from Rod, but Robin was determined to get back into the harbour under sail alone - a mission, much to most people's surprise, he just achieved!

September racing for the Bembridge keelboat fleet - photo © Mike Samuelson
September racing for the Bembridge keelboat fleet - photo © Mike Samuelson

Once the use of Garland had been resolved with BHYC, Sunday's racing got underway slightly earlier than programmed in a Northerly F3 occasionally F4 breeze and quite a lumpy sea. Joe Robertson in Red Gauntlet II was pushed over the line early by Nick Wakefield in Bizarre in the first Redwing race but both just managed to get back the right side before the hooter. All four boats headed in towards Priory Bay on their way to the windward mark, Derrick; and all overshot as they tried to find the buoy! By the time that Joe in Red Gauntlet II located it he was a long way in front; Quintessence was next round followed by Bizarre with Plover at the back. Although there was no place changing on the run to the inflatable leeward mark or the final beat back to Garland, the gaps between the back three were reduced.

Rod Thorpe in Redwitch joined in the second race which again had Derrick as the windward mark. After a reasonable start by Red Gauntlet II, Quintessence, Bizarre and Plover, it was Quintessence who rounded first and held the lead on the run back to Footprint, however Red Gauntlet II and Bizarre were always close and on the beat to Britten and final leg to Pepe, Joe Robertson in Red Gauntlet II got his nose out in front and made it his fourth win of the weekend. Quintessence was second and Bizarre was third, albeit by the narrowest of margins (less than a second) ahead of Plover.

September racing for the Bembridge keelboat fleet - photo © Mike Samuelson
September racing for the Bembridge keelboat fleet - photo © Mike Samuelson

Three One-Designs also had two good races. In the first, after a good start, Andrew Palmer in No 3 rounded Derrick first with a healthy lead; Hugh Doherty in No 10 was second to round, just ahead of No 7 helmed by Sarah Marshall. As with the Redwings, no place changes on the run to the inflatable leeward mark, however on the beat back to Garland, Sarah was able to capitalise on a bad tack by Hugh and finished second. In the second race, No 3 tacked earlier than the other two after starting a bit behind, and then proceeded to get on the wrong side of every wind shift so was some way back by the finish. Norman Marshall helming No 7 and Hugh in No 10 had a tight race but Norman was able to get No 7 going a bit faster in the lumpy conditions and finished about a minute and a half in front.

Next first race next Saturday is the combined BHYC/BSC Barts Bash - hopefully there will be a good turnout."

Land Rover BAR Cap
